An historic tall ship that doubles as a floating museum is docked along the Riverwalk in downtown Wilmington this weekend. The 95-foot-long ship currently stationed at London Wharf is a replica of the Nao Trinidad, one of five ships that departed Spain in 1519 under the direction of famous explorer Ferdinand Magellan. At a time when some still thought the earth was flat, Magellan sought a westward route to the spice-rich islands located east of Europe in the South Pacific. Only one ship in Magellan’s fleet made it back to Spain three years later, and with its return, it became the first ship to sail around the world.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO