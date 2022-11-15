Read full article on original website
Record store in Dallas' Oak Cliff to spin off hip new restaurant-lounge
There's a hip new lounge bar restaurant opening in Dallas' Bishop Arts: Called Ladylove, it's going into the favorably located space previously occupied by Dallas Grilled Cheese Co., and is forecast to open in early 2023. Ladylove, whose subhead is "Lounge & Sound," is from David Grover and Kate Siamro, the same amazing team who own Spinster Records, the vinyl record store in Bishop Arts. Siamro says this fulfills a dream they've nurtured for a few years. "David and I have been talking about having a lounge but it really came to fruition a few months ago," she says. "It'll be a restaurant...
Dallas pop-up Picadera dishes Dominican street food at its patio parties
A pop-up restaurant is bringing something truly unique to Dallas: Dominican street food by way of New York. Called Picadera, it's a one-man show specializing in Latin street food from owner Michael Tavarez, a New Yorker whose parents were from Dominican Republic, who grew up eating Dominican food every day.Once or twice a week, sometimes more, Tavarez sets up camp at buzzy spots around town, creating a space where he can give Dominican people a taste of home.He launched Picadera after moving to Dallas, when he discovered he could not find a single Dominican restaurant in town."I'm not a chef,...
Wintry dishes make this Dallas restaurant news feel oh-so cozy
This roundup of Dallas restaurant news has a fuzzy, cozy vibe thanks to a bounty of new dishes for the fall and winter. We're talking sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, truffles, and kale. Here's what's happening at restaurants around Dallas, culled from press releases, social media, and old-fashioned phone calls: Double D’s Bar, a new bar in the Design District, will open on November 23, just in time for Thanksgiving, when they’ll be open 8 pm-2 am for your holiday drinking needs. designed to be a comfortable, inclusive space to hang out with friends, Double D's is named for the "Design District,"...
5 smash restaurant openings top this week's most-read Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. Need Thanksgiving dining options? Find those here.1. 5 smash openings make this an unprecedented week in Dallas restaurants. This week has been an especially active one on the Dallas restaurant scene, with five major openings all coming at the same time. They include high-flying restaurants from big names in Dallas, a high-profile California import, a vegan restaurant, and a popular local pub that's opening...
New Uptown Dallas movie theater sets opening date in time for the holidays
A little over a year after it was first announced, Violet Crown Cinema will open its first Dallas theater in West Village in early December. The theater is located in the former Magnolia Theater, which closed when the pandemic hit in March 2020 and never reopened. However, it is being headed by Bill Banowsky, who started both Magnolia Pictures and the Magnolia Theater.The space has been completely renovated by Violet Crown, featuring digital cinema projection, state-of-the-art sound, and luxury reclining seating in all five auditoriums.In addition to offering traditional cinema concessions, Violet Crown will also have a kitchen serving made-to-order...
New restaurant in downtown Dallas from chef Nick B. worships the prime rib
One of Dallas' most popular chefs has a new restaurant: Called Brass Ram, it's a restaurant from chef Nick Badovinus, dedicated to prime rib, now open in the East Quarter, the development from Todd Interests on the eastern edge of downtown Dallas.The restaurant is on the second floor of the distinctive triangular former Magnolia Oil building at 2130 Commerce St., where Badovinus also has another restaurant National Anthem, that opened in late 2021.A release calls Brass Ram his "homage to classic mid-century prime rib joints" -- Ruth's Chris, one presumes -- with a throwback menu that features salt- and pepper-cured...
Get pizza by-the-slice and martinis at new Dallas restaurant in Harwood District
Dallas can never get enough pizza and here comes Harwood Hospitality Group to the rescue with Poco Fiasco, a new restaurant opening at 2828 N. Harwood St. in the Harwood District near downtown Dallas on December 1.In a nutshell, it's pizza + martinis, with pizza inspired by pizzerias found in Brooklyn. This means a large foldable slice with a crispy outer crust and a little chew.The concept was created by Harwood Hospitality Group corporate chef Taylor Kearney, and Poco Fiasco executive chef JP Mancha, whose resume includes Bijoux, The Cedars Social, 18th & Vine BBQ, and CT Provisions. He joined...
5 smash openings make this an unprecedented week in Dallas restaurants
The year 2022 has been a weird post-pandemic roller coaster ride for restaurants with boffo openings on the left and dismal closures on the right. Times are uncertain and unpredictable but the human spirit perseveres, filing permits and building restaurants with the hope that by the time opening day comes, everything will be back to normal, and they'll be rewarded with a packed house. This week has been an especially active week, with a handful of major openings all coming at the same time. Everyone's scurrying to get open before the holidays, which can be key in launching a restaurant's fortunes. They...
