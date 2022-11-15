Read full article on original website
CEO accused of instigating FTX collapse details Sam Bankman-Fried's ‘lies’ and ‘straw that broke camel's back’
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao discusses the latest news from the historic collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX and its impact on his company.
New FTX boss condemns Bankman-Fried for 'complete failure of corporate controls'
The new CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX on Thursday issued a scathing rebuke of his predecessor, Sam Bankman-Fried, accusing the former boss of allowing "a complete failure of corporate controls." John Ray III was appointed chief executive of FTX last week shortly before the company filed for Chapter 11...
FTX-linked Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison: What to know
Some attention has turned toward Caroline Ellison over her position as CEO of the FTX-linked trading firm Alameda Research amid the rapid collapse of FTX.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto collapse stems from ‘broken’ markets, tech entrepreneur says
AVA Labs President John Wu weighs in on the disastrous collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and the widespread impact it will have on the markets.
ESG is jeopardizing an increasing amount of American investment assets
In our country today many fund managers and even corporate boards are investing other people's money in their own partisan priorities. The ESG movement is political not practical.
US may extradite Sam Bankman-Fried amid FTX collapse investigation
The U.S. and the Bahamas have discussed potentially extraditing former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried to the U.S. for questioning regarding the collapse of his company, Fox Business confirmed Wednesday. Bankman-Fried's FTX collapsed from being a world-class crypto trading company to filing for bankruptcy last week. Bankman-Fried resides in the Bahamas,...
FTX lawyers say Bankman-Fried's 'incessant and disruptive tweeting' is complicating bankruptcy case
Lawyers for the collapsed crypto exchange FTX slammed former CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried for creating a "chaotic environment" in court documents filed Thursday, as the company goes through bankruptcy proceedings. FTX attorneys said Bankman-Fried's "unconventional leadership style,""his incessant and disruptive tweeting," and "the almost complete lack of dependable corporate...
Elizabeth Holmes sentencing: A look at where she could serve time
Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is facing up to 20 years in prison due to her fraud convictions. Experts reveal where she could serve time.
Maxine Waters dodges question on FTX, Democrat ties and claims 'both sides' got money
With some Democrats deciding to re-commit funds from FTX donations towards charity or other party campaigns after the crypto exchange’s bankruptcy, Rep. Maxine Water, D-Calif., told FOX Business she doesn’t "want to get into that" topic. Waters avoided reporter Hillary Vaughn’s question when asked if Democrats who received...
Pennsylvania Tesla bursts into flames, photos show unrecognizable metal husk
A Tesla vehicle burst into flames while driving on a Pennsylvania highway Tuesday morning, requiring firefighters to use 12,000 gallons of water to extinguish it.
Flashback: Bill Clinton hung with Bankman-Fried at $3K Bahamas shindig, called for 'do no harm' regulations
Before FTX went bankrupt, and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried lost his fortune, he moderated a panel with former President Bill Clinton calling for "do no harm" regulations on crypto.
Security expert reveals the TikTok setting that exposes your data – and how to turn it off
Ex-Department of Defense cyber security leader Brian Haugli says TikTok users can limit the app's access to your personal data through Apple or Android phone settings.
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
Sam Bankman-Fried's professor mother penned 2013 essay shredding 'philosophy of personal responsibility'
The mother of disgraced former-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried penned a 2013 essay saying "it’s time to move past" the "philosophy of personal responsibility."
Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to over 11 years in prison
A federal judge sentenced disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to more than eleven years in prison for defrauding investors.
House Republicans seek Biden family bank records in investigation: 'Is he compromised?'
Republicans in the House of Representatives, working through the Oversight Committee, are seeking to obtain extensive banking records of the Biden family.
FTX’s Bahamas liquidators reject ‘validity’ of US bankruptcy proceedings
Liquidators for the scandal-ridden cryptocurrency exchange FTX say liquidation proceedings in the Bahamas – where the company is based – should take precedence over bankruptcy proceedings in the United States. The Securities Commission of the Bahamas appointed liquidators for FTX Digital Markets, the exchange’s Bahamas unit, last week....
Frontier Airlines launches all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel
Frontier Airlines launched a new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass, giving pass holders unlimited flights between U.S. destinations and Puerto Rico.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was also prolific donor to Republicans: 'I have a duty'
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried sent a significant amount of money to Republican candidates ahead of the midterm election in addition to the millions of dollars he donated to Democrats.
COVID-19 scammers who fled to Montenegro while awaiting sentencing extradited back to US: Report
Two people convicted of stealing $18 million from COVID-19 relief funds were reportedly extradited back to the U.S. from Montenegro on Thursday.
