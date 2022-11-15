ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings WR Joins the Cheese Team

The Green Bay Packers are 4-6 through 10 weeks with a 12% chance of reaching the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight. And for the probably-faux playoff push, the Packers are signing former Minnesota Vikings WR Dede Westbrook to the practice squad after the veteran remained a free agent for over eight months.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

NFL admits late catch in Vikings-Bills should have been overturned

The ending of Sunday’s roller-coaster contest between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had a little bit of everything. An instantly iconic one-handed catch, a weak QB sneak, an endzone fumble and a game-sealing interception were among the most notable highlights from the Vikings’ overtime victory. However, the game may not have reached overtime in the first place if not for an officiating error.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit News

Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson continues trending up

Allen Park — After a strong performance against the Chicago Bears, it sure does feel like Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has turned a corner. And that's according to head coach Dan Campbell, who on Monday at the Lions' facility in Allen Park again sang the praises of the No. 2 overall pick, a "pretty instinctive player" who "picks up things pretty fast." In Chicago, Hutchinson sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields on the final drive, had eight tackles, and made a monster play covering a tight-end screen to Cole Kmet, which forced Fields into a pick-6.
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

Packers Take Chance on ex-Vikings Wideout

The Green Bay Packers signed veteran wide receiver Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. Last season, he was a candidate to compete for receiver snaps with K.J. Osborn but instead spent the majority of the year as Minnesota’s punt returner. The Vikings went a different route for 2022, and now we may see who was right.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Target New Primary Foe

Some news about the Minnesota Vikings developed over the weekend — if they can topple the Buffalo Bills on the road, they can beat anybody. The Vikings overpowered the Bills on Sunday, 33-30, courtesy of Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Patrick Peterson, and dozens others. And because Minnesota was not supposed to win that contest — not against the NFL’s Super Bowl darling — Kevin O’Connell and Co. now target a new primary foe, the Philadelphia Eagles.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Lions aim for rare 3-game winning streak against Giants

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — A three-game winning streak wouldn't be a big deal for most NFL franchises. For the Detroit Lions, it would go down as a major development. The Lions (3-6) haven't won three in a row since November 2017. They can finally match that by defeating the New York Giants (7-2) on Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Cowboys at Vikings

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Dallas Cowboys is ready. The Vikings can hit a 9-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009. The franchise has started with a 9-1 record five times — in 1969, 1970, 1973, 1998, and 2009. Minnesota is 15-18 (.454) all-time versus Dallas.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Lions-Giants, pick

The 3-6 Detroit Lions and 7-2 New York Giants resume one of the NFL's longest rivalries this Sunday in an NFC tilt. Detroit leads the all-time series 24-21-1, after winning three of the past four contests. The teams first met in 1930 when the Lions were known as the Portsmouth Spartans.
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Have Begun Practicing for Playoffs

Yet again, the Minnesota Vikings won a game in comeback fashion. Kirk Cousins orchestrated a drive that put them in position to win on the road, and Kevin O’Connell kept his team engaged. It’s because of how they have won that the Vikings are set up well to succeed in the end.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Chicago Tribune

Ayo Dosunmu seeks challenges with the Chicago Bulls while adapting to starting at point guard: ‘I want to soak up as much as possible’

Ayo Dosunmu wants to be pushed. That was the first request he made to coach Billy Donovan when the former Illinois guard joined the Chicago Bulls as a rookie. Donovan has been consistent in pushing Dosunmu since, a constant at the second-year guard’s elbow as he offers input and advice during games, practices and one-on-one film sessions. “He just wants me to reach my full potential,” Dosunmu ...
CHICAGO, IL

