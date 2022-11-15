Read full article on original website
KTTS
Bicyclist Dies After Crash In Springfield
(KTTS News) — A bicyclist who was hit by a pickup in Springfield last month has died. Police say Joseph Hamer, 55, from Springfield was riding his bike at Kansas and Division when he was hit. The crash happened on October 12. Hamer died on October 14. It was...
KYTV
Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
KTTS
ARPA Money Will Help Build New Arena
(KTTS News) — Federal funds will pay for part of the cost of a new $25,000,000 arena and youth ag center now under construction at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. Greene County Commissioners approved spending $5,000,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to help cover construction costs. When it’s finished...
Fire causes $50,000 worth of damage to home in Aurora
AURORA, Mo. – A fire broke out at a home on the corner of Plumb Street and Madison Street in Aurora on Wednesday, November 16, according to the Aurora Fire Department. Five local fire agencies were called to assist the Aurora Fire Department in putting out the flames, including the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, […]
KTTS
Record Snow In Springfield Monday
(KTTS News) — We didn’t get a lot of snow, but Springfield did break a record for snowfall on Monday. The National Weather Service says 0.9 inch of snow fell in Springfield, breaking the old mark of 0.3 inch that fell in 1916.
Ozark Empire Fairgrounds hosts groundbreaking for new arena
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds and Event Center (OEFEC) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center. According to OEFEC’s press release, the new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center will serve the community as an entertainment venue, event site, and educational facility. The 99,000-square-foot arena will include […]
933kwto.com
Teenager Shoots Man In North Springfield
Greene County Deputies say a teenager shot a man during a domestic disturbance at a home in North Springfield. Deputies responded to a call of a domestic dispute on North Farm Road 143. Investigators say a teenager shot a man who had assaulted his mother. The man fled but later...
KTTS
Springfield Police Looking For Robbery Suspect
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police need your help solving a robbery at a convenience store on October 31st. Police say a man showed a gun and robbed the Casey’s at Glenstone and Division. Surveillance video shows the man with a mohawk haircut wearing camouflage.
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
KYTV
License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More cameras that track your license plate could be coming to the Ozarks. Springfield police say it’s the newest technology to help keep you safe. We first told you about the Flock Safety camera system in January. Now, the police have finished their testing of the program.
KYTV
Thieves hit multiple businesses on Commercial Street; residents increase security
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Business owners say thieves have broken into several businesses on Springfield’s Commercial Street. The crimes happened near Benton and Robberson Ave. this week. It led business owners to increase security. “The owner down the block has been hit twice in three days with her door...
Semi crash causes traffic delays on I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police are responding to a crash involving a semi-truck that is causing traffic delays on I-44. The left lane of Eastbound I-44 is currently closed as crews work on the accident and traffic is being diverted to exit 77, according to OzarksTraffic. Police have not yet confirmed whether or not there […]
KYTV
Police investigate armed robbery at Springfield vape shop
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating an armed robbery of a Springfield vape shop. Officers responded to the Smoke and Vape Euphoria at 633 South Kimbrough. Police say three young men wearing masks showed a gun to the clerk. The men stole money and items from the store, then left on foot.
Report: Kansas City is one of the most dangerous cities in Missouri
In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri.
KYTV
Police investigate domestic dispute, shooting north Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies say a teenager shot a man at a home in north Springfield during a domestic dispute. Deputies responded to the 3400 block of North Farm Road 143 for a domestic disturbance call involving a firearm. Investigators say the teenager shot the man after assaulting his mother.
Man survives crash over embankment, rescued days later
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Taney County Ambulance District Paramedics responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. A truck had gone over an embankment, traveling several hundred feet into a creek bed. “The patient reported he had been in the accident several days before that was only able to get to his phone and call...
UPDATE: Charges filed for Tuesday shooting in Springfield
UPDATE: Charges have been filed in the North Springfield shooting. Stephen Bailey Jr. is charged with 2nd-Degree Domestic Assault and 1st-Degree Burglary. SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Greene County deputies are investigating a shooting at a home on Farm 143 north of Springfield. According to Greene County Sheriff’s Department, a domestic disturbance turned into a domestic assault at […]
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this woman wanted for ID theft in Greene County?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Angela Lynette McNair. Springfield police say the 49-year-old also goes by the alias, Angela Clark. She’s wanted on felony warrants for probation violation in two counties. McNair pleaded guilty in Greene County to two counts of identity theft....
St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business
ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
KYTV
Developers release plan for corner of Sunshine and National in Springfield
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet Sunday before more rain/snow Monday & Tuesday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees our Sunday staying quiet with a bit of a bump in temperatures. However, our next storm system is still set to bring rain and snow back into play Monday and Tuesday. He has the latest on that system and how we look for the rest of the upcoming week.
