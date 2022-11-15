Read full article on original website
Crypto Firm Multicoin Expects Contagion From FTX to Wipe Out Many Trading Firms in Coming Weeks
Multicoin Capital, one of the top crypto venture firms, told investors in a letter on Thursday that FTX's collapse will cause additional failures. "Many trading firms will be wiped out and shut down," the letter said. Because of its writedown of assets on FTX and the broader drop in crypto,...
Binance CEO Slams Sam Bankman-Fried's Behavior, Takes Aim at Nouriel Roubini
Cryptocurrency has been in the limelight this week after Binance's rival exchange FTX declared bankruptcy Friday and the price of bitcoin dropped below $17,000 for the first time since 2020. The events also triggered concerns the so-called crypto contagion could lead to the downfall of other big industry names. "Short...
Passed on Investing in FTX, Twice, Says Former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin
Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the CNBC Technology Executive Council Summit on Tuesday in New York that he passed on investing in bankrupt crypto trading firm FTX twice, though he stressed the decision was unrelated to current allegations about misuse of customer assets. Mnuchin said valuation was a concern...
Japan Sees Core Inflation at Highest in 40 Years as Asia-Pacific Stocks Trade Mixed
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed as Japan's core consumer price index for October rose 3.6% compared to a year ago, higher than expected and at the fastest pace in 40 years. The nation last saw the same level in February 1982, Refinitiv data showed.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Cisco, Bath & Body Works, Nvidia and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. Cisco – Shares jumped 4.8% after the maker of computer networking equipment beat expectations for its first-quarter earnings per share and revenue, according to StreetAccount. Cisco also issued second-quarter and full-year outlooks that showed those same indicators either matching or topping expectations. But Cisco said the non-GAAP gross and operating margins would likely come in below expectations for the second quarter.
Testing Meta's Quest Pro VR Headset With CNBC Technology Executive Council Members
Meta is betting that businesses, not consumers, will be the first big market for its $1,500 headset. Reality Labs Vice President Ash Jhaveri said the headset enables wearers to be fully present and focused, unlike when they use their smartphones. Two CNBC Technology Executive Council members tested out Meta's new...
Target Shares Plunge After Retailer Reports Profit Decline, Warns of Soft Holiday Quarter
Target is cutting its fourth-quarter outlook, after seeing sales slow in late October. The big-box retailer saw sales decline as families contended with higher prices, making trade-offs between what they need and what they want. It plans to cut up to $3 billion in total costs over the next three...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Target, Lowe's, Carnival and Others
Target (TGT) – Target plunged 13.5% in the premarket after missing consensus estimates by 59 cents with quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share. The retailer expects a drop in holiday season sales and cut its operating margin forecast for the current quarter in half. Target also said it will launch a cost-cutting plan designed to save up to $3 billion per year.
Sam Bankman-Fried Admits FTX Got ‘Overconfident and Careless' Ahead of Collapse
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet on Wednesday the cryptocurrency exchange got "overconfident" and "careless" and miscalculated its leverage. "I was on the cover of every magazine, and FTX was the darling of Silicon Valley," he wrote. The FTX founder said the company's assets were "fine" two...
The Four-Day Workweek Is New Standard for 40% of Companies, EY Survey Finds
An EY report found that 40% of surveyed companies have or plan to have a four-day workweek. Of the employers surveyed, 70% have adopted a hybrid approach. Fifty-eight percent of surveyed executives plan to improve or expand their commercial real estate portfolios. A cooling economy, rising mortgage rates and mass...
FTX Used Corporate Funds to Purchase Employee Homes, New Filing Shows
FTX used corporate funds to purchase homes for the benefit of employees, a bankruptcy filing from new CEO John Ray III said. Ray, who oversaw Enron's restructuring, noted that "certain real estate" was recorded as being directly owned in the personal name of certain employees. Ray torched the lack of...
The Energy Transition Will Fail Unless Industry Fixes Wind Power Issues, Siemens Energy CEO Says
"Never forget, renewables like wind roughly, roughly, need 10 times the material [compared to] what conventional technologies need," Siemens Energy CEO tells CNBC. "So if you have problems on the supply chain, it hits … wind extremely hard, and this is what we see," Christian Bruch adds. Siemens Energy...
Visa Says Ryan McInerney Will Replace Al Kelly as Its Next CEO
Visa named Ryan McInerney as its next chief executive on Thursday, replacing Alfred Kelly who will step down from the role, effective Feb. 1, 2023. McInerney has been president at Visa since 2013, overseeing the firm's financial institutions, acquirers, merchants and partners. The 47-year-old previously worked as CEO for consumer...
Microsoft Wants to Create More Competition Among Game Publishers, CEO Satya Nadella Says
Buying game publisher Activision Blizzard would help Microsoft boost its mobile gaming arm, but the deal is being probed by regulators over concerns the tech giant could "foreclose access to Activision's console and PC video games," especially globally successful games like Call of Duty. "Our entire goal is to bring...
Amazon Lays Off Some Devices Employees: Read the Memo From Hardware Chief Dave Limp
Amazon is laying off members of its devices and services team, according to a memo from hardware chief Dave Limp. The job cuts are part of broader layoffs hitting Amazon as it faces a worsening economic outlook. Amazon is laying off some employees in its devices and services unit, hardware...
Microsoft's Satya Nadella Says He Is ‘Very, Very Bullish' on Asia, Especially China and India
The CEO of Microsoft is bullish about Asia as an investment market for data centers, as Microsoft plans to build more data centers around the world. He added that China is an important market, as Microsoft supports multinational companies that operate in China and multinational companies out of China. India...
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Says Layoffs Will Continue Into Next Year
Amazon will continue to lay off employees in the coming year, CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a memo to workers on Thursday. The company began informing workers this week that they were being let go. "I've been in this role now for about a year and a half, and without...
