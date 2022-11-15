ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Democrat Andrea Salinas wins 6th District congressional seat

By Peter Wong
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 5 days ago

She edges Republican Mike Erickson; Oregon now has four women in Congress, three of them newcomers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MjX0c_0jBdnLbS00

Democrat Andrea Salinas of Lake Oswego has claimed victory for Oregon's new 6th District seat in the U.S. House.

Her race against Republican Mike Erickson, also of Lake Oswego, was the final congressional seat to be called by The Associated Press. With more than 260,000 ballots counted as of Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, Salinas led Erickson, 50% to 47.6%; Constitution Party candidate Larry McFarland accounted for 2.3%. Unofficial final counts are due Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Her statement Monday night, Nov. 14:

"My dad came to the United States from Mexico in 1950 and worked in the fields picking cotton and tomatoes before he was in the first grade. It's my family's story that made me believe change is possible in a single generation — but only if we work for it.

"I can't promise that change will come easily," Salinas added. "But I can promise that no matter who you voted for or what lies ahead, I will be your champion — always. It's the honor of my lifetime to be your congresswoman-elect."

Oregon gained a sixth seat in the U.S. House after the 2020 Census. The 6th extends from parts of Clackamas and Washington counties south into Yamhill and Polk counties, and the part of Marion County that includes Salem, Keizer and Woodburn.

Salinas and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Happy Valley in the neighboring 5th District are the first two Latina representatives elected from Oregon. They are in addition to Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Beaverton, who easily won a sixth full term in the 1st District, and Val Hoyle of Springfield, who won the 4th District seat being vacated by Democrat Peter DeFazio after 36 years.

It will be the first time that Oregon will have four women in its congressional delegation. The other times Oregon had more than one woman were from late 1960 through 1966 — when Rep. Edith Green was joined by Sen. Maurine Neuberger, still the only woman elected to the Senate from Oregon — and Reps. Elizabeth Furse of Hillsboro and Darlene Hooley of West Linn from 1997 to 1999. Furse's final term coincided with Hooley's first term.

Salinas, 52, was a lobbyist for Local 503 of Service Employees International Union when she was appointed to the Oregon House seat vacated by Ann Lininger upon appointment to a Clackamas County circuit judgeship in 2017. Salinas was elected in 2018 and 2020.

She led the House Health Care Committee (2019-20) and was majority whip, the third-ranking leadership spot. She was one of the prime advocates for 2022 legislation instituting overtime pay for farmworkers, and for 2017 legislation protecting reproductive rights.

"I know how to work with industry and advocates, and I know how to get things done," she said.

Salinas was an intern for California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, and an aide to three other members of Congress — Nevada Sen. Harry Reid, California Rep. Pete Stark and Oregon Rep. Darlene Hooley.

Erickson, a businessman and shipping consultant from Lake Oswego, was making his third bid for Congress. He was the losing Republican nominee in the 5th District to Hooley in 2006 and to Democrat Kurt Schrader of Canby in 2008.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

twitter.com/capitolwong

Have a thought or opinion on the news of the day? Get on your soapbox and share your opinions with the world. Send us a Letter to the Editor!

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

After Oregon's 5th flips, the blame game begins

It’s the question ricocheting around the state, in social media and commentaries as postmortems begin in the victory of Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the 5th Congressional District race. Even before Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner conceded Sunday afternoon, the blame game was getting louder among Democrats, their allies and analysts. As...
OREGON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Sarah Palin’s Personal Grudge May Hand Alaska’s House Seat to Dems

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—Sarah Palin may have been away from politics for over a decade, but one thing hasn’t changed: When she’s handed a microphone, anything can happen. But what happened during one of Palin’s most high-profile appearances of her campaign for Congress was emblematic of the somewhat surreal, extremely personal race she’s run. It’s been so bizarre that she just might pave the way for a Democrat—who happens to be a good friend—to win in November over herself and another Republican, whom she happens to strongly dislike.
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election, with Donald Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a fellow Republican, leading in early returns. Tshibaka held an edge over Murkowski in early first-choice votes released late Tuesday. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley. Kelley in September suspended his campaign and endorsed Tshibaka. Under ranked voting, ballots are counted in rounds. A candidate can win outright with more than 50% of the vote in the first round. If no one hits that threshold, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Voters who chose that candidate as their top pick have their votes count for their next choice. Rounds continue until two candidates remain, and whoever has the most votes wins. Tabulation rounds are expected to take place Nov. 23.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
GEORGIA STATE
Columbia Insight

Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest

Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
OREGON STATE
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
GEORGIA STATE
WMDT.com

BREAKING: AP calls Del. Congress race in favor of Lisa Blunt Rochester

DELAWARE – The Associated Press has called the U.S. Congress race in Delaware in favor of Democrat Lisa Blunt-Rochester. Congresswoman Blunt-Rochester defeated Republican challenger Lee Murphy to win a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree spoke to her shortly after her race was...
DELAWARE STATE
Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
Fox News

Midterm election results: These key races have yet to be called

The United States midterm elections may have been held on Tuesday, but Americans still do not know who will have control of either the House of Representatives or the Senate. Outstanding mail-in ballots are still being counted in several states, as anxious voters wait to see if their preferred candidates will prevail. Republicans appear to be inching toward a House majority, but the Senate remains unclear with the Nevada race unresolved, and the Georgia Senate race heading to a Dec. 6 runoff.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Five uncalled races to watch in the battle for the House

This month’s surprising midterm elections have everyone on edge, with voters across the country waiting to see who will control the House in the next Congress. A week after Election Day, the balance of power in the House remains unknown, with 212 seats in the GOP column, 204 in the Democratic column and 218 needed for a majority.
ARIZONA STATE
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
384
Followers
1K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy