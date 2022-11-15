Read full article on original website
Jerry Lanette Tyndall
Jerry Lanette Darroch Tyndall, age 65, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. Born March 4, 1957 in Lee County she was a daughter of the late Neal Alvin and Margaret Louise Monroe Darroch. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Addyson Faith Mouser; daughter-in-law, Dawn Thompson; and brother-in-law, Randy Ellis. Jerry loved gardening. She loved to work in her yard and being outside. She also loved her animals. Her dogs and cats brought her much joy and companionship throughout the years.
jocoreport.com
Linda Beasley Guy
Mrs. Linda Beasley Guy, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be 2:00PM-Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Pauline Baptist Church, Four Oaks, NC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Dr. Robert Cooke will officiate. Mrs. Guy was born on...
jocoreport.com
Lakaya Catresse Samuels
Lakaya “Kaya” Samuels was born on February 28, 1979 to parents Sallie McCray and Teddy Samuels in Paterson, New Jersey. She lived in many places but called North Carolina her home. Daughter, sister, niece, aunt, and friend were just some of the roles she had on Earth. There was nothing Kaya enjoyed more in life than her passion for driving, and being there for her family.
jocoreport.com
UCB Names Lindsay Wilson VP, Commercial Relationship Manager
CLAYTON – United Community Bank announced the addition of Lindsay Wilson as Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager to its team in Clayton. In this role, Wilson will be responsible for cultivating relationships with business owners across Johnston County and providing clients with the best funding and comprehensive services to grow and operate their businesses successfully.
jocoreport.com
Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In
KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
jocoreport.com
Angel Tree Hopes To Brighten Holidays For 115 Seniors In Johnston County Nursing Center
BENSON – The halls at Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Johnston County are decked with Angel Tree garland. There are currently 115 wooden angel ornaments dangling from the garland, each representing a resident you could bless by participating in this year’s Angel Tree program. The holidays...
jocoreport.com
Fire Temporarily Closes Angier Restaurant
ANGIER – A popular pizza and pasta restaurant in Angier is temporarily closed for repairs after a fire burned through two walls of the business late Wednesday night. Two Cousins Pizza and Pasta owner Josh Breed says he expects the restaurant to reopen by the second weekend in December.
jocoreport.com
Smithfield Business Named A Winner In N.C. Specialty Food Association’s Awards Competition
RALEIGH – The N.C. Specialty Foods Association recently announced winners in its 2022 awards competition, with Alley Twenty Six of Chapel Hill named Grand Champion for its passion fruit syrup. Jodi’s Elderberry Syrup of Smithfield won first place in the Sweets and Syrups category. A total of 142...
jocoreport.com
Police: Man Secretly Photographed Female In Compromising Position
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police have arrested a 27 year-old man on charges of disclosure of private images and secretly using a photographic device to view another’s body. Spencer Scott Powell was arrested November 8 and released on a $40,000 unsecured bond. Police allege Spencer Powell used a camera...
jocoreport.com
Suspect Charged With Robbery, Assault
SMITHFIELD – A 49 year-old Smithfield man was arrested Sunday morning for an incident inside McDonald’s at 884 W. Market Street. Police said they were called to the location around 10:20am after the victim, Christopher DuBose, age 48, of Clayton reportedly told officers he was assaulted and his cell phone stolen.
jocoreport.com
Market In The Grove Is Saturday
BENSON – The Southern Vintage Market: Christmas Market in the Grove is Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Benson Singing Grove, 400 E. Main St., Benson. The 13th bi-annual event will feature vendors selling handmade, vintage, antiques, home decor and gifts. For more information,...
jocoreport.com
SSS International Baccalaureate Diploma Program Students Recognized By National Merit Scholarship Program
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield-Selma High School Principal David K. Allen announced that Catherine Cepin, Priscilla Nutt and Sophia Urzi have been named Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, was presented by the principal to these scholastically talented seniors.
jocoreport.com
Town Of Pikeville Restores Fiscal Health, In Line To Regain Control Of Finances
PIKEVILLE – The Town of Pikeville, once considered among the most financially troubled government units in North Carolina, has made such an impressive recovery that it soon could regain administrative control of its finances from the state. Deputy Treasurer Sharon Edmundson, who is director of the Department of State Treasurer’s (DST) State and Local Government Finance Division and serves as secretary of the Local Government Commission (LGC), attended a meeting of the Pikeville Town Commission on Monday, Nov. 14, to deliver the good news.
