Fort Bragg Advocate-News
How did Contra Costa County receive so many other California county ballots?
Around 1,500 vote-by-mail ballots from other California counties ended up in the hands of Contra Costa election workers this month, potentially slowing the already snail-like pace of ballot counting seen in some counties. The out-of-county ballots “did not come come to us from the USPS,” said Dawn Kruger, the county’s...
It’s official: FERC approves removal of Klamath dams
It’s been 20 years in the making, but the last hurdle in the path of dam removal in the Klamath River has been cleared. “The Klamath salmon are coming home,” Yurok Chairman Joseph James said in a statement. “The people have earned this victory and with it, we carry on our sacred duty to the fish that have sustained our people since the beginning of time.”
