MOST hosts North Pole Pajama Party

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Museum of Science and Technology (MOST) is hosting a North Pole Pajama Party for kids in grades K-8 and their families throughout select weekends in November and December. The North Pole Pajama Party is a celebration for the start of the Winter season as a part of the MOST’s “DeSTEMber” […]
Syracuse.com

Trey Anastasio, Goose play War Memorial in Syracuse: See setlist, photos from the show

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Trey Anastasio Band and Goose came to Syracuse’s War Memorial arena Friday night, for two full sets of jam-rock that spanned more than four hours. Anastasio, best known as the front man for Phish, joined Goose onstage for the last two songs of the band’s opening set. He also opened the show with a nod to Phish drummer Jon Fishman, a Central New York native.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse has one of the longest November losing streaks in college football (9 things to know)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has two more chances to break one of the longest active November losing streaks in college football. Under Dino Babers, SU is 5-19 in regular-season November games (plus another loss in December in 2020). His teams have lost eight straight dating back to 2019, when the Orange bested Wake Forest, 39-30 in overtime to close out a 5-7 season, and have been outscored 281-96 in the eight November games since then.
WRGB

New York State Winter Fair returning to the Fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Fair fans and anyone looking for indoor activities this winter have something to get excited for. The Syracuse Winter Fair is returning to the New York State Fairgrounds. The fourth annual Winter Fair will feature food, music and entertainment, and plenty of rides...
96.1 The Eagle

The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023

New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
Syracuse.com

Bills game moved to Detroit as Western NY braces for major storm (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 18)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 26. Bundle up; cold weekend ahead. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: LOG HOME IN MADISON COUNTY: In 2006, David Dorrance’s mother-in-law made him an offer he and his wife, Sheree, could not refuse -- 4.5 acres of land in Madison County. " ‘If you build on it, I’ll give it to you,’ she said,” he remembered. So with the help of other family members, they built a Lok-N-Logs home, which David said was “a blast” to put together. The two-bedroom house has a custom kitchen and a finished basement with a bar and game room. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of Juli Trush Photography)
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to watch SU games Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday. First up is basketball. Tip off is at 5 p.m. against the Northeastern Howlin’ Huskies out of Boston. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. The SU Football team heads south to take on the Wake Forest Deamon Deacons in […]
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

