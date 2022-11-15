ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat Stuck in Bag of Chips Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Accepted His Fate'

A clumsy cat cracked up TikTok users after a video of it being stuck in a bag of chips for "God knows how long" went viral on social media. In the viral clip from @marleyandmummy, the cat can be seen sitting in a potted plant with a bag of chips on its head, before a neighbor, who posted the video, took it off its head—only after filming the hilarious scene first, of course.
Dog Unrecognizable After Rescue From the Meat Trade: 'Made It Through'

A dog's journey from meat trade victim to happy family pet has melted hearts online this week. Captured in Bali, Indonesia, by charity Mission Paws'ible, Lucy was discovered in an abandoned construction site at just 3 months old. According to an investigation by the animal welfare organization Four Paws International,...
Mom Annoyed at 'Selfish' In-Laws Not Attending Son's 1st Birthday Slammed

A frustrated mother has posted to Mumsnet to complain about her in-laws missing her son's first birthday. In the post, user Sophie9090 explains that she feels "a little annoyed but I am unsure if I'm being unreasonable. Our son's first birthday is early November, I was trying to plan a party with my family and my husbands (we both have big family's)."
