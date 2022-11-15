Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 26. Bundle up; cold weekend ahead. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: LOG HOME IN MADISON COUNTY: In 2006, David Dorrance’s mother-in-law made him an offer he and his wife, Sheree, could not refuse -- 4.5 acres of land in Madison County. " ‘If you build on it, I’ll give it to you,’ she said,” he remembered. So with the help of other family members, they built a Lok-N-Logs home, which David said was “a blast” to put together. The two-bedroom house has a custom kitchen and a finished basement with a bar and game room. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of Juli Trush Photography)

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO