Severe vomiting or a high amount of vomiting can tear blood vessels in the throat, or damage to the esophagus or stomach. This can cause blood to come out with the vomit. Getting medical attention immediately when vomiting blood is advisable. In addition to tears in the esophagus, vomiting blood could be a symptom of issues like internal bleeding, tumors, organ damage from viruses (also called "hemorrhagic fever"), or ulcers, among other conditions.

