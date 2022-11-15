Read full article on original website
Gov. Polis Announces Updates to Senior Staff and Cabinet
DENVER - Governor Polis announced cabinet and senior staff updates today. Eve Lieberman, the Governor's Chief Policy Advisor and Legislative Counsel, will assume the role of Executive Director of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade, effective January 1, 2023. Lieberman has been at the helm of the legislative and policy departments and federal affairs issues for Governor Polis during his first term and served as his Congressional Chief of Staff.
Governor Polis Signs Partnership Agreement with Colorado WINS
DENVER - Today, Governor Jared Polis and Colorado WINS (COWINS) signed an update to articles of the existing Partnership Agreement between Colorado WINS and the State. The updated agreement boosts the state’s ability to recruit and retain hardworking state employees and ensures Colorado’s state workforce is compensated fairly and can continue to provide efficient and effective services to Coloradans.
Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera Selected as National Mental Health Taskforce Co-Chair
DENVER — Today, Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera joined U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Martin Walsh to convene the State Exchange on Employment and Disability (SEED) National Task Force on Workforce Mental Health Policy. Lieutenant Governor Primavera is co-chairing the bipartisan task force which will develop state policy plans to support the mental wellbeing of workers and address behavioral health workforce shortages.
Under Polis Administration, Colorado’s Labor Force Continues to Grow & Unemployment Rate Remains Below National Average
DENVER — Today, Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced that Colorado’s unemployment rate of 3.6% remains below the national unemployment rate. Colorado’s strong labor market added over 17,000 good-paying jobs in October in industries including construction, hospitality, trade, transportation, and utilities, and growth continues to outpace the U.S.
Saving Health Care Workers Money: Colorado Health Care Professionals Returning to Work Could Qualify for Incentives
The Polis-Primavera Administration’s Roadmap to Moving Forward established a $10 million fund for health care worker re-engagement. DENVER - Governor Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is excited to announce a new $10 million fund that will save health care professionals across the state money when they re-enter the workforce. This $10 million dollar grant fund empowers health care providers to offer incentives, bonuses, or additional services to attract workers and assist in license renewal or maintenance. This new fund is part of the Polis-Primavera Administration's Roadmap to Moving Forward.
Governor Polis Salutes Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Historic Leadership & Service to the United States
DENVER - Governor Polis applauded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on her historic service to the United States upon reports that Speaker Pelosi will not seek another leadership term in Congress. “Speaker Pelosi is a true American stateswoman with an unparalleled legacy for changing America for the better, and we are...
