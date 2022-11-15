Read full article on original website
Pence on if Trump should be president again: ‘I think we’ll have better choices in the future’
Former Vice President Mike Pence said in an interview that aired Monday he believes there are “better choices” when asked if former President Trump should ever be president again. “Do you believe that Donald Trump should ever be president again?” ABC’s David Muir asked Pence. “David,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Celebrities react to Donald Trump’s presidential bid announcement
Wait, is this 2016? Did the time machine work? Oh, no, it’s just history repeating itself as Donald Trump once again puts himself forward as a candidate for the Presidential election in 2024. It feels a little less funny compared to the first time around, a time when many...
TMZ.com
Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else
Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen
Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Pelosi takes subtle dig at Donald Trump in leadership farewell speech
Outgoing House speaker Nancy Pelosi included a dig at former President Donald Trump during her leadership farewell address on the floor of the House on Thursday morning. “It’s been my privilege to play a part in forging extraordinary progress for the American people,” Ms Pelosi said. “I have enjoyed working with three presidents.” Ms Pelosi then highlighted her work on investing in clean energy with President George Bush, passing the Affordable Care Act alongside President Barack Obama, and taking action on infrastructure, health care, and climate action with President Joe Biden. Ms Pelosi did not mention Mr Trump, who...
Donald Trump's Chances of Winning the 2024 Election as He Launches Bid
Former President Donald Trump is officially running for another presidential term. And leading betting sites expect Trump to have the best odds to win the 2024 presidential election. While it's illegal to bet on political elections in the U.S., European website EmpireStakes.com shows Trump with an "implied probability" of 25...
Trump laughed at coverage of Pence refusing to eat alone with women who weren't his wife, according to new book: 'Now they're attacking Mike for being faithful to his wife!'
Former President Donald Trump laughed when national media outlets learned of the "Mike Pence Rule" — a personal rule his vice president followed to never dine alone with a woman who wasn't his wife. Though Mike Pence had first disclosed his rule to The Hill in 2002, soon after...
'Not Happy' Melania Could Be Drag On Trump's Comeback Plans: Biographer
Melania Trump is “not happy” just now, and that could be a problem for a new presidential campaign by her husband, a biographer said Friday. The former first lady did not appreciate her press after this week’s midterm elections, especially the part about Donald Trump reportedly blaming her for pushing Mehmet Oz as a (losing) Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, sources have told CNN correspondent Kate Bennett, who is also the author of the 2019 book “Free, Melania: The Unauthorized Biography.”
Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president
Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Fox Host Tells Lara Trump Her Dad-in-Law’s Lost His ‘Old Magic’
The Fox News empire’s dramatic dumping of Donald Trump appears to be in full swing, and that has resulted in some potentially awkward on-air interactions. Case in point: when Lara Trump, a Fox News paid contributor, appeared Wednesday morning on Stuart Varney’s FBN show and was told point-blank that her father-in-law doesn’t have the goods anymore.
Here's What Trump Will Do If He Wins in 2024, According to Kellyanne Conway
"The reason he wants to run is he thought he would still be there," Conway said about the former president.
Pence says of a Trump run in 2024: 'There might be somebody else I'd prefer more'
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday appeared to hold back from supporting Donald Trump if the former president were to run again in 2024 and become the Republican nominee. “Well, there might be somebody else I’d prefer more,” Pence said at a Georgetown University event late Wednesday when asked...
Sen. Raphael Warnock weaponizes Trump's 2024 announcement and endorsement of Herschel Walker in Georgia runoff
Georgia Republican Herschel Walker's Senate campaign has been plagued by allegations that he was hiding "secret" children and that he paid for a former girlfriend's abortion. This week, the former athlete player explained to voters why he would rather be a werewolf than a vampire in a bizarre stump speech.
Ivanka Trump makes statement about father's presidential bid. Hear what she said
Former President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump announced that she doesn't plan to be involved in her father's campaign for president in 2024. CNN's Kate Bennett has more.
All the details about Naomi Biden’s upcoming White House wedding
Naomi Biden and her fiancé Peter Neal will exchange vows on the South Lawn of the White House, during what will be the 19th wedding in White House history.Naomi, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, and Neal are expected to the knot on Saturday 19 November. The occasion will mark the first White House wedding with a president’s granddaughter as the bride, and the first one in that location, according to the White House Historical Association.The 28 year old first announced the location of her White House wedding in a July tweet, in...
Republicans Not Getting In The Way Of A Trump 2024 Run
Donald Trump is no longer president. He was impeached over his role in inciting an insurrection. He cost Republicans a majority in the Senate not once but twice, most recently in the 2022 elections. And he’s a proven turnoff for swing and suburban voters. Yet on the eve of...
Opinion: Trump Announces the Dems will Win 2024.
Trump Campaign(public use photo) Does anyone remember in 2015 when Donald Trump told The Hill he could run for president as a third-party candidate if he's not treated better by the Republican National Committee during the primary season?
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says It Will Be "Easy" To Impeach Joe Biden
United States Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is planning to attempt to impeach U.S. President Joe Biden during the next Congress, according to multiple reports. Greene says that the task of impeaching the president will “be easy.”
Trump, whose lies about the 2020 election inspired an insurrection, announces third White House bid
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Donald Trump, the only president impeached twice, launched a campaign to reclaim the Oval Office on Tuesday, two years after voters ousted him and a week after they rejected his hand-picked candidates in several pivotal Senate races. “America’s comeback starts right now,” Trump said from...
