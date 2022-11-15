ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

Qatar’s World Cup Stadium Beer Ban Is About So Much More

DOHA, Qatar – On Saturday evening, on the fifth floor of the Crowne Plaza hotel, one solution to what has become the World Cup’s first-week crisis is revealed. The answer lies in the name of this establishment: Brewskis and Grub, a restaurant that serves pub food, is decorated with flags from all over the world, plays soccer on its myriad flatscreens and delivers something that has been endlessly debated.
Albany Herald

US climate envoy John Kerry tests positive for Covid-19 as UN summit heads into overtime

With just hours left to go to reach an international climate agreement, US climate envoy John Kerry has tested positive for Covid-19 at the United Nations' COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, his spokesperson Whitney Smith said. Smith said in a statement that Kerry is "experiencing mild symptoms" and...
Albany Herald

Malaysia faces hung parliament for first time in history

Malaysia was facing a hung parliament for the first time in its history as support for a conservative Islamic alliance prevented major coalitions from winning a simple majority in a general election. Without a clear winner, political uncertainty could persist as Malaysia faces slowing economic growth and rising inflation. It...
The Independent

Cop27: Historic deal reached to create climate damages fund but fails in ambitious emissions cuts

Cop27 has reached a historic agreement on a fund to compensate vulnerable countries for irrevocable climate damages - but did not go far enough to slash the greenhouse gas emissions spurring runaway climate change. The gruelling two-week conference continued into Sunday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt after a marathon negotiating session went through the night.Out of the exhaustion, conflict and compromise, ultimately came jubilation on the contentious issue of loss and damage. All 197 countries agreed to establish a financial fund for assisting developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to impacts of the climate crisis.The Alliance of Small Island...
Albany Herald

Malaysia is voting after years of political instability. The result is impossible to predict

Malaysians will head to the polls on Saturday to vote for a new government following years of political turmoil. Three prime ministers have governed the Southeast Asian country since a febrile election with a record turnout was fought four years ago on the key issue of corruption. This time around, the economy -- and the rising cost of living -- is likely to be the key battleground.

