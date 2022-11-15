ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Highly Casual THC-infused seltzer is launching in Michigan

By Randiah Camille Green
Detroit Metro Times
Detroit Metro Times
 4 days ago
Each can of Highly Casual has 2 mg of THC.

Holiday gatherings and outings can be straight-up annoying for those of us who don’t drink booze.

A new THC-infused seltzer called Highly Casual may take the edge off, allowing us to have our weed and drink it too.

The Michigan-born seltzer will hit shelves on Friday, Nov. 18. It’s being brought to us by Emerald Canning Partners, a joint venture between Pleasantrees and Andrew Blake, who is also the founder of Blake’s Hard Cider.


Highly Casual’s low-dose, nano-emulsified seltzers come in 12 oz. cans with 2 mg of THC each. They come in three flavors: strawberry and watermelon, lemon and lime, and blueberry and pineapple.

Four-packs, which retail at $18, will be available at Pleasantrees locations and participating stores across Michigan.

Pleasantrees and Blake announced their Emerald Canning Partners project earlier this year . The 17,000-square-foot facility dedicated to cannabis-infused beverage production set up shop in the former Gibraltar Trade Center in Mount Clemens. Highly Casual is its first release.

More info, including a location finder, is available at drinkhighlycasual.com
Comments / 6

dude13
3d ago

At 2mg of THC you'll need a whole lot of these to get where you wanna be...in my case, at least 150. They should be 100mg, like a pack of dispo gummies...3 or 4 and you've got a nice evening.

Reply(1)
6
Scott Yancer
3d ago

Sounds like mite it be good but only 2mg of THC.Come on guys hell some gummies have more then 2mg of the good stuff.So why not amp it up a bit and put more THC in the drink like 5 or more mg.

Reply(1)
4
Detroit Metro Times

Detroit, MI
ABOUT

For more than 30 years Metro Times has been Detroit’s premier alternative source for news, arts, culture, music, film, food, fashion and more.

 https://www.metrotimes.com/

