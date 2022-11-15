ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Gus Kenworthy Shares His Secrets to Stepping Up Your Winter Style This Year — And It Starts with Amazon Essentials.

By Nikki Chwatt
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IM1yz_0jBdn5Z500
Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Gus Kenworthy is universally known for being a freestyle skier, actor, and activist, but also for being true to himself — as a person and with how he dresses, whether hitting the gym or the slopes. So, when Amazon asked him to star in its Amazon Essentials Fall/Winter 2022 campaign — alongside two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim, family and lifestyle influencer Alyssa Fluellen, and health and fitness influencer Cleopatra Lee — he knew it would be an authentic partnership where he could continue to preserve his integrity.

“I self-directed the campaign, which was fun and a little bit of a challenge,” says Kenworthy. “I didn’t want to go way over the top, but I also didn’t want to underdeliver, so I asked my friend, who has shot me for many covers, to take the photos of me. I love how they came out because they feel organic — an extension of my everyday life — yet editorial and elevated.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoaf5_0jBdn5Z500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTbKC_0jBdn5Z500

Kenworthy is a frequent Amazon shopper who relies on the retailer for its fast delivery, easy return process, and wide selection. “I can order two sizes if I’m in-between sizes or two colors just because I know arrive it will arrive quickly, and whatever doesn’t work, I can return it with no hassle,” says Kenworthy. Specifically, he loves Amazon Essentials because it has all the affordable, versatile pieces he knows will become some of his most-worn items. “It’s a great destination for everyday basics like joggers, crew neck sweaters, and T-shirts,” says Kenworthy. “Their curation nails it on the head, but I also love that the price points are affordable, and the quality is top-notch.”

In honor of the oncoming holidays and winter festivities, Kenworthy’s Amazon campaign is now live on Amazon.com. The best part? It’s full of practical and stylish holiday inspiration that is perfect for gifting him or anyone on your list — including her. So keep scrolling to shop Kenworthy’s Amazon Essentials must-haves and know they won’t disappoint for the season and beyond.

Amazon Essentials Rugby Sweater

“The Amazon Essentials Rugby Sweater is so cute, and it can be dressed up and down or layered up and layered down depending on the weather,” says Kenworthy. “I’m in LA, and the weather is getting cooler at night, so this is the perfect piece to wear out, and even when I go to Telluride, Colorado — my hometown— for Christmas, I will still be able to wear the sweater because it goes with everything I can still layer a heavier jacket on top.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wMMvv_0jBdn5Z500

Amazon Essentials Rugby Sweater $32.90 $22.05-$27.97 Buy Now

Amazon Essentials Packable Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Vest

A vest is an excellent addition to any wardrobe — even when traveling. They help keep you warm when you’re outdoors, are easy to layer so you can adjust your temperature, and many are built to be packable like the Amazon Essentials Packable Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Vest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mbZiu_0jBdn5Z500

Amazon Essentials Packable Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Vest $28.60-$47 Buy Now

Amazon Essentials Men’s Crewneck Sweater

“Sweaters are sexy, often quite form-fitting, flattering, and handsome,” Kenworthy says. “A person can easily look grown up and sophisticated in one.” While Amazon has some of the best knits, Kenworthy believes every guy should have the Amazon Essentials Crewneck Sweater in his wardrobe this season. “Since it’s an affordable and versatile piece, I would encourage men to buy a bunch of neutral colors,” says Kenworthy. “They can even dress it up or down like wearing it with a suit — over a collared shirt and under a blazer — and dress pants for an elevated look or with jeans for something more casual.” Whichever way you style this sweater, “it will keep you cozy and looking smart,” Kenworthy adds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SZ4cM_0jBdn5Z500

Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater $22.40 $17.77-$24 Buy Now

Amazon Essentials Men’s Cargo Fleece Jogger Sweatpant

These cargo-style joggers breed functionality with all the pocket placements. They’re available in ten colorways with a polyester and cotton blend, relaxed legs, elastic waistband, and elastic cuffs. They take loungewear to the next level since they can be worn out of the house with Chelsea boots or sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J5s2x_0jBdn5Z500

Amazon Essentials Men's Cargo Fleece Jogger Sweatpant $23.43-$24 Buy Now

Amazon Essentials Women’s Blanket Scarf

Anyone who frequents the slopes for skiing or for enjoying aprés ski needs the Amazon Essentials Blanket Scarf. “Everyone loves a scarf because it pairs well with a sweater or a ski jacket, and it keeps you warm whether you’re on or off the slopers,” Kenworthy says. “This one, in particular, is a great gift because it could be put in a pocket while skiing and then taken out afterward.” While it’s listed as a women’s accessory, Kenworthy suggests men not be scared to buy one for themselves because it’s a versatile piece. “I have one in buffalo plaid,” Kenworthy adds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n4kjM_0jBdn5Z500

Amazon Essentials Blanket Scarf $20 $14.17 Buy Now

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Kristin Cavallari Shares Her Holiday Must-Haves From Amazon’s Small Business Shop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. In all the excitement around the holiday season and the great deals from major retailers, it’s important to remember to shop small and local whenever and wherever possible. Luckily, Amazon has teamed up with Kristin Cavallari to highlight small businesses, independent makers, creatives, innovators, and small shops, perfect for everyone on your list — for her and for him.
WWD

Kate Hudson Sparkles in Sequin Gown at ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Los Angeles Premiere

Kate Hudson arrived on the red carpet for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” on Monday, wearing a statement-making sequin dress. For the premiere of her new movie, Hudson wore a sparkling sequin-embellished Champagne-colored turtleneck gown with dramatic draping sleeves by Elie Saab. She accessorized with double diamond star earrings from Candy Ice Jewelry.More from WWDBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Hudson’s dress was from Elie Saab’s fall 2022 couture collection. The collection was described as the designer’s ode...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

Stay Chic & Cozy With These 25 Slippers for Women; Your Feet Will Thank Us Later!

There’s nothing quite like the rude awakening of your toasty toes hitting a cold cruel floor in the morning. Although it is a confirmation that we are firmly in fall—with the holiday season right around the corner—it’s also perhaps a sign that it’s time to add slippers to your shopping list. Not only do they genuinely serve a purpose of keeping your feet warm and protected when you’re hanging out at home, they’re also a small way to give yourself some much needed pampering. Pro tip: wear your slippers with fuzzy socks for a truly indulgent experience.
Parade

Cozy Sherpa Fleece Jackets Are Trending for Fall—Here are 10 Styles Inspired By the Patagonia Retro Pile Classic

Believe it or not, the first synthetic wool jacket—now known as a "fleece"—was created by Patagonia. This outerwear fleece coat is a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style, and is getting more use than ever. However, the classic $149 Women's Retro Pile Fleece Jacket at Patagonia is pretty pricey, and rarely goes on sale. Luckily, we rounded up the top 10 budget-friendly takes that look similar to the Patagonia fleece jacket so you can make the most of your time outdoors, without hurting your budget.
hypebeast.com

Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign

Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
seventeen.com

Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter

Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show

Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
MIAMI, FL
Glamour

Hailey Bieber Does Fast & Furious Style in a Moto Jacket and Micro Mini

Hailey Bieber has worn motorcycle jackets all year long. Whether it’s an oversized vintage piece in the summer with shorts and loafers, or a paneled motocross version in fall with sweatpants, the model has a knack for dressing up leather outerwear no matter the weather. And as we step into party season, Bieber still can’t get enough of her supermodel essential.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Seriously Cozy! The 11 Best Early Black Friday Ugg Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cozy season has officially commenced, which means we want to be comfy 24/7. Now we finally have an excuse to go into full hibernation mode, bundling up under blankets and binge-watching Netflix shows and Hallmark movies until the […]
Vogue

