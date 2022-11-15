Read full article on original website
The Boston Celtics' New Game Clock Trick, Explained
The Celtics' new game clock trick, explained originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics have recently made waves for a game-clock trick they've pulled off while holding fourth-quarter leads. The maneuver isn't totally new -- Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is known for it -- but it has confused viewers and rattled opponents when Boston has used it this season.
Forsberg: Here's What the Celtics Have Done to Fix Last Season's Shortcomings
Forsberg: Celtics didn't wait to fix what ailed them originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. That the Boston Celtics are off to a blistering start to the 2022-23 season shouldn’t be all that much of a surprise. This is, after all, a team that was in the NBA Finals five months ago. What’s more, the Celtics pledged to start fast after having to dig themselves out of an early season hole a year ago.
Malcolm Brogdon to Return for Celtics Vs. Pelicans; Marcus Smart Still Out
Celtics face interesting lineup decision amid Brogdon's return originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics will be without their starting point guard for a second straight game. But backcourt reinforcements are on the way. Marcus Smart has been ruled out of Friday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans...
When Will Al Horford Retire? Celtics Veteran Addresses Future With Team
When is Horford planning to retire? Celtics veteran addresses future originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. At 36, the veteran forward is the oldest player on Boston's roster and is two years older than his interim head coach, Joe Mazzulla. His contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 season, so it's fair to wonder whether he'd decide to hang them up after 16 seasons in the league.
Steph Curry Pleads Warriors Need to Change Before ‘Loser Mentality' Creeps in
Steph: Warriors need to right ship before losing becomes habit originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Warriors are in a funk. There haven't been any resolutions to the issues exposed on their winless five-game road trip, and their latest loss -- a 130-119 spanking by the Phoenix Suns -- wasn't any different.
Tomase: Celtics' Decision to Avoid Kevin Durant-Jaylen Brown Trade Is Aging Quite Well
Tomase: Celtics' decision to avoid Durant trade is aging quite well originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. If the Nets offered Kevin Durant straight up for Jaylen Brown today, would the Celtics even take the call?. It's amazing how quickly an all-consuming offseason storyline can evaporate. Barely three months ago,...
David Krejci in Mild Disbelief as Bruins Continue Historic Start to Season
David Krejci in mild disbelief amid Bruins' historic start to season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There's starting fast, there's starting really fast, and then there's the 2022-23 Boston Bruins. The Bruins dispatched the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 at TD Garden on Thursday night to pick up their fifth straight...
