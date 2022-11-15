Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
FTX’s downfall resulted from the market acting as ‘judge, jury and executioner’ — Pompliano
Prolific podcaster and cryptocurrency investor Anthony Pompliano has not lost faith in people or the crypto industry despite the disappointing conduct of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Bankman-Fried, once widely regarded as crypto’s “white knight” is now a pariah in the crypto industry due to — by his own admission...
CoinTelegraph
Aussie treasurer promises crypto regulation next year amid FTX debacle
The Australian government has doubled down on its commitment towards a robust regulatory framework for crypto following the catastrophic collapse of FTX last week. A spokesperson for Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the Treasury said it is now planning on regulations to improve investor protection next year, according to a Nov. 16 report from the AFR.
CoinTelegraph
The fall of FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried might be good for crypto
“Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information,” new FTX CEO John Ray III said in a legal filing on Thursday. “From compromised systems integrity and faulty regulatory oversight abroad, to the concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially compromised individuals, this situation is unprecedented.”
CoinTelegraph
Jump Crypto denies rumors that it intends to wind down due to FTX losses
Jump Crypto, a division of the Jump Trading Group, has denied rumors circulating online that it intends to wind down operations due to its exposure to FTX losses. According to a tweet shared by the company on Nov. 17, “Jump Crypto is not shutting down. We believe we’re one of the most well-capitalized and liquid firms in crypto.” adding that i still in the business of “investing and trading.”
CoinTelegraph
Here's how the CFTC could prevent the next FTX
FTX declared bankruptcy this month with $900 million in assets against $9 billion in liabilities. Its founder and former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, is being questioned by police in the Bahamas, and many customers are unable to withdraw their deposits. Its holdings of Serum’s SRM, a token Bankman-Fried developed, dropped from a value of more than $2 billion to less than $100 million. Things got worse over the weekend after FTX was apparently hacked, leading to the loss of an additional several hundred million. Some commentators are already calling it cryptocurrency’s “Lehman moment,” referring to the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers that signaled we were in a financial crisis.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price target now $13.5K as BTC trader says ‘exit all the markets’
Bitcoin (BTC) ranged around $16,500 on Nov. 17 as markets digested the latest events surrounding exchange FTX. FTX CEO tells of “complete failure of corporate controls”. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD seeing only mild volatility at the Wall Street open. The pair showed acclimatization to...
CoinTelegraph
CFTC Commissioner Mersinger says the time has come for action on crypto regulation
United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) commissioner Summer Mersinger suggested that the time to act on cryptocurrency regulation may have arrived. Speaking at the Texas Blockchain Summit on Nov. 18, Mersinger considered what it may take for effective crypto regulation in the United States. “Lately it’s probably been 70-80%...
CoinTelegraph
FTX market aftershock reportedly causes Genesis Block to cease trading in Hong Kong
In the wake of the recent FTX scandal, another crypto business is feeling the market effects. Genesis Block, a frontrunner for providing cryptocurrency retail services in Hong Kong, announced it will cease trading and shutter operations, according to reports. According to an email sent out to its customers by the...
CoinTelegraph
Proof-of-reserves: Can reserve audits avoid another FTX-like moment?
In the wake of the FTX collapse that came about as a result of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange funneling user funds to mitigate its own risks, crypto exchanges came up with a transparency solution called proof-of-reserves. A practice, which was recently endorsed by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, offers a way...
CoinTelegraph
$600M in Bitcoin options expire on Friday, giving bears reason to pin BTC under $16K
No one can blame Bitcoin (BTC) bulls for placing bets at $20,000 and higher for the $600 million weekly options expiry on Nov. 18. After all, this level had provided a solid resistance since Oct. 25 and held for almost two weeks. However, the base scenario changed abruptly on Nov....
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried updates investors: ‘We got overconfident and careless,’ claims $13B leverage
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said he was “wrong” in his estimates of the crypto exchange’s leverage prior to its collapse, claiming it wasn’t $5 billion but closer to $13 billion. In a Nov. 16 Twitter thread, Bankman-Fried said leverage at FTX built up to roughly...
CoinTelegraph
FTX leadership pressed for information by US subcommittee chairman
The former and current CEOs of the bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange have been pressed by the chair of a United States House subcommittee calling for documents relating to the exchange’s finances. “FTX’s customers, former employees, and the public deserve answers,” Raja Krishnamoorthi, chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto self-custody a ‘fundamental human right’ but not risk-free: Community
The FTX debacle sparked an increase in calls for crypto self-custody this week, including Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao describing it as a “fundamental human right.” However, some warn that there are still risks involved when opting to hold your digital assets on your own. Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: FTX fallout leaves blood in its wake
Bitcoin (BTC) is the greatest monetary revolution of the modern age. By simply buying and holding Bitcoin, citizens are staging a peaceful protest against the indentured servitude brought on by fiat economics. In the process, they’ve initiated one of the greatest wealth transfers of all time — a process that will take decades to play out fully.
CoinTelegraph
Russian bill would legalize crypto mining, sales under ‘experimental legal regime’
A bill was introduced into the Russian State Duma, the lower house of parliament, on Nov. 17 that would legalize cryptocurrency mining and the sale of the cryptocurrency mined. Cryptocurrency cannot currently be used for settlements in Russia. The proposed law reads, “Digital currency obtained as a result of mining...
CoinTelegraph
SBF’s lawyers terminate FTX representation due to conflicts of interest
Paul, Weiss, the law firm backing FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) amid bankruptcy, renounced representing the entrepreneur, citing a conflict of interest. The decision to withdraw from representation after SBF’s tweets were found to disrupt the law firm’s reorganization efforts. Starting Nov. 14, SBF published a series of...
CoinTelegraph
Breaking down FTX’s bankruptcy: How it differs from other Chapter 11 cases
Collapsed crypto exchange FTX and 130 affiliates filed for bankruptcy in Delaware on Nov 11. Chaos followed as a number of FTX creditors, investors and industry experts began to question what would happen next. Laura Shin, crypto journalist, author and host of the Unchained Podcast, sent a tweet on Nov....
CoinTelegraph
South Korea seizes $104M from Terra co-founder suspecting unfair profits
While crypto exchange FTX stole the limelight from other fallen ecosystems, South Korean authorities continue their efforts to bring closure to the victims of the year’s first crypto crash — Terraform Labs. Nearly six months after the Terra blockchain was officially halted, South Korean authorities froze approximately $104.4 million (140 billion won) from co-founder Shin Hyun-seong based on suspicion of unfair profits.
CoinTelegraph
Bitstamp gets a crypto license from the Bank of Spain
Crypto exchange Bitstamp reported obtaining a license for operations with crypto in Spain. It marks approval in yet another European jurisdiction for an exchange, which has been focusing on the European Union market since its launch in 2011. The company revealed the news about its Spanish license on Nov. 17....
CoinTelegraph
FTX’s new CEO John Ray coldly addresses SBF’s erratic tweets
The new CEO and chief restructuring officer for the bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, John Ray, has icily responded to the erratic series of tweets from former CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried. The official Twitter account of FTX on Nov. 16 tweeted a statement from Ray addressing Bankman-Fried’s recent public statements,...
Comments / 0