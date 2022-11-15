Canada's Trudeau deletes tweet falsely claiming Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death

Amid continued unrest in Iran, the country handed out death sentences to three more protesters on Wednesday, making it a total of five people who have been involved in the demonstrations and sentenced to death, according to Iran’s judiciary. This only adds to existing fears that Iran’s government will execute its citizens to scare them away from protesting against the government. According to The Wall Street Journal, the three people sentenced to death on Wednesday were charged with “corruption on earth or waging war against God” with actions like killing, harming security, damaging public property and putting national security in danger. Nine people, including security forces, have died in the clashes, according to Bloomberg. Read it at Bloomberg

