The $2.8M Medicine: How Data Can Help Insurers Pay for Life-Changing Therapies Without Breaking The Bank

Related
KLAS Report Reveals EMR Functionality & Value Top of Mind for Small Practices
– A new report by KLAS provides the latest view on how the major vendors in this market perform and which ones stand out in the areas that small practices (2–10 physicians) care about most. – Small practices provide a significant amount of outpatient care in the US, and...
How to Build Better Relationships with the Health Insurance & Payer Communities
Modern healthcare is an intricate dance between quality and quantity. Payers and insurance providers want better patient outcomes due to the high cost of poor health, while health providers want to ensure their patients aren’t overlooked and are appropriately cared for. To understand how we can satisfy the needs...
Why The Stakes are Higher for Hospitals When It Comes to Data Loss & Inadequate Storage Infrastructure
According to the World Economic Forum, hospitals produce around 50 petabytes of data per year. And with 6,039 hospitals in the US alone, that amounts to a sizeable amount of data requiring secure storage. Data consists not only of confidential patient medical records but also of operational data retained by US hospitals such as personal and financial information.
Overcoming the Healthcare Staffing Shortage Through Back-Office Automation
Today’s healthcare staffing shortage, fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic but years in the making, has left many hospitals and health systems scrambling. To date, the shortage of front-line healthcare workers has received most of the attention, and for good reason: By 2025, the U.S. is likely to face a shortage of 446,300 home health aides; 95,000 nursing assistants; and 29,400 nurse practitioners, according to a report from consulting firm Mercer.
M&A: Smile Digital Health Acquires Alphora
– Smile Digital Health, a FHIR® health data fabric and exchange solutions provider, announced that it has acquired Alphora, a market leader in Clinical Quality Language (CQL) that provides tooling and services to unlock clinical reasoning, decision support and other quality metrics capabilities. – As a result of the...
ChristianaCare Partners with Hims & Hers to Expand In-Person Healthcare Access in 4 States
Health system ChristianaCare is partnering with Hims & Hers Health, a consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers to expand access to healthcare services. – The partnership will help ChristianaCare create a more seamless patient journey for patients in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and...
The Common Denominators of Sustainability in Healthcare: Measurement and Transparency
The global healthcare industry accounts for roughly 5% of greenhouse gas emissions. That is about the same as the cement and chemical industries combined, and more than that of the aviation and shipping industries together. In the United States, the number is even higher: roughly 8.5% of U.S. carbon emissions emerge from healthcare.
Zelis Acquires Healthcare Payment Reimbursement Solutions Payspan
– Zelis, a company modernizing the business of healthcare, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Payspan, a leader in healthcare electronic payment and reimbursement automation services. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. – The acquisition will accelerate Zelis’ mission to modernize the business of healthcare through...
HCA to Deploy MEDITECH Expanse EHR Across Enterprise
– HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services, has signed a new agreement for a large-scale deployment of MEDITECH Expanse. This landmark agreement identifies MEDITECH Expanse as HCA Healthcare’s primary go forward EHR platform and a key part of the company’s digital transformation.
a16z Bio+ Health Partners with Bassett Health to Bring Digital Health Solutions to Rural New York
– Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) Bio + Health fund today announced a strategic partnership with Bassett Healthcare Network, an integrated healthcare system in central New York state. – The strategic partnership aims to leverage digital healthcare technologies from a16z’s portfolio companies to address the inequities and systemic challenges of delivering high-quality...
Willingness to Use Video Telehealth Increased During Pandemic, Study Finds
– Americans’ use and willingness to use video telehealth has increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising most sharply among Black Americans and people with less education, according to a new RAND Corporation study. – Following a representative survey panel of Americans from March 2019 through March...
PocketHealth Launches Tool for Sourcing Prior Diagnostic Imaging From Any Provider, Anywhere
– PocketHealth, a patient-centric, no-network medical image-sharing platform launches Record Retrieval to solve challenges that hospitals and imaging centers face while requesting and retrieving prior imaging from patients, referring physicians, or healthcare sites. – Record Retrieval streamlines patient intake by creating an easy workflow that auto-imports data into PACS and...
Sprinter Health Partners with Firefly Health to Close Care Gap
– Sprinter Health, an on-demand mobile health and diagnostics company bringing personalized and affordable healthcare services to the home, today announced a partnership with Firefly Health, a health plan and virtual-first care innovator with a mission of delivering half-priced health care that’s twice as good, clinically and emotionally. –...
Forrester Unveils 5 Healthcare Predictions for 2023
– A new dawn is on the horizon in healthcare. Equipped with new digital capabilities and pressured by new consumer expectations for personalized, convenient experiences, healthcare organizations face a predicament — act now and stay afloat, fail to act and get consumed by the competition, or risk financial ruin.
Drug Price Transparency: Planning for Change
Currently, some 22 states have enacted prescription drug transparency laws that require entities across the drug supply chain to report pricing information to state officials. Designed to shed light on the true cost of drugs and to ensure that consumers and insurers aren’t being gouged, drug pricing transparency laws seek to level the playing field by delivering greater visibility into drug costs. And given the fact that prescription drug prices continue to increase, the topic of drug price management is likely to continue to capture the attention of the media and policymakers at the state level, given the current lack of overriding federal regulation.
Why Data Transparency Is the Most Important Metric for Healthcare Providers Right Now
Healthcare providers all over the world are battling with how to take patient information and patient care digital. How can we use the tools and technology at our fingertips to make treating patients easier and more effective, rather than more complicated? Converting data into useful information will be the key to making this transition successful.
5 Trends Driving the Future Growth of Digital Health & MedTech
– Today Accenture published Digital Health and MedTech – New Signals for Transformation to understand the impact consumers, patients and healthcare professionals’ experiences and expanding care settings will have on the medtech industry. – In a global survey of Medtech executives, five key trends were identified, including Care...
ConcertAI CEO Talks COVID-19 & The De-Risking of Technology to Keep Trials Moving
Nothing like it had ever happened before – a global slowdown in new study starts and a massive decrease in trial accruals for open studies. The turn of events was a shock for sponsors and providers. Sudden disruptions on that scale rarely hit multiple players in an ecosystem at the same time. But that’s exactly what happened at the intersection of clinical care and clinical development during the pandemic. Researchers and clinicians were forced to change how they operated trials, and technological solutions that researchers had been slowly exploring for trials were suddenly adopted at rapid speeds.
CitiusTech Acquires Wilco Source to Expand Salesforce Capabilities for Healthcare & Life Sciences
– CitiusTech announced that it has acquired Wilco Source, an industry-leading Salesforce solutions company to expand its offerings in patient services, care management and digital front door. – This strategic acquisition comes on the heels of Bain’s recently announced investment in CitiusTech valued above $1B. These strategic initiatives validate both...
