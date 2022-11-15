The Polis-Primavera Administration’s Roadmap to Moving Forward established a $10 million fund for health care worker re-engagement. DENVER - Governor Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is excited to announce a new $10 million fund that will save health care professionals across the state money when they re-enter the workforce. This $10 million dollar grant fund empowers health care providers to offer incentives, bonuses, or additional services to attract workers and assist in license renewal or maintenance. This new fund is part of the Polis-Primavera Administration's Roadmap to Moving Forward.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO