Forsberg: Celtics didn't wait to fix what ailed them originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. That the Boston Celtics are off to a blistering start to the 2022-23 season shouldn’t be all that much of a surprise. This is, after all, a team that was in the NBA Finals five months ago. What’s more, the Celtics pledged to start fast after having to dig themselves out of an early season hole a year ago.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO