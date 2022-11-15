Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York Mets Make Trade To Acquire PitchingOnlyHomersMiami, FL
ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program Deadline to Apply Expanded, Increased EligibilityMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
fox5ny.com
NYC stores & restaurants going viral
A number of New York businesses are basking in the shine of going viral on social media. But what does that mean for business? FOX 5 NY visits an Upper East Side restaurant to see how things changed.
rew-online.com
The Garnet at 1620 Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvestant, Brooklyn 100% Leased — Residential and Retail
The Garnet, an elegant 11 story,103-unit modern housing complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, has reached 100-percent occupancy, as well as signed Theradynamics as the retail tenant. It will be the first Brooklyn location for the popular rehabilitation facility. The mixed middle-income building was developed by BFC Partners with SMJ Development, and...
pix11.com
What will winter bring to NY? Here's the long-range forecast for winter 2023
Most of us get up in the morning and the first question that comes to mind is, what will the weather be?. What will winter bring to NY? Here’s the long-range …. Most of us get up in the morning and the first question that comes to mind is, what will the weather be?
Thrillist
The Best Brooklyn Bakeries to Order Thanksgiving Pies From
This Thanksgiving, relieve yourself (and your oven) from the tedious burden of baking a holiday pie. This is New York City after all, where kitchen space is limited and dishwashers are few and far between. What the city is replete with, luckily, is independently owned bakeries, each specializing in making gorgeous goodies that are sure to impress.
America’s ‘Fastest-Growing Retailer’ Opening Many New York Stores
The "fastest-growing retailer" in the United States is bringing many high-paying jobs to the Hudson Valley and across New York State. Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, officially opened its new store in Yonkers, New York on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m.
nrf.com
10 must-see New York City stores
NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show offers a chance to peek into the future as it’s being created in one of the world’s great retail centers — New York City. Daniel Hodges, CEO of Retail Store Tours, has selected 10 spaces that highlight innovations driving the future of retail.
What's ahead for NYC in 2023? This new almanac has some predictions
Every year since 1818, the Farmers' Almanac has predicted weather trends and published astronomy info, gardening tips and folklore. Now, there's an urban version for New Yorkers compiling fashion forecasts, event listings and NYC trivia. An Almanac of New York City for the Year 2023 is now available in local...
Thrillist
Brooklyn's Famed Uzbek Buffet Supermarket Tashkent Is Opening in Manhattan
New Yorkers, say hello to shawarma-filled lunch breaks and kebab-based dinners. Brighton Beach's very own Tashkentsupermarket is opening soon in the West Village. Featuring over 200 mouthwatering buffet trays, the famous Uzbek staple is officially coming to Manhattan, a spokesperson confirmed to Eater. Tashkent is set to open by the end of the year at 378 Sixth Avenue at Waverly Place, and it will bring a slew of Central Asian flavors to the city. Earlier last year, Eater reported that the chain was planning to open "at least four" new locations, but the chain's representative declined to comment.
rew-online.com
Boutique Harlem Condo 10 Lenox Reaches 100 Percent Sold Mileboutstone
New York-based development firm Avdoo & Partners and The Krantz + Krantz Team at Compass—new development specialists and a top residential sales team in Manhattan—are pleased to announce that 10 Lenox, a boutique luxury condominium located in Harlem just one block north of Central Park on the corner of Lenox Ave. and West 111th St., is 100 percent sold.
fox5ny.com
5th Avenue to close to car traffic in December for first time ever
NEW YORK - For the first time ever, Manhattan's Fifth Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic for three Sundays in December as part of a program dubbed "Fifth Avenue for All." On December 4th, 11th, and 18th, between the hours of noon and 6 p.m., Fifth Avenue will...
fox5ny.com
Great N.Y. Noodletown, a Chinatown favorite for 50 years
NEW YORK - Great N.Y. Noodletown is a New York City gem hiding in plain sight. It sits on the corner of the Bowery and Bayard Street. For more than half a century, the restaurant has been a staple in Chinatown always doing brisk business. Delicious food for a low price is why it has stood the test of time.
Ivana Trump's Lavish NYC Townhouse Where She Died Listed for Sale $26.5 Million — See Inside
Ivana Trump's former New York City residence is truly one of a kind. The luxurious townhouse is officially on the market for $26.5 million, just four months after Ivana's tragic death last July at age 73. It was revealed by the New York City Examiner's Office that Ivana died from...
NYCHA takes action on broken door of Midtown apartment
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A huge victory for the residents at the Harborview Terrace in Midtown. The locks to the front door have been broken over and over again since May, creating chronic security problems at the building. After our story, NYCHA finally replaced the door and said their video cameras are watching 24/7. But […]
anash.org
Hundreds Of Crown Heights Fathers And Sons Join Avos U’banim
Over 400 fathers and sons attended the first week of the Avos Ubanim Betzalel learning program this past Motzoei Shabbos in Crown Heights, Remsen Village and East Flatbush. Over 400 fathers and sons attended the first week of the Avos Ubanim Betzalel learning program this past Motzoei Shabbos in Crown Heights, Remsen Village and East Flatbush.
ETOnline.com
Inside Anna Delvey’s New York City Apartment and House Arrest (Exclusive)
Up NextRosalía Praises Boyfriend Rauw Alejandro and Reacts to Viral Gum Chewing on TikTok! (Exclusive)
pix11.com
Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD
A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips. Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in …. A crew of carjackers has...
Turkey giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving in New York City
Here are some turkey giveaways across the five boroughs for anyone who needs a little help this holiday season.
therealdeal.com
Midwood sells $33M penthouse at UES condo project
UPDATED, Nov. 17, 2022, 1 p.m.: John Usdan wasn’t keen on having a combined unit at his Midwood Investment & Development’s condo building on the Upper East Side, but has pulled in 33 million good reasons to do so. The sale of the penthouse at 150 East 78th...
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
Vanessa Hudgens Sells Condo in Historic Brooklyn Waterfront Building at a Loss
Vanessa Hudgens has certainly had an active year in real estate. According to Dirt, the Spring Breakers star’s latest transaction is the sale of her condo in the historic Austin Nichols House, a Cass Gilbert-designed building located on the waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The legendary architect originally designed the building as a manufacturing plant and warehouse in 1915, according to the building’s website; it was later used as a distillery for the popular whiskey brand, Wild Turkey. The structure was one the earliest reinforced concrete warehouses in the United States and because of its rich legacy, is a designated landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.
Time Out New York
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.https://www.timeout.com
Comments / 0