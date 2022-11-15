ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rose, NY

Rams in the News: Fordham To Dedicate Vin Scully Press Box

The press box at the Fordham University baseball field will be dedicated this spring as the Vin Scully Memorial Press Box after the Bronx, N.Y.-based school accepted a posthumous $1-million donation from the estate of the Dodgers broadcasting legend, who died in August at age 94. The Jerusalem Post 11-16-2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fordham Marches in Veterans Day Parade

On Friday, Nov.11, Fordham’s military community came together to march in New York’s 103rd annual Veterans Day Parade. ROTC students, student veterans, alumni, administrators, friends, and family joined fellow veterans to honor and thank American veterans for their willingness to serve and sacrifice for their country. The parade...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