Oak Cliff: The “Brooklyn of Dallas” is a welcoming hub of historic, indie charm
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.---While the Bishop Arts District might be considered the crown jewel of Oak Cliff, there is much more to love about this part of Dallas that’s brimming with historic charm, a funky indie spirit, and strong community vibes.Real estate professional Brian Davis has lived in Oak Cliff for over 20 years,...
Bluffview: A bucolic hideaway that offers convenience with its beauty
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Named for the rocky bluff overlooking Bachman Creek, Bluffview is known for its heavily treed, hilly topography and mix of architecture styles. Bluffview is bounded by Northwest Highway to the north, Inwood Road to the east, Lovers Lane to the south, and Midway Road to...
Historic East Dallas: An eclectic, storied neighborhood with a friendly rhythm
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Real estate professional Bess Dickson’s greatest passion is helping her clients find the right space “to add beautiful chapters to their story.” Perhaps that’s why she has always been so drawn to Historic East Dallas, as the homes in this neighborhood really do have many tales to tell. “It’s a magnificent collection...
French Streets: A touch of Versailles deep in the heart of Texas
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.---One drive through the French Streets, and you’ll immediately understand why this prestigious Highland Park neighborhood is so beloved.“It’s just objectively beautiful, with endless oak trees, azaleas galore, and beautiful homes in all shapes and sizes — and, of course, the incredibly manicured landscapes that evoke the symmetry and elegance of...
East Dallas: An established, walkable neighborhood with friendly neighbors
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- East Dallas has long felt like home for Brooke Vawter. The real estate agent, interior designer, and mom of young twins, Judd and Bowen, first moved to the M Streets in 2004 before settling in Lakewood almost three years ago. "I was born and raised...
Zero-lot-line homes in Dallas: Everything you ever needed to know
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Frequently referred to as patio or garden homes, zero-lot-line homes offer a lock-and-leave lifestyle that is the definition of easy living. Real estate agents Jeannie Nethery and Pam Brannon have enjoyed the zero-lot-line lifestyle for almost three decades — both live south of I-635...
Far North Dallas: Where shops, restaurants, and recreation abound
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Though they met and fell in love while living in Maui, Christine and Patrick Burke knew that one day they'd return to Texas to be closer to family. Specifically, Far North Dallas where Christine grew up. After settling back into the Lone Star State in...
Sprinkles' pizzeria spinoff debuts in Dallas, first outside California
Pizza is on with the imminent arrival of Pizzana, the restaurant from the founders of Sprinkles Cupcakes, opening at 3219 Knox St. on November 15.Pizzana debuted in Los Angeles in 2017, and as a release notes, this is the first location outside California. It stars pizzaiolo Daniele Uditi, who has appeared on Hulu's "Best in Dough" pizza competition series.They ferment their dough for 48 hours. Toppings blend traditional with Pizzana originals such as Uditi's signature cacio e pepe pizza, which a release claims has been copied by pizza places far and wide. Not in Dallas though! Buck up.The menu includes...
The Cedars: Stunning skyline views and good eats just south of downtown Dallas
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Dallas has received numerous accolades for its impressive skyline, and that's what led real estate agent JB Hayes to purchase her loft in the Cedars more than five years ago. "I love to watch the buildings in the skyline change their colors and messages to...
Greenway Parks: Dallas' first planned development is lush and friendly
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Real estate agent Madeline Jobst knows Greenway Parks better than most — after all, she grew up there, and now resides in the neighborhood as an adult. "I wouldn't live anywhere else — it's magical," she says. "From the beautiful greenbelts behind our homes where...
Grandscape in The Colony scores 2nd-ever location of immersive entertainment venue
Cosm, which touts itself as a global leader in experiential media and immersive technology, will build its second-ever public entertainment venue at Grandscape in The Colony.According to a November 16 press release, the venue "will bring entertainment to life through its state-of-the-art technology, seamlessly bridging the gap between virtual and physical realities."In the announcement on their site about the first venue in Los Angeles, the company says that they use domed and compound curved LED technology so guests can experience immersive content across a variety of programming categories, including live sports and entertainment, experiential events, immersive art, music, and more.What...
Plano: A dynamic, family-oriented place where convenience is key
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.---Boasting the excitement of constant growth, beautiful new subdivisions, and never-ending things to do in the community, Plano has stirred up quite a scene as a sister city to Dallas proper.Real estate agent Lisa West has seen firsthand the Plano renaissance, having lived in the area for more than 25 years....
