72 photos from Corcoran High School fall play ‘The Game’s Afoot’ rehearsal
Students of Corcoran High School prepared for their fall play, “The Game’s Afoot,” by Ken Ludwig. The alternate title for the show is “Holmes for the Holidays.”. Our photographer Alaina Potrikus was there on Thursday afternoon to capture images at a dress rehearsal performance.
Kaitlyn Carroll caps her dive career with 13th place finish at state meet
Cicero-North Syracuse diver Kaitlyn Carroll completed her high school career with a 13th place finish at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls diving championships on Friday at Webster Aquatic Center. Carroll finished with an 11-dive total of 467.35 points. Carroll had placed 19th with an 8-dive...
MOST hosts North Pole Pajama Party
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Museum of Science and Technology (MOST) is hosting a North Pole Pajama Party for kids in grades K-8 and their families throughout select weekends in November and December. The North Pole Pajama Party is a celebration for the start of the Winter season as a part of the MOST’s “DeSTEMber” […]
West Genesee football player ‘doing just fine’ after scary injury
Cicero, N.Y. — A West Genesee football player is OK after a scary injury during Friday night’s Class A regional playoff game against Union-Endicott at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. With just less than two minutes left in the third quarter, West Genesee running back Brady Barrett carried the...
Six High School students honored for outstanding performances on PSAT
SKANEATELES — Semifinalists and Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program have been announced and we are pleased to acknowledge the following students for their outstanding performance on the 2021 PSAT. Of the 50,000 high scorers nationwide, about 16,000 will be named Semifinalists and will continue on...
Trey Anastasio, Goose play War Memorial in Syracuse: See setlist, photos from the show
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Trey Anastasio Band and Goose came to Syracuse’s War Memorial arena Friday night, for two full sets of jam-rock that spanned more than four hours. Anastasio, best known as the front man for Phish, joined Goose onstage for the last two songs of the band’s opening set. He also opened the show with a nod to Phish drummer Jon Fishman, a Central New York native.
Today’s obit: Jacqueline Bashore was a regular at Cicero Senior Citizen Center
Jacqueline R. Bashore, 90, of Cicero, died on Nov. 12 following a brief illness. She was born in Muncie, Indiana. Bashore married her husband, Harold, in 1955 and they later made their home in North Syracuse. The couple retired to Florida, but returned to Central New York in 2006 and...
Syracuse has one of the longest November losing streaks in college football (9 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has two more chances to break one of the longest active November losing streaks in college football. Under Dino Babers, SU is 5-19 in regular-season November games (plus another loss in December in 2020). His teams have lost eight straight dating back to 2019, when the Orange bested Wake Forest, 39-30 in overtime to close out a 5-7 season, and have been outscored 281-96 in the eight November games since then.
Lake effect snow, high winds shift to Central NY this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A shift in the winds over the weekend will bring lake effect snow into Central New York, although it won’t be anywhere near the pounding that that Buffalo and Watertown are getting. Central New York, especially Oswego County, could see several inches of snow on Sunday,...
Alexa von Holtz, Eva Smith, Katie Lester turn in top 10 finishes at state swim prelims
Alexa von Holtz, Eva Smith, and Katie Lester all turned in top 10 finishes at the preliminary races during the New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls swimming championships on Friday at Webster Aquatic Center. Oswego-Mexico’s von Holtz had a pair of sixth place finishes. She turned in...
WRGB
New York State Winter Fair returning to the Fairgrounds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Fair fans and anyone looking for indoor activities this winter have something to get excited for. The Syracuse Winter Fair is returning to the New York State Fairgrounds. The fourth annual Winter Fair will feature food, music and entertainment, and plenty of rides...
Syracuse plow drivers providing aid in Buffalo area during fierce snowstorm
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The New York State Thruway Authority send a group of plow drivers and supervisors from Syracuse to aid with snow removal in Buffalo before the storm hit, a spokesperson said. On Wednesday, employees from the Thruway Authority Syracuse Maintenance Division were deployed to the Buffalo area in...
Cicero-North Syracuse reaches 5th straight state Final Four with win over Corning-Painted Post
Cicero, N.Y. — For the fifth straight time, the Cicero-North Syracuse football team is headed to the state Final Four. The Northstars defeated Corning-Painted Post 36-0 on Saturday at Michael J. Bragman Stadium at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Shots fired in Roberts Elementary School parking lot in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Shots were fired in the parking lot of Roberts Elementary School, along the 700 block of Glenwood Ave. according to Syracuse Police Department. Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, November 18, many shell casings were found in the parking lot of the elementary school, which is part of the Syracuse City […]
Section III wrestling coaches poll: Who is the best wrestler/team your wrestlers will face this season?
Cicero, N.Y. — There are countless numbers of talented wrestlers in Section III, proven by the numerous amounts of state champions that came from CNY last winter. >> Section III wrestling coaches poll: Which wrestlers have biggest shoes to fill this season?
The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023
New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
Bills game moved to Detroit as Western NY braces for major storm (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 18)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 26. Bundle up; cold weekend ahead. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: LOG HOME IN MADISON COUNTY: In 2006, David Dorrance’s mother-in-law made him an offer he and his wife, Sheree, could not refuse -- 4.5 acres of land in Madison County. " ‘If you build on it, I’ll give it to you,’ she said,” he remembered. So with the help of other family members, they built a Lok-N-Logs home, which David said was “a blast” to put together. The two-bedroom house has a custom kitchen and a finished basement with a bar and game room. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of Juli Trush Photography)
Where to watch SU games Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday. First up is basketball. Tip off is at 5 p.m. against the Northeastern Howlin’ Huskies out of Boston. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. The SU Football team heads south to take on the Wake Forest Deamon Deacons in […]
Final boys soccer state poll: Skaneateles tops Class B
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest boys soccer state rankings have been released, and 15 Section III teams are ranked. After winning its third straight state championship, Skaneateles finishes the season ranked No. 1 in Class B.
