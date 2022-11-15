ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Teresa Hudson, Pharm.D., Ph.D., Appointed Assistant Dean for Health Services Research in UAMS College of Medicine

Teresa Hudson, Pharm.D., Ph.D., has been named assistant dean for health services research in the College of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS). Hudson joins Jessica Snowden, M.D., M.S., MHPTT, who serves as vice dean for research, and Paul Drew, Ph.D., assistant dean, on the College of Medicine (COM) research leadership team.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
UAMS College of Pharmacy Named 2022 AAPS Student Chapter of the Year

Nov. 18, 2022 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) College of Pharmacy continues to receive national recognition for its student organizations, with the college receiving the American Association of Pharmaceutical Sciences’ (AAPS) Student Chapter of the Year award at the organization’s annual PharmSci 360 meeting, held Oct. 16-19 in Boston.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Diabetes drug shortage impacting Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We've told you about all kinds of shortages recently, but now certain insulin drugs that are sometimes also used for weight loss are hard to come by. It's a shortage impacting diabetic Arkansans— and at local pharmacies like Kavanaugh Pharmacy, diabetes drugs haven't been easy to get.
ARKANSAS STATE
Nationwide veterinarian shortage makes its way to Arkansas

BRYANT, Ark. — A nationwide Veterinarian shortage has now made its way to the Natural State— and according to the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Association, this is a problem that only got worse during the pandemic. "There's certainly a noticeable change, a noticeable decrease in the number of veterinarians...
ARKANSAS STATE
Mercy to begin work on new primary care clinic in Fort Smith

Officials with Mercy Fort Smith and Fort Smith Mayor George McGill gathered on a cold Wednesday (Nov. 16) to break ground on a $3.6 million primary care clinic at 4600 Towson Ave., which is expected to open in late 2023. The clinic is a long-awaited replacement for a Mercy clinic...
FORT SMITH, AR
Remix Red Table Talk Focuses on Minority Underrepresentation in Health Care

Nov. 17, 2022 | On Nov. 14, the Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DDEI) Chancellor’s Underrepresented Minority (URM) Student Recruitment, Retention and Engagement Subcommittee hosted its first “Remix Red Table Talk.” The event was held in the Bruce Commons area in the Daniel W. Rahn Interprofessional Education Building.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Update of Rheem’s Arkansas headquarters to include learning center

Rheem, a manufacturer of HVAC equipment, water heaters, commercial and residential boilers, and commercial refrigeration equipment, has announced plans for a $20 million update to its headquarters in Fort Smith, Ark. The project, expected to create 100 jobs, will include a learning center for distributors and contractors.
FORT SMITH, AR
Trustees elect University of Arkansas’ first Black chancellor

Charles Robinson has become the first Black chancellor of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. The UA board of trustees unanimously voted for him to take on the role during its meeting Wednesday following a months-long debate. Robinson has served as interim chancellor since August 2021 when he took over for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
These three 101-year-olds call this small Arkansas town home

OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
OZARK, AR
Marriott Hotel franchise is heading to Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff city leaders have long wondered what to do with a hotel that's become an eyesore over the last few years— but this week, they found a solution. The Pine Bluff Convention Center Executive Director Joseph McCorvey announced that the Courtyard by Marriott...
PINE BLUFF, AR
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
ARKANSAS STATE

