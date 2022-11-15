The World Cup starts on November 20, and the biggest soccer stars in the world will be competing to make their country the best in the world for the next four years. The beauty of the World Cup is that because it’s played every four years, it’s so prestigious that it’s not guaranteed that a Read more... The post The 5 best players of the 2022 FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

17 MINUTES AGO