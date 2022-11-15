The Ultimate Guide To Overcoming A Substance Use Disorder

People with substance use disorder (SUD) face what seems to be an insurmountable challenge—quitting. Quitting something you’ve grown to depend on and regularly do is never easy.

Although it's challenging, recognizing that there's a problem and understanding more about the process of quitting is the first step in recovery.

What Is Substance Use Disorder?

Substance use disorder is a complex condition in which there’s the uncontrolled use of substances despite their harmful consequences. Such substances include illicit drugs, alcohol, and tobacco.

People with substance use disorder and alcohol addiction intensely focus on using those substances to the point where they can’t function well in their daily lives. They keep using these substances even when they know it’ll cause them problems. The most severe form of this disorder is known as addiction.

Repeated substance use may change how the brain works , and such changes may last long after the intoxication period. Intoxication is the intense pleasure, calm, euphoria, and increased sense and perception caused by the substances. The intoxication symptoms may vary depending on the substance and range from mild to severe. Changes in the brain’s function and structure also cause people to have changes in personality, intense cravings, unusual movements, and other abnormal behaviors.

9 Ways To Overcome Substance Use Disorder

To stop using substances is only one part of overcoming substance use disorder. There must be strategies that help people follow their recovery plan and stick with their treatments. Aside from mental health and medical treatments, the following are some of the best ways you can take to overcome substance use disorder:

1. Willingness To Change

While others believe that the first step to getting help is to admit that you have problems, some think that the initial step to recovery is a combination of readiness and recognition. Not only do you have to be aware of your substance use, but you should also be willing and ready to address it.

The key to overcoming substance use disorder is to start with an active decision to make positive changes for your body, mind, sense of self, relationships, and outlook. For example, it may include changes in your attitude and mindset towards life and getting rid of your substance-using lifestyle.

For some people battling substance use disorder, the first step is always the hardest. But it doesn’t always have to happen right away. For others, their will doesn’t develop until weeks into a treatment facility, and that’s normal.

Change for people with substance use disorder can be scary because it works like unfamiliar territory. However, if you decide to move on and live sober, don’t be afraid to take the leap and ask for support from your friends and family. You don’t need to go through your entire journey alone. Let your loved ones know you need their help and support to overcome substance use disorder.

2. Keep Cravings And Triggers In Check

Overcoming substance use disorder doesn’t end once you get sober. Your brain still requires time to rebuild and recover connections that changed while you’re addicted. During your recovery, your cravings may be intense. To avoid them, here are the tips you can consider:

Avoid Clubs And Bars – Whether or not you have a drinking problem, drinking alcohol impairs judgment and lowers inhibitions, which may quickly result in a relapse. Often, drugs are readily available at these locations, and temptations to use might be overpowering. In addition, avoid environments, such as bars and clubs, which are associated with substance use.

– Whether or not you have a drinking problem, drinking alcohol impairs judgment and lowers inhibitions, which may quickly result in a relapse. Often, drugs are readily available at these locations, and temptations to use might be overpowering. In addition, avoid environments, such as bars and clubs, which are associated with substance use. Stay Away From People Who Use – Never hang out with people who are still using or doing drugs. Instead, surround yourself with supportive people and not those who would tempt you to slip back into destructive and old habits.

– Never hang out with people who are still using or doing drugs. Instead, surround yourself with supportive people and not those who would tempt you to slip back into destructive and old habits. Use Prescription Drugs With Caution – If you’re addicted to prescription drugs like opioid painkillers, consider consulting your doctor about possible pain management alternatives. No matter what substances you experience issues with, it’s best to avoid prescription drugs with potential abuse. Some of these include sleeping pills, anti-anxiety medication, and painkillers.

– If you’re addicted to prescription drugs like opioid painkillers, consider consulting your doctor about possible pain management alternatives. No matter what substances you experience issues with, it’s best to avoid prescription drugs with potential abuse. Some of these include sleeping pills, anti-anxiety medication, and painkillers. Be Upfront With Your Drug Usage History – When seeking medical treatment, be upfront with your drug usage history. Don’t feel humiliated or ashamed about your previous drug use. If possible, look for a provider who can prescribe alternatives or provide the minimum medication necessary.

Those are some of the many ways to avoid triggers or keep cravings in check. Avoiding situations, people, and places that trigger your urge to use cannot be overemphasized. It’s not worth the risk of relapsing and losing your progress in recovery.

3. Get Help From Professionals

Substance use disorder can be a complicated condition. The more people use addictive substances, the more their brain chemistry gets disrupted. Their brain starts depending on drugs for pleasure until they start thinking that they need drugs to function. Once the person decides to quit using, the body and brain get upset and might start feeling sick and use drugs again.

For that reason, get professional help to overcome substance use disorder. Experts know the right treatment program suitable for your needs that will ensure a successful recovery.

4. Find Ways To Cope With Stress

Substance use is frequently a response to stressful situations. It then develops to be a habit and might seem the best answer to any stress-inducing situation. So, to overcome substance use disorder, you should learn how to manage and cope with stress. Look for better strategies to combat such pressures without needing to rely on drugs.

Yoga and meditation are healthy and excellent coping mechanisms for those who deal with a lot of stress. Such practices can lessen stress and anxiety significantly. Unfortunately, they don’t work for everybody. While others enjoy meditation and yoga, some prefer a different physical exercise for stress relief. So, if you’re not a yoga enthusiast, you can opt for other forms of exercise as your outlet to beat stress.

For people with substance use disorder, using drugs can be a habit in times of tension. Therefore, finding alternative activities is vital for recovery. Look for something else to occupy your mind when you feel the urge to use it. Sooner or later, you’ll find yourself doing something healthier without thinking about substance use.

5. Build A Meaningful Life

You can protect yourself from relapse and support your drug treatment by having interests and activities that give meaning to your life. Being involved in things you enjoy, making you feel needed, and bringing more meaning to your life is crucial. If your life has a sense of purpose and is filled with rewarding activities, your substance use disorder will lose its appeal.

To create a meaningful life, here are some of the tips you can consider:

Enjoy Arts – Visit a museum, take an art class, write a memoir, and go to a concert.

– Visit a museum, take an art class, write a memoir, and go to a concert. Spend Time Outside – Take a hike, go camping or fishing, and enjoy regular walks at your favorite park.

– Take a hike, go camping or fishing, and enjoy regular walks at your favorite park. Get A Pet – A pet is a responsibility, yet caring for animals can make you feel needed and loved. A pet may also get you out of your house for exercise.

– A pet is a responsibility, yet caring for animals can make you feel needed and loved. A pet may also get you out of your house for exercise. Try A New Hobby – If you can’t pick up your old hobby, you can try a new one. Do various things that spark your creativity and challenge your imagination. It can be something you’ve always dreamed of doing. For example, it can be playing a musical instrument, trying a new sport, and learning a new language.

– If you can’t pick up your old hobby, you can try a new one. Do various things that spark your creativity and challenge your imagination. It can be something you’ve always dreamed of doing. For example, it can be playing a musical instrument, trying a new sport, and learning a new language. Look After Your Health – Adequate sleep, good eating habits, and regular exercise can help keep your stress levels down and energy levels up. The more you feel good and stay healthy, the easier it is for you to stay sober.

– Adequate sleep, good eating habits, and regular exercise can help keep your stress levels down and energy levels up. The more you feel good and stay healthy, the easier it is for you to stay sober. Set Your Goals – Having a goal to look forward to can be a powerful antidote to substance use disorder. It doesn’t matter what your goals are as long as they matter to you.

– Having a goal to look forward to can be a powerful antidote to substance use disorder. It doesn’t matter what your goals are as long as they matter to you. Be Involved In Your Community – Participate in your community events or activities. You can also volunteer and be active in your church community. You may even join a neighborhood group or a local club.

Building a life free from drugs and other addictive substances may not be easy. But practicing the above tips can help get started and stay on the right path.

6. Have A Sober Support Network

As soon as you get help with addiction , you must remember that recovery isn’t quick. You can’t rush it, and often, it’s a long journey with highs and lows and ups and down. Also, you must never walk it alone. While the best treatment program will give you access to support staff anytime, it’s critical to grow other supportive and sober relationships throughout the process.

Creating positive relationships with others who boost your recovery and encourage you to stay sober is vital for long-term success. These can be individuals from your treatment program, sober baseball team, or in your group meetings. They can also be friends or family members who have avoided using substances like drugs.

Your sober support network may also comprise people in your church and sober living home. It can be anyone who understands you, relates to you, and will answer your calls anytime you need to talk to someone.

7. Cope With Withdrawal

When overcoming substance use disorder, you should learn how to cope with withdrawal. Sometimes, it may require inpatient care or hospitalization to ensure medical intervention and adequate supervision as necessary. However, it isn’t always the case because other drugs have varying withdrawal symptoms.

Furthermore, the severity of use plays a role, so knowing when to seek an emergency or what to expect is crucial. For instance, people withdrawing from alcohol may experience dehydration, tremors, and increased blood pressure and heart rate. On a more extreme end, others may experience seizures, hallucinations, delirium, and tasting things that don’t exist.

8. Do Your Best To Beat Relapse

Relapse is part of the recovery process from substance use disorder. While relapsing is discouraging and frustrating, it can be an excellent chance to learn from your mistakes, correct your treatment approach, and identify other triggers.

Many things cause a relapse. While particular causes may differ from one person to another, other common triggers may include:

Strong urge or temptation to user

Trying to test your control

Physical discomfort due to withdrawal symptoms or pain

Positive emotional state, such as wanting to feel better and feeling happy

Negative emotional state, including trauma, sadness, stress, and anger

Social pressure

Conflicts like an argument with your partner or family

Regardless of what triggers your relapse, it’s essential to remember that it doesn’t mean treatment failure. Never give up and talk to professionals instead. You can also go to a sober meeting and call your sponsor.

Once you’re out of danger and sober again, know what triggered a relapse and determine what you could’ve done differently. You may also want to get back on the path to recovery and use your experience to strengthen your commitment.

9. Look Into Different Treatment Programs

Treatment programs are your best option if you’ve been struggling with substance use disorder and require more reinforcement. Specialized facilities or treatment centers available in your local areas offer such programs.

Like other illnesses or health conditions, substance use disorder also needs a physician’s care, and it’s always okay to seek professional help. Experts can recommend a treatment program that has been proven to be effective. Plus, they can help walk you through the recovery process.

Most treatment programs will support you through the intoxication process, which is challenging for beginners. It isn’t easy because your mind has convinced itself that it requires substance use to function.

While this stage won’t be enjoyable, you can rely on professionals. Depending on your situation, they may provide some medications to ease withdrawal symptoms. The options may range from in-house behavioral programs to prescribed medications and therapy sessions.

Bottom Line

Overcoming substance use disorder is never easy. Often, it’s a long process that requires empathy, patience, and time. For best results, people should consider actions they can take, such as seeking support, eliminating triggers, and committing to change. Ongoing follow-up care and support are also essential to successfully prevent relapse and deal with substance use disorder.