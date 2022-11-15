ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Salley Praised Michael Jordan's Wife Yvette Prieto For Making Him Do 'Normal Stuff'

By Divij Kulkarni
 4 days ago

John Salley said Michael Jordan's wife Yvette Prieto makes him do normal stuff.

Micheal Jordan has been at the top of the NBA world for a long time. He came into the league and exploded immediately into one of its biggest stars, scoring at an almost unprecedented level and changing the game in a lot of ways. In doing so, Jordan managed to accrue incredible wealth, especially thanks to his relationship with Nike, who also profited heavily off the MJ connection.

Having eventually become a billionaire, it's safe to say that Jordan has not lacked money at all in his adult life. The GOAT was earning $30 million for a couple of seasons back in the 90s when entire NBA rosters sometimes didn't make as much. And the wealth resulted in a lifestyle upgrade, it's safe to say that MJ enjoyed the finer things in life.

Jordan's love for gambling is well known, there are stories of him placing large bets on several competitive activities. MJ is an avid golfer, and he has one of the finest car collections of any NBA player . Even now, he can randomly be seen driving around in a Ferrari while smoking a cigar. But it seems he is now indulging in activities that could be considered normal thanks to a very special reason.

John Salley Explained That Michael Jordan's Wife Yvette Prieto Gets Him To Do Some 'Normal Stuff'

MJ married his current wife, Yvette Prieto, in 2013, and the couple has children together. MJ and Prieto have been spotted in the past vacationing, with the NBA legend being spotted with his customary cigar walking around in exotic destinations . And his former teammate John Salley spoke on the Club Shay Shay podcast about how Prieto gets Michael to do normal things.

“His new wife is the bomb, too,” said Salley. “Her making him do normal things is dope. It’s good for him. It’s kind of crazy.”

Michael Jordan is one of the most recognizable figures in human history, there are people around the world that have heard his name even if they don't know who he is. Doing normal things has been difficult for MJ in his adult life, so it's good to hear he can do it a little now that he's retired.

Ultimately, he is who he is because of his success and his tastes, so Michael Jordan will never just be a random guy. But this story kind of goes to show that relationships can change anyone, even if they are one of the most popular humans to have ever existed.

Comments / 19

Robert Abdullah Quali
3d ago

big age difference once Michael Jordan die he's a billionaire do you think his white wife will donate any of his money to any black institutions or communities we will see

Reply(6)
3
