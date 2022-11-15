Read full article on original website
Gas explosion in Russia's far eastern Sakhalin region kills nine residents
Nine people have died in gas explosion at a residential building in a village in Russia's far eastern Sakhalin region, local authorities said Saturday.
Leaders of French-speaking countries hold summit in Tunisia
Leaders of French-speaking countries are gathering on the Tunisian island off the Mediterranean coast for a summit amid a soaring cost-of-living crisis across Africa, Europe and the Middle East due to the war in Ukraine
