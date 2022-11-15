Read full article on original website
Vomiting Blood: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Severe vomiting or a high amount of vomiting can tear blood vessels in the throat, or damage to the esophagus or stomach. This can cause blood to come out with the vomit. Getting medical attention immediately when vomiting blood is advisable. In addition to tears in the esophagus, vomiting blood could be a symptom of issues like internal bleeding, tumors, organ damage from viruses (also called "hemorrhagic fever"), or ulcers, among other conditions.
Fit and healthy father, 49, died after doctors mistakenly gave him a cancerous kidney transplant, inquest hears
A fit and healthy father died after doctors mistakenly gave him a cancerous kidney transplant, an inquest heard yesterday. Parminder Singh Sidhu, 49, passed away in agony in March – within a year of the procedure – after doctors failed to spot a tumour. Two other patients who...
AHI (Apnea-Hypopnea Index): Understanding Your Results
Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder that causes breathing difficulties during sleep. The condition ranges in severity from a mild decrease in airflow to airflow completely stopping, which can be life-threatening. Sleep apnea has multiple causes, including the tongue or tissues in the airways blocking the air or challenges related...
Muscle Stiffness
Most people experience muscle stiffness at some point in their lives, whether after strenuous activity or due to an injury. However, muscle stiffness can also be a sign of an underlying health condition or a side effect of medication, or it may develop from an insect bite or sting. This...
Is Eczema Painful?
Eczema is an inflammatory skin condition that causes an itchy rash to appear on the body. Eczema can also be painful; about 61% of adults with eczema experience pain, which is a separate symptom from itchiness. The pain can be described as burning, tingling, or stinging. Eczema can also cause...
What Is Hemifacial Microsomia?
Hemifacial microsomia is a birth defect that affects the development and appearance of the face. Hemifacial microsomia is the second most common birth defect, after cleft lip. Microsomia causes the structures of the face such as the jaw, cheek, lips, and skull to appear malformed. Hemifacial microsomia affects only one...
Experimental Treatments for Type 2 Diabetes
Lifestyle changes such as eating a diabetes-friendly diet, exercising more, and maintaining a healthy body weight combined with existing treatment options are the best way to prevent or manage type 2 diabetes. However, for people with type 2 diabetes who have trouble controlling their blood sugar by making healthier lifestyle...
Hypothyroidism Nursing Diagnosis and Care Plans
Hypothyroidism, or underactive thyroid, occurs when the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormone to meet the body’s needs. Levothyroxine, a synthetic version of thyroid hormone, is a hormone replacement therapy most often prescribed to treat hypothyroidism. Because hypothyroidism is a chronic disease, a multidisciplinary approach is required to provide lifelong care and treatment. Nurses play a vital role in the care of people with hypothyroidism.
The Immunoglobulin E (IgE) Test: What to Expect
Allergies occur when the immune system reacts to a foreign substance from something eaten, touched, or inhaled into the lungs. Over 50 million Americans have at least one allergy, and allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the United States. Allergic conditions are also a common reason many people visit their healthcare providers for testing. In extreme cases, anaphylactic allergies can also be deadly.
How Geographic Atrophy Is Diagnosed
If you have late age-related macular degeneration (AMD), one of the things an ophthalmologist (eye doctor) will look for each visit are signs of geographic atrophy. They commonly recommend undergoing imaging testing, ranging from retinal fundus photography (a color image of the retina) to autofluorescence imaging (which shows where geographic atrophy is occurring). These can light up problem areas and show everything from protein deposits to fluid under the retina.
Gallbladder Disease Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Gallbladder disease is any condition affecting the health of the gallbladder (ie., the digestive sac located under your liver). It is most commonly associated with gallstones, which affects some 25 million Americans, about 10%—15% of the adult population. In this article, you’ll learn more about who gets gallbladder disease...
Diabetes and Liver Cancer: What Is the Relationship?
Diabetes can affect multiple organs, including the liver. Over time, the damaging effects of diabetes can cause the scarring of liver tissues and the gradual loss of liver function. In some people, the mounting damage can lead to hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer. Both type...
Causes and Risk Factors of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is considered an idiopathic condition, meaning there is no known trigger for the nerve degeneration that produces its symptoms. Some weakly associated risk factors include family history and environmental exposures. But most people who have these risk factors don’t develop ALS, and most people who have ALS do not have any ALS risk factors.
Does Wine Trigger Gout?
Gout is a type of arthritis, a condition involving swollen, painful joints that happens when the immune system attacks healthy cells. The joints most likely to be affected by gout are the joints at the ends of the arms and legs, including the ankles, fingers, toes, and especially the big toe.
Psychotherapy vs. Counseling: Similarities, Differences, and How to Get Started
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 in 5 adults and 1 in 6 children live with mental health conditions. With millions of people daily impacted by mental health conditions, understanding available treatment options are essential to helping you choose the best provider and approach. Psychotherapy and counseling...
How to Find a Clinical Trial for Eczema
Treating eczema can be very difficult. About half of people living with eczema have found treatments ineffective. New treatments for eczema are always being developed. Participating in eczema clinical trials or atopic dermatitis clinical trials can help bring new treatments to market and may provide relief from your symptoms. This...
Heat Rash vs Eczema: What Are the Differences?
Heat rash and eczema are two skin conditions that cause a rash with bumps. This article will discuss heat rash and eczema symptoms, causes, and treatment. It will also cover ways to prevent these two conditions. Symptoms. Heat rash and eczema have a few overlapping symptoms that make it tough...
Simple Ways to Use Honey for Eczema
Honey isn't just a sweet addition to your tea. It can treat various ailments, including skin conditions such as eczema. While research is limited, honey may help treat eczema symptoms. However, home remedies for eczema do not replace standard medical care. This article explains what the research says about honey...
Weight Gain
Weight gain is when your weight increases due to changes in your body composition, like increased fat, muscle, or fluids. It is normal for people to experience weight changes throughout different stages of life, including puberty, pregnancy, and aging. Consult with your healthcare provider if you're concerned about weight gain.
Getting Older Has Had a Positive Effect on My Mental Health
I know what life was like as a 20-something and what life as a middle-aged woman is like now. I know what life was like before I was diagnosed with schizophrenia and what life has been since. No matter where a dart may land in the span of my life,...
