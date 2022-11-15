Canada's Trudeau deletes tweet falsely claiming Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death

Read full article on original website
C-SPAN cut away from Trump's Friday night speech once he started to ramble
Former US President Donald Trump applauds while speaking at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 15, 2022. ( ALON SKUY/AFP via Getty Images) On Friday evening, Trump delivered a televised speech at the America First Experience Gala held at Mar-a-Lago and aired his grievances regarding the appointment of special counsel in the furthering of his Jan. 6 legal saga.
Caroline Ellison, one of the central figures behind FTX's collapse, previously tweeted that regularly using amphetamines made the 'non-medicated' life seem 'dumb'
Read the cryptic tweets about amphetamine use from Ellison, the CEO of Alameda Research and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's reported ex-girlfriend.
New UK PM Sunak visits Kyiv, pledges support
KYIV, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Kyiv on Saturday, pledging to continue the firm support for Ukraine that was a focus of his predecessors, and providing a new air defence package to help shoot down Russian drones.
DOJ announces special counsel for Trump-related Mar-a-Lago and January 6 criminal investigations
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday appointed a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigations into the retention of national defense information at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and parts of the January 6, 2021, insurrection. Both investigations implicate the conduct of Trump, who on Tuesday declared his candidacy...
Malaysia is voting after years of political instability. The result is impossible to predict
Malaysians will head to the polls on Saturday to vote for a new government following years of political turmoil. Three prime ministers have governed the Southeast Asian country since a febrile election with a record turnout was fought four years ago on the key issue of corruption. This time around, the economy -- and the rising cost of living -- is likely to be the key battleground.
US climate envoy John Kerry tests positive for Covid-19 as UN summit heads into overtime
With just hours left to go to reach an international climate agreement, US climate envoy John Kerry has tested positive for Covid-19 at the United Nations' COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, his spokesperson Whitney Smith said. Smith said in a statement that Kerry is "experiencing mild symptoms" and...
GENE LYONS: Even Trump's magic decoder ring can't help him now
Gene Lyons is on vacation. The following is one of his previous columns. Temporarily anyway, Donald J. Trump resembles the Br’er Rabbit of the Joel Chandler Harris tales: flung into the briar patch by the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago country club.
North Korea claims Friday's launch was a 'new kind of intercontinental ballistic missile'
North Korea said that it conducted a "test firing of a new kind" of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, according to the government-run KCNA news agency. Japan warned on earlier on Friday that the missile had the potential range to reach the US mainland.
Negotiators at COP27 reach tentative deal on loss and damage, signaling potential for major breakthrough at climate summit
Negotiators at the UN's COP27 climate summit have reached a tentative agreement to establish a loss and damage fund for nations vulnerable to climate disasters, according to negotiators with the European Union and Africa, as well as non-governmental organizations who are observing the talks. But it's not yet settled --...
