uams.edu
INSIGHT Into Diversity Magazine Names UAMS as Recipient of Health Professions HEED Award
Nov. 17, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has again been chosen as a recipient of the Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. UAMS is...
uams.edu
Teresa Hudson, Pharm.D., Ph.D., Appointed Assistant Dean for Health Services Research in UAMS College of Medicine
Teresa Hudson, Pharm.D., Ph.D., has been named assistant dean for health services research in the College of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS). Hudson joins Jessica Snowden, M.D., M.S., MHPTT, who serves as vice dean for research, and Paul Drew, Ph.D., assistant dean, on the College of Medicine (COM) research leadership team.
uams.edu
UAMS College of Pharmacy Named 2022 AAPS Student Chapter of the Year
Nov. 18, 2022 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) College of Pharmacy continues to receive national recognition for its student organizations, with the college receiving the American Association of Pharmaceutical Sciences’ (AAPS) Student Chapter of the Year award at the organization’s annual PharmSci 360 meeting, held Oct. 16-19 in Boston.
Diabetes drug shortage impacting Arkansans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We've told you about all kinds of shortages recently, but now certain insulin drugs that are sometimes also used for weight loss are hard to come by. It's a shortage impacting diabetic Arkansans— and at local pharmacies like Kavanaugh Pharmacy, diabetes drugs haven't been easy to get.
Nationwide veterinarian shortage makes its way to Arkansas
BRYANT, Ark. — A nationwide Veterinarian shortage has now made its way to the Natural State— and according to the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Association, this is a problem that only got worse during the pandemic. "There's certainly a noticeable change, a noticeable decrease in the number of veterinarians...
talkbusiness.net
Mercy to begin work on new primary care clinic in Fort Smith
Officials with Mercy Fort Smith and Fort Smith Mayor George McGill gathered on a cold Wednesday (Nov. 16) to break ground on a $3.6 million primary care clinic at 4600 Towson Ave., which is expected to open in late 2023. The clinic is a long-awaited replacement for a Mercy clinic...
uams.edu
Memphis Neurosurgeon Says Surgery Isn’t Always Best Option in Treating Spinal Deformities
Nov. 17, 2022 | | The surgical treatment of spinal deformities such as scoliosis was the subject of a Nov.4 lecture presented as part of the annual Flanigan-Boop Endowed Lectureship in Spinal Neurosurgery at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS). Paul Park, M.D., a Memphis neurosurgeon, addressed a...
uams.edu
Remix Red Table Talk Focuses on Minority Underrepresentation in Health Care
Nov. 17, 2022 | On Nov. 14, the Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DDEI) Chancellor’s Underrepresented Minority (URM) Student Recruitment, Retention and Engagement Subcommittee hosted its first “Remix Red Table Talk.” The event was held in the Bruce Commons area in the Daniel W. Rahn Interprofessional Education Building.
thefabricator.com
Update of Rheem’s Arkansas headquarters to include learning center
Rheem, a manufacturer of HVAC equipment, water heaters, commercial and residential boilers, and commercial refrigeration equipment, has announced plans for a $20 million update to its headquarters in Fort Smith, Ark. The project, expected to create 100 jobs, will include a learning center for distributors and contractors.
Kait 8
Arkansas Attorney General announces $5 million allocation to law enforcement
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) – More help for law enforcement across Arkansas could be coming soon. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said $5 million would be allocated to the Arkansas State Police to continue to expand the Precision Driving Training Complex. Content partner KATV reported the...
Getting to know newly elected Little Rock Director Andrea Lewis
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock will soon have a new board director after Andrea Lewis replaces the current ward 6 director, Doris Wright. "Growing up I saw my dad run and he was on city council for years. My mom was on the school board all my elementary years," said Lewis.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Trustees elect University of Arkansas’ first Black chancellor
Charles Robinson has become the first Black chancellor of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. The UA board of trustees unanimously voted for him to take on the role during its meeting Wednesday following a months-long debate. Robinson has served as interim chancellor since August 2021 when he took over for...
Students react to a stain on a Pulaski County courthouse wall casting a grim shadow of the past on today
The Pulaski County courthouse is a place where justice is served, but an unjust shadow of a grim past policy that resurfaced over time on a wall there sparked a conversation among students about racism and acknowledging our history so we can more into the future.
These three 101-year-olds call this small Arkansas town home
OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
Marriott Hotel franchise is heading to Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff city leaders have long wondered what to do with a hotel that's become an eyesore over the last few years— but this week, they found a solution. The Pine Bluff Convention Center Executive Director Joseph McCorvey announced that the Courtyard by Marriott...
myarklamiss.com
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issues $250,000 to Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas Attorney General, Leslie Rutledge, has allocated $250,000 for the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. The cemetery is 82 acres and is located in North Little Rock. It is a place for veterans who have been honorably discharged from military service. The announcement of the allocation comes...
Meet the Arkansas officer spreading drug awareness after losing his daughter to overdose
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — You may know him as Officer Tommy Norman, the fun and community-focused police officer with a big heart. But what you may not realize is that one year ago on November 17, 2021, Officer Norman received a call that would change his life forever. This...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
North Little Rock woman strikes $170,000 Arkansas jackpot on a phone app
One woman from North Little Rock struck it big without even having to leave her house to buy a ticket.
Little Rock high school student gets perfect score on the ACT
It is rare to get the highest score on the ACT, however, a Little Rock student set out to accomplish the task and her hard work paid off.
