ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Binance CEO Slams Sam Bankman-Fried's Behavior, Takes Aim at Nouriel Roubini

Cryptocurrency has been in the limelight this week after Binance's rival exchange FTX declared bankruptcy Friday and the price of bitcoin dropped below $17,000 for the first time since 2020. The events also triggered concerns the so-called crypto contagion could lead to the downfall of other big industry names. "Short...
NBC New York

Japan Sees Core Inflation at Highest in 40 Years as Asia-Pacific Stocks Trade Mixed

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed as Japan's core consumer price index for October rose 3.6% compared to a year ago, higher than expected and at the fastest pace in 40 years. The nation last saw the same level in February 1982, Refinitiv data showed.
NBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Cisco, Bath & Body Works, Nvidia and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. Cisco – Shares jumped 4.8% after the maker of computer networking equipment beat expectations for its first-quarter earnings per share and revenue, according to StreetAccount. Cisco also issued second-quarter and full-year outlooks that showed those same indicators either matching or topping expectations. But Cisco said the non-GAAP gross and operating margins would likely come in below expectations for the second quarter.
NBC New York

Testing Meta's Quest Pro VR Headset With CNBC Technology Executive Council Members

Meta is betting that businesses, not consumers, will be the first big market for its $1,500 headset. Reality Labs Vice President Ash Jhaveri said the headset enables wearers to be fully present and focused, unlike when they use their smartphones. Two CNBC Technology Executive Council members tested out Meta's new...
NBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Target, Lowe's, Carnival and Others

Target (TGT) – Target plunged 13.5% in the premarket after missing consensus estimates by 59 cents with quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share. The retailer expects a drop in holiday season sales and cut its operating margin forecast for the current quarter in half. Target also said it will launch a cost-cutting plan designed to save up to $3 billion per year.
NBC New York

Sam Bankman-Fried Admits FTX Got ‘Overconfident and Careless' Ahead of Collapse

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet on Wednesday the cryptocurrency exchange got "overconfident" and "careless" and miscalculated its leverage. "I was on the cover of every magazine, and FTX was the darling of Silicon Valley," he wrote. The FTX founder said the company's assets were "fine" two...
NBC New York

The Four-Day Workweek Is New Standard for 40% of Companies, EY Survey Finds

An EY report found that 40% of surveyed companies have or plan to have a four-day workweek. Of the employers surveyed, 70% have adopted a hybrid approach. Fifty-eight percent of surveyed executives plan to improve or expand their commercial real estate portfolios. A cooling economy, rising mortgage rates and mass...
NBC New York

FTX Used Corporate Funds to Purchase Employee Homes, New Filing Shows

FTX used corporate funds to purchase homes for the benefit of employees, a bankruptcy filing from new CEO John Ray III said. Ray, who oversaw Enron's restructuring, noted that "certain real estate" was recorded as being directly owned in the personal name of certain employees. Ray torched the lack of...
NBC New York

Visa Says Ryan McInerney Will Replace Al Kelly as Its Next CEO

Visa named Ryan McInerney as its next chief executive on Thursday, replacing Alfred Kelly who will step down from the role, effective Feb. 1, 2023. McInerney has been president at Visa since 2013, overseeing the firm's financial institutions, acquirers, merchants and partners. The 47-year-old previously worked as CEO for consumer...
NBC New York

Microsoft Wants to Create More Competition Among Game Publishers, CEO Satya Nadella Says

Buying game publisher Activision Blizzard would help Microsoft boost its mobile gaming arm, but the deal is being probed by regulators over concerns the tech giant could "foreclose access to Activision's console and PC video games," especially globally successful games like Call of Duty. "Our entire goal is to bring...
NBC New York

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Says Layoffs Will Continue Into Next Year

Amazon will continue to lay off employees in the coming year, CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a memo to workers on Thursday. The company began informing workers this week that they were being let go. "I've been in this role now for about a year and a half, and without...

Comments / 0

Community Policy