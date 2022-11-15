Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Blizzard of Blankets Collection Held at the Upper Room
People in the City of Erie's homeless community will be a bit warmer over the next few months, thanks to the Upper Room of Erie. The organization on Peach Street in the City of Erie held their annual Blizzard of Blankets collection on Saturday. Cars pulled up and volunteers unloaded...
WFMJ.com
Multiple roads to close in Hermitage for Holiday Light Parade Saturday
The annual Hermitage Holiday Light Parade is just around the corner and is set to take place Saturday, November 19. Here are the roads that will be closed for the event. - East State Street between Buhl Farm Drive and the Shenango Valley Freeway (SR-62) - North and South Hermitage...
erienewsnow.com
Parts Of Chautauqua County Buried In Lake Effect Snow
SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – Parts of northern Chautauqua County suffered the brunt of what might be the largest snowstorm in 20-years in our region. “Business still goes on with emergency services, whether it is police, fire, and EMS, the snow doesn’t stop for them especially,” explained Chautauqua County PJ Wendel.
Fire damages mobile home in Springboro
A fire damaged a mobile home earlier Thursday evening in Springboro. Calls went out for the fire just before 7 p.m. Thursday. According to the Springboro Fire Department, multiple engines responded to the mobile home fire in the 13000 block of Kiefer Road. They say when firefighters arrived the residence was fully involved. Crews worked […]
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 11/17/22
Chance is a sweetheart who came to us as a stray so we do not have any history for him. He is a little shy but warms up quickly. Chance is young, loves to play with toys, and is very food motivated! After playtime he loves to curl up in soft blankets for a snooze. He seems to do well next to other dogs in our outdoor runs but he would like to meet any other dogs in the home prior to adoption. Chance has been neutered, microchipped, and is up to date on all of his vaccines. All he needs is a loving home to call his own. If you think that’s yours, apply today! Visit Chance at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Speed Limit Reduced on Interstate 80 in Venango County, Surrounding Areas
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The speed limit on Interstate 80 has been reduced in Venango County and surrounding areas due to snowy weather. According to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs, the speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH due to snow squalls moving through the area. The affected...
Blazing fire engulfs four-story building in Jamestown, New York
Fire crews in Jamestown, New York continue to monitor the scene of a massive fire that brought down a four-story building on Wednesday. Fire crews in Jamestown are unsure as to what caused a blaze but said they will remain on the scene Wednesday and Thursday to ensure another fire does not spark. Around 11:22 […]
Ellwood City man publishes Christmas tale for children
ELLWOOD CITY – Gaetano "Guy" Calabro of Ellwood City recently published a children's book, "The Birth of Baby Jesus: The First Noel – We Were There!''. It's the story of the birth of Jesus from the annunciation to the presentation in the Temple told by the animals that were there.
venangoextra.com
Survey starts today for Oak Street residents in OC
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys today for a street reconstruction project on the entire length of Oak Street in conjunction with its Community Development Block Grant program. The city said that to determine grant eligibility, federal regulations associated with the program require a demographic survey...
Pennsylvania crews prepare for heavy snow in northern portion of the state
BUTLER COUNTY — PennDOT crews were working around the area to keep the roads safe during Friday’s snow squalls. The snow that fell in the Pittsburgh area was only a fraction of a much bigger storm hitting Buffalo and Northern Pennsylvania. Pennsylvanians in the north could receive several...
erienewsnow.com
Voters Deciding 'Erie's Most Iconic Food'
Erie has many foods that are cherished by local residents. Everyone has their favorite. But, did you ever wonder which food item is the most iconic? That issue is being decided by an online vote being conducted this month. The tournament is being held on the Facebook page of Gone...
erienewsnow.com
A Look At Lake Effect Snow Conditions In Sunset Bay, Northern Chautauqua County
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) – What could be the biggest snowstorm in more than 20 years is underway in Western New York. Jackson Hickey and Mitch Bellinger provide an update on conditions Friday in Sunset Bay, Chautauqua County.
Farm and Dairy
.5888 acre wooded lot near Pymatuning Lake, and misc.
Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 1120 Maple Dr., Williamsfield, OH 44093 Directions: Take Rt. 322 just west of PA/Ohio line or Rt. 322 east of Rt. 7 to Maple Dr. and south to lot. Watch for KIKO signs. Auctioneer/Realtor:. Russell T. (Rusty) Kiko, Jr., C.A.I.,
Erie’s Bel-Aire Hotel sold at sheriff’s sale
A local hotel has been sold at a sheriff’s sale at the Erie County Courthouse. The Bel-Aire Hotel was sold at 10 a.m. Friday where it was returned back to the bank due to costs and taxes. Erie County Sheriff Chris Campanelli says no other bidders were present. He says the hotel went back to […]
erienewsnow.com
Vehicle Restrictions Planned for Interstates 90, 86 Saturday Night
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is planning to temporarily restricting certain vehicles on entire length of Interstates 86 and 90 in Erie County starting Saturday night due to the expected winter storm. Tier 3 vehicle restrictions are expected to be put into place starting at 8 p.m. On roadways with...
WATCH: Ambulance almost in crash during snow squall on I-79 in Butler County
CRANBERRY, TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - While responding to a reported accident on I-79 in Butler County, a Harmony EMS ambulance had to veer off the road to avoid hitting another vehicle Friday afternoon.In the video, the ambulance was traveling in the left-hand lane going approximately 44 mph when an SUV, trying to get around a truck, started spinning out, causing the ambulance to veer off the road. According to Harmony EMS, nobody was injured.
McKean pet cemetery has new owners
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The pet cemetery in McKean has a new owner. Many people know Jennifer Farrar through her work as the executive director of Asbury Woods but on Nov. 17, she closed on the sale of Hearthside Pet Cemetery and added a new role to her name — pet cemetery owner. Hearthside Pet Cemetery has […]
erienewsnow.com
Homeless Help: Erie City Mission
For the past eight months, David Rudolph has been focused on recovery. "I had some struggles in life," said Rudolph. "Drug addiction, alcoholism, and other issues in life, but God is good." After struggling with addiction, both Rudolph and Lord McKenzie are receiving help through the Erie City Mission's New...
cranberryeagle.com
Crews respond to multiple I-79 crashes
A Friday afternoon snow squall made Interstate 79 the scene of several vehicle accidents, according to on-scene responders. According to the National Weather Service of Pittsburgh, a dangerous squall was detected at 12:30 p.m. near Cranberry. Dangerous road conditions for Interstate 79 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike were predicted. At 12:40...
butlerradio.com
Van Stolen From Local Church
Police are searching for a missing van that was stolen from a local church. State police say the incident happened earlier this week at Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Prospect Road in Franklin Township. The pastor of the church called police yesterday morning after someone broke into the church through...
