Ant Anstead Shares a Message About His ‘Special Lady,’ and It’s Not Renée Zellweger

By Grace Turney
 4 days ago

Ant Anstead shared a new Instagram post about his “special lady,” but it’s not his girlfriend, Renée Zellweger . Here’s what Anstead, who was once married to HGTV star Christina Hall , said about the woman in his life.

Ant Anstead | Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Ant Anstead shared an Instagram post about his ‘special lady,’ and it’s not Renée Zellweger

On Nov. 13, Ant Anstead made an Instagram post about the “special lady” in his life. Fans might be surprised to see that it’s not his girlfriend of over a year, Renée Zellweger.

Anstead has three children from two marriages: Amelie and Archie , whom he shares with his first ex-wife, Louise Storey, and Hudson, whom he shares with his second ex-wife, Flip or Flop star Christina Hall.

The English TV presenter posted a carousel of photos and videos showing his 19-year-old daughter Amelie at a fair.

“The day I go to hang with @amelieanstead at uni the whole town is closed down with a fairground!” Anstead captioned the images. “Well what else were we supposed to do?? Win three teddy bears of course ??? (at a 3% win ratio I’m sure)!”

He added, “So proud of this special lady who is tackling life the proper way while staying so grounded and focussed amid it all! Inspiring! Love you Ammo.”

Ant Anstead recently assured fans that his relationship with Renée Zellweger is still going strong

Although Ant Anstead wasn’t referring to Renée Zellweger when he posted about his “special lady,” fans of the famous couple don’t need to worry. The Wheeler Dealers star recently shared an Instagram post assuring fans that their relationship is still going strong .

On Nov. 7, he posted a photo of two table place cards bearing his and Zellweger’s names. “What a beautiful weekend wedding,” Anstead captioned the picture, adding a heart face emoji.

Zellweger and Anstead have been dating since June 2021, following the father of three’s divorce from Christina Hall . While many fans in the comments section of Anstead’s post called for the couple to get married, an insider told Us Weekly that the two stars have “deliberately downplayed wedding talk even though it’s something they’ve both been leaning toward for a while.”

“They’ve taken their time to do this right, living in separate houses and not rushing into anything,” the insider shared. “They’re trying not to get too far ahead of themselves and are both extremely private when it comes to their exact arrangements, but friends think an engagement could be very soon.”

Fans loved the English TV presenter’s Instagram post about his daughter

Ant Anstead fans loved his post about the “special lady” in his life, even though it wasn’t dedicated to Renée Zellweger.

“What a special and loving relationship you have with all of your children and what a beautiful and strong daughter you have,” one fan commented. “All three of your children are amazing. You’re a great Dad!”

Another fan wrote, “She looks beautiful but more importantly, strong. You’ve done good, Dad!”

And one fan commented, “You and your ex have done a wonderful job raising two loving and kind teenagers. No small feat. You have set great examples of what is important in life, and it sure isn’t material possessions.”

