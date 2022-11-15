It’s been 20 years in the making, but the last hurdle in the path of dam removal in the Klamath River has been cleared. “The Klamath salmon are coming home,” Yurok Chairman Joseph James said in a statement. “The people have earned this victory and with it, we carry on our sacred duty to the fish that have sustained our people since the beginning of time.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO