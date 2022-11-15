Read full article on original website
Iran Commando Leader Killed as Protesters Accused of Igniting 'Armed War'
The commander of the special unit of Isfahan province was reportedly killed as unrest across the country continues.
Iran's President 'Reveled' Being on Death Commission: Survivor
A former political prisoner recalled Ebrahim Raisi wielding his power "freely in thousands of cases during that summer's massacre of political prisoners."
Russian Soldier Flees Putin's Army, Willing to Testify About War Crimes
Now in Spain, Nikita Chibrin said he was in a unit accused of atrocities in Bucha in the Kyiv region and is "completely against the war and Putin's policy."
Iran's Supreme Leader Vows to Finish 'Evil' Women's Rights Protesters
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's remarks came as several demonstrators have been sentenced to death, with over 1,000 protesters facing charges.
U.S. Has These Options to Stop A Missile Coming from North Korea
On Friday, Japan warned that the U.S. is within the range of the intercontinental ballistic missiles launched by North Korea.
U.S. Could Take Back Remote Island Seized by Russia Nearly 100 Years Ago
Bolsheviks seized Wrangel Island, located near Alaska, from American settlers in 1924.
Russia Fires Mock Nuclear Warhead at Ukraine—Kyiv
Russia pummelled Ukraine on Thursday with a wave of missile strikes on cities including Kyiv, Dnipro, and the Odesa and Kharkiv oblasts.
Russian Soldiers Reportedly Panicking, Resorting to 'Self-Mutilation'
The Ukraine defense ministry reported cases of Russian soldiers turning to alcohol abuse and taking their own lives as morale remains low.
Ukraine Destroys Russian 'Base Point' at Kinburn Spit: Report
The Kinburn Spit, along the Black Sea and just south of the city of Kherson, has played a major role in Russia's ability to control the waterway.
Putin Loses 2,600 Soldiers, Lengthy List of Weapons Within a Week: Ukraine
Morale on the Russian side continues to disintegrate as the number of Russian dead rapidly nears 100,000, according to some estimates.
Putin's Weapons Priorities Are Changing
Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly been forced to reprioritize his long-term military industrial projects to equip and arm his troops in Ukraine. Putin has been left reeling from sanctions that have impacted Russia's production of weapons, while his botched mobilization has seen well-publicized complaints from drafted troops about a lack of gear. Cut off from the global supply chain, Russia is turning to Iran for drones and reportedly to North Korea for munitions.
Russians Fleeing Crimea Amid Fears of Ukrainian Advance—Report
There is "panic and fear that the [Ukraine] Armed Forces will be able to liberate Crimea in the near future," a commenter said.
Democratic Rep. Dingell 'Stunned' as Biden Floats Immunity for Saudi Prince
The Biden administration determined that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman should have immunity in a lawsuit regarding the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.
Leaked FSB Letters Reveal Civil War Among Putin's Allies
"The Service (FSB) is not ready for internal terror, and Prigozhin and Kadyrov think that their time has come," an FSB agent wrote in an email shared with Newsweek.
Putin's Black Sea Crisis Deepens as He Only Has Seven Ships Left—Report
Russian President Vladimir Putin's Black Sea crisis has deepened as he has just seven ships left in his prized fleet, Ukraine has said. Ukraine's Operational Command South, a formation of the Ukrainian Ground Forces that operates in the southern part of the country, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that "stormy weather" has reduced Putin's Black Sea fleet to just seven vessels.
Russian Spy Defects, Calls Putin's Ukraine War 'Worst Scenario' Imaginable
Artem Zinchenko has reportedly sought asylum in Estonia, where he was arrested in 2017 and then traded back to Russia a year later.
Retreat from Kherson Leaves Russian Forces Scrambling to Stave Off Collapse
"Russia's military is broken," an urban warfare expert tells Newsweek. "It can still engage in battles, but it is no longer capable of waging a large campaign."
Mystery Over Russian Colonel Found Shot Dead in Office
Vadim Boyko was reportedly heavily involved with President Vladimir Putin's mobilization efforts.
Fact Check: Was Joe Biden Caught With Written Instructions at G20?
A photo of Joe Biden taken at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, showed a list of prompts the president was meant to follow.
Putin's Strategy for Ukraine War 'Bewildering': Military Analyst
A Center for Naval Analysis (CNA) Russia Studies Program military analyst evaluated Russia's war strategy in an interview with The Kyiv Independent. Michael Kofman critiqued Russia's strategy, calling Russia's retreat from Kherson "bewildering." Russian General Sergey Surovikin announced a retreat from Kherson shortly after becoming the head of Russia's forces...
