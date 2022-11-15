ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WilmingtonBiz

‘Bleisure’ Travel On The Rise

Visitors are once again flocking to the Wilmington area. Room occupancy taxes collected from stays at hotels and short-term rentals in the county totaled nearly $22.6 million for the 2021-22 fiscal year, a record-breaking sum. But one segment of travel remains down from the hit delivered by the pandemic: business travel.
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

NCino Unveils Newest Space And A Commitment To Continued Growth

Evidence of nCino’s growth was on full display Thursday as the banking software company cut the ribbon on its newest office building in the Mayfarie office park. nCino 2, as it’s called, boasts 90,000 square feet of office space and contains conference rooms, cubicles, offices for business visitors, a kitchen and a “stairtorium,” an amphitheater-like gathering space near the building’s entry.
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Against The Odds, Print Company Expands

Serial entrepreneur Carlton Brown ran a print company out of his Carolina Beach condominium for years without knowing how to turn on a copy machine. “I know nothing about the print business,” he said. Brown started what is now Island Print & Promo as an online-only store in 2016...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Hospitality Firm Buys Iconic Surf City Campground For $21M

DC Lanier of Surf City loved camping, eventually using his entrepreneurial spirit to create a family endeavor around his favorite pastime. Camping “was definitely in his blood,” said Donna Lanier, one of four children of DC and Wilma Lanier. “We traveled everywhere with a tent. We had jaunts to Florida all the time and the mountains. And there were six of us in that tent.”
SURF CITY, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Country Connection

While North Carolinians living in urban areas are speeding forward on the information highway, many of their rural neighbors – some 226,000 households – are limping along on a rutted country lane – if the lane exists at all. That’s not the only problem when it comes...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WilmingtonBiz

Floating Museum Draws Visitors To Downtown

An historic tall ship that doubles as a floating museum is docked along the Riverwalk in downtown Wilmington this weekend. The 95-foot-long ship currently stationed at London Wharf is a replica of the Nao Trinidad, one of five ships that departed Spain in 1519 under the direction of famous explorer Ferdinand Magellan. At a time when some still thought the earth was flat, Magellan sought a westward route to the spice-rich islands located east of Europe in the South Pacific. Only one ship in Magellan’s fleet made it back to Spain three years later, and with its return, it became the first ship to sail around the world.
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Data Science Startup OpiAID Receives $50,000 Grant To Scale

A Wilmington startup with the goal of addressing the opioid epidemic has received funding to scale faster. OpiAID has been selected as one of seven innovative companies in the state to receive the NC IDEA SEED grant from the private foundation NC IDEA. The $50,000 grant is awarded to “innovative...
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

INFO JUNKIE: Brett Lanier

As the president of a pharmaceutical company with non-opioid, non-NSAID analgesics to treat acute pain, Lanier likes to keep up with the latest pharmaceutical and clinical trial news by visiting biospace.com. “Technology, when it works properly, allows me to have freedom. I am on the move constantly, so I need...
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Growing Out The Local Food System

Morgan Milne said he’s dedicated to providing quality produce for the community to enjoy, and his farm, Red Beard Farms, is already making strides to boost the local food system in the Cape Fear area. Milne directly supplies to a wide variety of local restaurants, including PinPoint, The Green...
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Several Projects Seek Minor City Variances

Driving around town, residents may have noticed a tad more public hearing notification signs than usual. The city of Wilmington’s Board of Adjustment (BOA) is reviewing eight items of new business and six items of old business at its meeting Thursday afternoon. “It’s a pretty full agenda,” said city...
WILMINGTON, NC

