Former Fox News personality Leland Vittert is hitting out at his one-time colleague Tucker Carlson over his recent comments on Pennsylvania voters. “Few things are more arrogant, and frankly stupider, than telling voters they’re dumb,” Vittert said on NewsNation, where he is now an anchor. “While that might sound obvious, it’s not to Republican elites. Tucker Carlson for example told blue collar workers in Pennsylvania exactly that: You are stupid for electing John Fetterman to the United States Senate over Mehmet Oz. Never mind Oz is a former TV doctor who actually lived in New Jersey.” Vittert was a Fox personality until 2021, including guest-hosting on Fox & Friends. His comments come after Carlson went after Fetterman on Wednesday night. “John Fetterman become a U.S. Senator last night. Does anyone think John Fetterman was a quality candidate? Is that why he won? Because they had quality candidates on the left?” Carlson said. “Do the voters of Pennsylvania really want a brain-damaged candidate who’s never had a real job? Did they think he was more impressive than the guy who spent his career doing heart transplants? Probably not.”Read it at NewsNation

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO