Indiana State

wegotthiscovered.com

Celebrities react to Donald Trump’s presidential bid announcement

Wait, is this 2016? Did the time machine work? Oh, no, it’s just history repeating itself as Donald Trump once again puts himself forward as a candidate for the Presidential election in 2024. It feels a little less funny compared to the first time around, a time when many...
TMZ.com

Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else

Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
Daily Montanan

Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen

Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Pelosi takes subtle dig at Donald Trump in leadership farewell speech

Outgoing House speaker Nancy Pelosi included a dig at former President Donald Trump during her leadership farewell address on the floor of the House on Thursday morning. “It’s been my privilege to play a part in forging extraordinary progress for the American people,” Ms Pelosi said. “I have enjoyed working with three presidents.” Ms Pelosi then highlighted her work on investing in clean energy with President George Bush, passing the Affordable Care Act alongside President Barack Obama, and taking action on infrastructure, health care, and climate action with President Joe Biden. Ms Pelosi did not mention Mr Trump, who...
Newsweek

Donald Trump's Chances of Winning the 2024 Election as He Launches Bid

Former President Donald Trump is officially running for another presidential term. And leading betting sites expect Trump to have the best odds to win the 2024 presidential election. While it's illegal to bet on political elections in the U.S., European website EmpireStakes.com shows Trump with an "implied probability" of 25...
IOWA STATE
HuffPost

'Not Happy' Melania Could Be Drag On Trump's Comeback Plans: Biographer

Melania Trump is “not happy” just now, and that could be a problem for a new presidential campaign by her husband, a biographer said Friday. The former first lady did not appreciate her press after this week’s midterm elections, especially the part about Donald Trump reportedly blaming her for pushing Mehmet Oz as a (losing) Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, sources have told CNN correspondent Kate Bennett, who is also the author of the 2019 book “Free, Melania: The Unauthorized Biography.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president

Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
TheDailyBeast

Fox Host Tells Lara Trump Her Dad-in-Law’s Lost His ‘Old Magic’

The Fox News empire’s dramatic dumping of Donald Trump appears to be in full swing, and that has resulted in some potentially awkward on-air interactions. Case in point: when Lara Trump, a Fox News paid contributor, appeared Wednesday morning on Stuart Varney’s FBN show and was told point-blank that her father-in-law doesn’t have the goods anymore.
The Independent

All the details about Naomi Biden’s upcoming White House wedding

Naomi Biden and her fiancé Peter Neal will exchange vows on the South Lawn of the White House, during what will be the 19th wedding in White House history.Naomi, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, and Neal are expected to the knot on Saturday 19 November. The occasion will mark the first White House wedding with a president’s granddaughter as the bride, and the first one in that location, according to the White House Historical Association.The 28 year old first announced the location of her White House wedding in a July tweet, in...
WASHINGTON STATE
HuffPost

Republicans Not Getting In The Way Of A Trump 2024 Run

Donald Trump is no longer president. He was impeached over his role in inciting an insurrection. He cost Republicans a majority in the Senate not once but twice, most recently in the 2022 elections. And he’s a proven turnoff for swing and suburban voters. Yet on the eve of...
GEORGIA STATE
