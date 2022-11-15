Read full article on original website
Related
fordham.edu
Joyce Rowe, English Professor with a ‘Formidable Clarity of Mind,’ Dies at 87
Joyce Rowe, a retired Fordham English professor and former chair of the English department known for her intellectually rigorous, voracious, and kind approach to life and to teaching, died on Nov. 9 in North Bergen, New Jersey, after a long illness. She was 87. “Independence was deeply innate in her...
fordham.edu
Rams in the News: Fordham To Dedicate Vin Scully Press Box
The press box at the Fordham University baseball field will be dedicated this spring as the Vin Scully Memorial Press Box after the Bronx, N.Y.-based school accepted a posthumous $1-million donation from the estate of the Dodgers broadcasting legend, who died in August at age 94. The Jerusalem Post 11-16-2022.
fordham.edu
Fordham Marches in Veterans Day Parade
On Friday, Nov.11, Fordham’s military community came together to march in New York’s 103rd annual Veterans Day Parade. ROTC students, student veterans, alumni, administrators, friends, and family joined fellow veterans to honor and thank American veterans for their willingness to serve and sacrifice for their country. The parade...
Comments / 0