ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Lauren Boebert Is Preparing for Recount as New Votes Threaten Her Election

By Nick Reynolds
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

As mail-in ballots remain to be counted, Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert is preparing for a recount in a tighter-than-expected contest to defend her seat.

In a message to supporters last week, Boebert called on her backers to contribute additional funds to her campaign as the possibility remains for Democratic challenger Adam Frisch to close the gap in the final anticipated ballot drop on Wednesday.

"I told you all year, the Left would do everything that they possibly could to get rid of me," Boebert wrote. "As this race comes down to every last vote, I need you to help us ensure we have the resources to finish what we started!"

With several thousand ballots outstanding, the possibility of an upset is very real.

One week after Election Day, Boebert leads Frisch by just 1,122 votes in a district Republicans were favored to win by roughly 8 points under newly drawn district lines. And with the race too close to call as of Tuesday, Frisch has already begun preparing for the possibility of victory, even attending Congress' nonpartisan orientation session for newly elected members on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFIiH_0jBdm6YR00
U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, arrives for a news conference with members of the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill on September 15 in Washington, D.C. Boebert is preparing for a recount in a tighter-than-expected contest to defend her seat. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"I am not going to get over my skis," Frisch said in a statement to reporters earlier this week. "Our county clerks and bipartisan poll watching teams are taking great care with counting every vote, and we must be patient as we allow this process to play out. That said, I am honored to attend on behalf of the people of Colorado's 3rd District."

"It is in the best interest of the district for me to attend new member orientation given the closeness of this race, which could be unsettled for another month," he added.

Both Boebert and Frisch have already begun preparing for the process of "curing" ballots that might have had issues and been initially rejected by county clerks. However, the calculus for a Boebert victory looks to be increasingly dim as she awaits the result of those ballots.

While the Republican congresswoman and close ally of former President Donald Trump once won her district by about 6 points, she is now inching closer to the half-percentage point margin that would initiate an automatic recount of the vote under Colorado law—a sign a significant amount of independent voters flocked to Frisch's corner this cycle. Some believe that the ballots remaining to be cured are likely to fall in Frisch's favor, while mail-in ballots have traditionally benefited Democratic candidates over Republicans.

"Unaffiliated voters wanted to punish the hell out of the Republican Party in Colorado this year," Matt Crane, the Republican executive director of the Colorado County Clerks Association, told Colorado Newsline. "And they sure did....It's probably a better pool for Democrats to go and try to cure unaffiliated ballots than it is for Republicans."

Frisch also told liberal YouTube show host Brian Tyler Cohen on Monday there are still anywhere between 500 and 550 overseas ballots that have yet to be counted alongside a trove of about 1,500 ballots that were "shuffling" around the state that statistics show are likely to play in Frisch's favor.

However, Frisch said he doubts there will be any significant indication of who is actually winning the race until "next Thursday or Friday" as county clerks await the arrival of outstanding ballots that remain in the field. At this point, it's all up to assumptions—especially after Boebert lost her home county.

"It's a little bit hard," Frisch said Monday. "I mean on one level there's this assumption that the overseas ballots normally lean Democratic—that's what a lot of Democrats think at least....There's those that think cured ballots are usually younger voters because they're not as experienced in actually filling out a ballot, which would possibly help us as well."

"But we really don't know," he added. "You know, our district has 27 counties. We have some of the most blue counties in the country, and we have some of the most red counties in the country. From what we know, there's no geographical understanding of those ballots, so it's a little bit of a mystery about what's actually going to come out of there."

Comments / 880

Roger Cruser
4d ago

Don’t inflate yourself to think that the “left” is out to get you. It’s the voters in your district that are going to send you packing. No conspiracy. No big deal. Just voters doing what’s right.

Reply(65)
483
Penni Neiberger
4d ago

I live in her district. God forbid we get her again. she hasn't done anything for us in the 2 years except embarrass us

Reply(35)
410
Peter Mohr
3d ago

Boebert is constantly proving you can take the congress women out of the trailer park, but you can't take the trailer park out of the congress women.

Reply(27)
219
Related
The Independent

Kari Lake news – live: Dismal turnout at Arizona protest as Republican’s supporters deny election

Fewer than 20 people supporting Kari Lake gathered outside the state capitol in Arizona on Tuesday to protest her loss in the race for governor.Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs defeated the Donald Trump-endorsed Republican in one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country.The race was called on Monday night, with Ms Hobbs ahead by roughly 20,000 votes, with 50.4 per cent of the vote count to Ms Lake’s 49.6 per cent.In remarks to supporters the morning after her projected victory, Ms Hobbs said Arizona voters chose “solving our problems over conspiracy theories” and “sanity over chaos” after defeating the...
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Midterm elections: LeBron James makes endorsement in Georgia Senate race

LeBron James endorsed incumbent Democrat Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in the race to maintain his seat against Republican challenger Hershel Walker on Monday. The Los Angeles Lakers star, who lives in California, had yet to make any endorsement for any candidate in the race until the hours prior to Election Day. James directed his message to Georgia voters.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
ALASKA STATE
The Hill

Boebert trails by 64 votes in razor-tight Colorado race

Editor’s note: As of Thursday afternoon, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) had edged ahead of Democrat Adam Frisch by about 400 votes. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) is locked in a tight reelection race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, trailing Democrat Adam Frisch by 64 ballots with 98 percent of votes counted, according to figures from the Associated Press.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Sean Hannity’s sulking announcement of Arizona governor results goes viral: ‘Weak hypocritical sore loser’

Sean Hannity was labelled a “hypocritical sore loser” for taking a cheap shot at Katie Hobbs while morosely calling the Arizona governor’s race for her live on-air.“Apparently they did have a drop in Arizona and Fox is projecting that Democratic Secretary of State, who should have recused herself, Katie Hobbs has been elected governor of Arizona,” the Fox News host announced toward the end of his 8pm show on Monday. A clip of Mr Hannity’s unenthusiastic race call had racked up nearly one million views by Tuesday morning, 13 hours after being posted to Twitter by the @Acyn account....
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
118K+
Post
1041M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy