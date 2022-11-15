ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ariana Grande's Brother Frankie Grande Brutally Mugged In New York

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande's brother Frankie Grande was violently mugged by a 13 and 17-year-old, according to a report from the New York Post. The scary incident happened while Frankie was walking in Midtown Manhattan on Eight Avenue around 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 9th.

Police told the Post that the two teens smashed Frankie in the back of the head and robbed him of his Louis Vuitton bag that had his iPhone, Airpods, sunglasses, and wallet inside. He reportedly refused medical attention at the scene.

The two accused muggers were soon caught after they tried to use Frankie's card nearby. Police said the two had an imitation pistol and razor blade on them. The two teens were charged with robbery, grand larceny, unlawful use of a credit card, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, as well as menacing and harassment. Their names have not been released to the public.

We hope Frankie is doing alright after the assault. In lighter news, Frankie married his fiancé, actor Hale Leon earlier this year in a stunning "galactic ceremony." At the time he wrote, "It was the most beautiful ceremony, officiated by my incredible mother, and it brought us even closer together as we took our vows before our immediate families and before God!"

The ceremony was of course attended by his sister Ariana. She shared a heartfelt message to the newlyweds on her Instagram shortly after the ceremony. Ttwo very incredible and cosmically destined souls @halegrande @frankiejgrande i love you both so much and am wishing you endless lifetimes of happiness and health and copious amounts of video games."

Comments / 13

Kenneth Gianetti
3d ago

I bet he and his sister support all the Dumocrat defund the police "social justice" agenda. Found out the hard way that elections really do have consequences. Get well soon.

Reply(2)
4
Pedro Arevalo
3d ago

I’m glad he is okay. No one deserves to be attacked . My nephew was held at gun point and the guys got caught as well. Pay attention is all I can say

Reply
3
Rabidbeast
4d ago

If a tough looking guy like that gets mugged what chance do the rest of us have?

Reply(2)
6
 

