Sally Martinez
3d ago

I would tell hubby that you expect him to be home when HIS mom visits, as you don't speak her language and can't communicate with her as well as her following you everywhere.

She-babe
3d ago

I feel sorry for the both of them. There seems not only to be a language issue but perhaps some sort of cultural differences. Neither one of these two ladies is bothering with learning how to communicate with each other nor is grandma trying to communicate with the children. A couple words or phrases on both sides would work wonders. But if she were my MIL, I'd establish with my husband, ahead of time, how long of a stay and that he needs to take some time off when his mother is visiting. And in the evening, at least once during her stay, he needs to take mom and the kids out. That way grandma can fawn over the kids and he can interpret what she's saying. This would be a win-win for everyone involved. Grandma gets to interact with the kids, the father gets to interact with his Mom, and the wife doesn't feel likes she's being "suffocated" by the MIL.

Clara Hudson
3d ago

Just because she’s older doesn’t mean she doesn’t need to feel useful. Depending on her culture , she might want to do some things you are doing. Look up translation on your phone and play it for her. Be nice and ask politely if she would like to help with a few small chores you know she could handle. Might work to fix your hard heart if you try to see the situation from her point of view. She misses her family. She is lonely and wants to see her grandchildren. I’m sure she picked up on the annoyance vibes you’re probably giving off. I’ve spent the last 9 yrs without my family on Christmas. It’s so nice to have some friends come by but it’s not family. My prayers for you.

