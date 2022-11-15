Read full article on original website
Funeral held for first of 2 Poles killed in missile blast
A funeral has been held for one of two Polish men who died in a missile explosion near the border with Ukraine
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could start a race for nukes, SecDef says
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin painted a bleak picture for the world, alluding to a scenario in which autocrats will race to acquire the bomb if Russia isn't repelled.
UK PM Sunak makes surprise trip to Kyiv, boosts defense aid
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit Saturday — his first — to Ukraine’s snow-blanketed capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The air-defense package, which Britain valued at 50 million pounds ($60 million), comes as Russia has been pounding Ukraine’s power grid and other key infrastructure from the air, causing widespread blackouts for millions of Ukrainians amid frigid weather. The package includes radar and other technology to counter the Iran-supplied exploding drones that Russia has used against Ukrainian targets. It comes on top of a delivery of more than 1,000 anti-air missiles that Britain announced earlier this month. The U.K. has been one of the staunchest Western backers of Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s invasion. Speaking alongside Zelenskyy, Sunak noted that the U.K. has given 2.3 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) in military aid and pledged: “We will do the same again next year.”
House GOP pushes Hunter Biden probe despite thin majority
WASHINGTON (AP) — Even with their threadbare House majority, Republicans doubled down this week on using their new power next year to investigate the Biden administration and, in particular, the president’s son. But the midterm results have emboldened a White House that has long prepared for this moment. Republicans secured much smaller margins than anticipated, and aides to President Joe Biden and other Democrats believe voters punished the GOP for its reliance on conspiracy theories and Donald Trump-fueled lies over the 2020 election. They see it as validation for the administration’s playbook for the midterms and going forward...
