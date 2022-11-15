Read full article on original website
China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
China has announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year
Success or COP-out: How do this year's climate talks rate?
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — After two weeks of haggling, officials on Sunday cheered the end of this year's U.N. climate talks in Egypt, which resulted in the creation of a fund to help poor countries suffering under disasters driven by global warming. Expectations had been low...
Qatar’s World Cup Stadium Beer Ban Is About So Much More
DOHA, Qatar – On Saturday evening, on the fifth floor of the Crowne Plaza hotel, one solution to what has become the World Cup’s first-week crisis is revealed. The answer lies in the name of this establishment: Brewskis and Grub, a restaurant that serves pub food, is decorated with flags from all over the world, plays soccer on its myriad flatscreens and delivers something that has been endlessly debated.
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate deal on historic fund
Many delegates at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt cheered as a deal was agreed upon that would create a fund for developing that have been hard hit by climate change
US climate envoy John Kerry tests positive for Covid-19 as UN summit heads into overtime
With just hours left to go to reach an international climate agreement, US climate envoy John Kerry has tested positive for Covid-19 at the United Nations' COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, his spokesperson Whitney Smith said. Smith said in a statement that Kerry is "experiencing mild symptoms" and...
Shoma Uno defends men's title at NHK Trophy
Japan's Shoma Uno defended his men's title at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating's NHK Trophy, scoring a season best free skate and total score to beat compatriot Sota Yamamoto
Malaysia faces hung parliament for first time in history
Malaysia was facing a hung parliament for the first time in its history as support for a conservative Islamic alliance prevented major coalitions from winning a simple majority in a general election. Without a clear winner, political uncertainty could persist as Malaysia faces slowing economic growth and rising inflation. It...
Cop27: Historic deal reached to create climate damages fund but fails in ambitious emissions cuts
Cop27 has reached a historic agreement on a fund to compensate vulnerable countries for irrevocable climate damages - but did not go far enough to slash the greenhouse gas emissions spurring runaway climate change. The gruelling two-week conference continued into Sunday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt after a marathon negotiating session went through the night.Out of the exhaustion, conflict and compromise, ultimately came jubilation on the contentious issue of loss and damage. All 197 countries agreed to establish a financial fund for assisting developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to impacts of the climate crisis.The Alliance of Small Island...
Malaysia is voting after years of political instability. The result is impossible to predict
Malaysians will head to the polls on Saturday to vote for a new government following years of political turmoil. Three prime ministers have governed the Southeast Asian country since a febrile election with a record turnout was fought four years ago on the key issue of corruption. This time around, the economy -- and the rising cost of living -- is likely to be the key battleground.
