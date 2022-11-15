Read full article on original website
The 5 best players of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The World Cup starts on November 20, and the biggest soccer stars in the world will be competing to make their country the best in the world for the next four years. The beauty of the World Cup is that because it’s played every four years, it’s so prestigious that it’s not guaranteed that a Read more... The post The 5 best players of the 2022 FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FIFA President's Qatar Comments Spark Online Criticism: 'Today I Feel Gay'
Gianni Infantino said that Europeans should be "apologizing for next 3,000 years before starting to give moral lessons to people."
World Cup Dubbed Soccer's Fyre Festival Amid Beer Ban, Human Rights Unease
Many social media users are comparing the FIFA World Cup in Qatar to the infamous Fyre Festival, after a ban on alcohol was announced.
Qatar Will Let Fans Drink Alcohol at World Cup Games if They Pay $22K
The World Cup organizers have now banned sales within stadium grounds with only 48 hours before World Cup games kick off in the Gulf state.
Félix Sánchez’s much-travelled Qatar wary of stalling early against Ecuador
Coach hopes to ‘isolate ourselves from the noise’ but Sunday’s opener feels a must-win despite promising recent results