Katie Holmes Does A Modern Take On The Flapper Dress

At the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City on Monday night, Katie Holmes walked the red carpet with New York designer (and friend) Jonathan Simkhai. Given the event is known as the “Oscars of fashion”, and honours excellence within the American fashion industry, Holmes had to dress the part. She chose a striking evening look designed by Simkhai that fully embraced glitz and glamour.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Moda Operandi’s Club Moda Launches 75 Party-ready Pieces for Holiday

Moda Operandi is ready for the festive holiday season with Club Moda, which launches Thursday. The team has been working the past nine months in close collaboration with a wide range of international designers for the first-of-its-kind multibranded Club Moda capsule. The range includes 75 party-ready, exclusive pieces for the holiday season from 30 ready-to-wear and accessories brands, including LaQuan Smith, Khaite, Jonathan Simkhai, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo, as well as emerging talents like 16Arlington, Diotima, Des Phemmes, Del Core, Monot, K.ngsley and Arielle Baron.More from WWDJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 CampaignJonathan Simkhai RTW Spring 2023Jonathan Simkhai...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Updates Rainy Day Outfit With Hunter Boots & Cozy Sweater

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kendall Jenner is ready for the rain in a recent social media post. The model posted to her Instagram story looking cozy, shortly after celebrating her 27th birthday. In her story, she is curled up on a chair with a glass mug. She wore a gray oversized crewneck sweater, and white crew socks to add to the coziness of the ensemble. In front of the “Kardashians” star sat a pair of Hunter rain boots. The Play Vegan Shearling Insulated Tall Rain...
WWD

Amazon’s Next Delivery: 10,000 Pink Slips

Amazon’s holiday prep apparently includes laying off some 10,000 workers, according to multiple media reports on Monday, in the latest round of layoffs to hit the tech and retail sectors. The e-tail giant, of course, traverses both industries, and its reported staff reduction — the largest for the company — could come as soon as this week, inside sources told The New York Times. Other outlets independently corroborated the news.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season Four2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty,...
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Rocked A Striped Sweater With Jeans While Out In NYC & You Can Shop Her Fall Top For Under $170

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. Selena Gomez just showed us what our go-to fall outfit will be and the best part is, you can shop her cozy sweater for under $200. The 30-year-old was out to eat at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 19, when she rocked a baggy, black and white turtleneck sweater with light-wash jeans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

Style Notes: Katie Holmes' head-to-toe leather look

Katie Holmes has mastered one of the trickiest looks of all: head-to-toe leather. The actress, who was seen out in New York City this week, wore a leather look consisting of a black shirt and matching trousers. While top-to-toe leather might sound daunting, or conjure up images of the Beckhams in their Noughties matching outfits, it's actually very wearable if done right.
WWD

P.E. Nation, Asics Team Up for Activewear Capsule

P.E. Nation, the active streetwear brand, is teaming up with Asics for an activewear line that launches Thursday. The 13-piece capsule capsule runs the gamut from sports bras, leggings and bike shorts, to T-shirts, fleece tops, jackets, caps and footwear. Retail prices range from $35 for a cap to $180 for a jacket. The size range is 2XS to 3XL.More from WWDAthleisure Beauty BrandsInside Vimmia's Brentwood StoreMavi Wants to Expand its Presence in the Women's Market In July, P. E. Nation And Asics introduced a sneaker collaboration, creating a capsule that encapsulated the styles of both brands, as reported. The brands...
Footwear News

The 20 Best Platform Boots to Bring Your Style to New Heights

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to the most sought-after boot trends of the season, the evergreen styles like classic ankle boots, winter boots, rain boots, and utilitarian-inspired combat boots will always be in style. This season, though, we can only talk about the best boots for women by highlighting the statement-making platform boot. Whether your style tends to skew more gothcore or you like to add a ’70s twist to your go-to, cozy knitwear, this footwear trend is for you. High-heeled...
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy