Lakaya “Kaya” Samuels was born on February 28, 1979 to parents Sallie McCray and Teddy Samuels in Paterson, New Jersey. She lived in many places but called North Carolina her home. Daughter, sister, niece, aunt, and friend were just some of the roles she had on Earth. There was nothing Kaya enjoyed more in life than her passion for driving, and being there for her family.

SMITHFIELD, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO