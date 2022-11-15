Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Gio Urshela Traded to Angels from Twins for Pitching Prospect Alejandro Hidalgo
The Minnesota Twins have traded third baseman Gio Urshela to the Los Angeles Angels for right-handed pitching prospect Alejandro Hidalgo, the team announced Friday. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the news. Urshela, who turned 31 years old in October, hit .285 (.767 OPS) with 13 home runs and 64 RBI...
Bleacher Report
Brian Cashman Says Yankees Made Aaron Judge New Contract Offer: 'We're on the Clock'
On the same day he was crowned American League MVP, Aaron Judge received a new contract offer from the New York Yankees. General manager Brian Cashman told reporters about the proposal Friday. "It's in real time, so we're on the clock," he said. "We're certainly not going to mess around."
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Top 25 Shortstops of the 2022 MLB Season
It's time to put a bow on the 2022 MLB season with Bleacher Report's final positional rankings. Throughout the year, we released monthly updates to our position-by-position power rankings, selecting the top 10 players at each spot. Now it's time to finalize those rankings while expanding the list to the 25 best at each position.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Judge Is 2022 AL MVP, but Shohei Ohtani Remains MLB's MVP
Congratulations are in order for Aaron Judge, who has officially been named the American League MVP after clubbing a league-record 62 home runs in 2022. Now then, let's talk about Shohei Ohtani. Though the Los Angeles Angels' two-way superstar fell short of making it two AL MVPs in a row...
Bleacher Report
MLB MVP 2022: Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt Win AL, NL Awards
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt won the 2022 AL and NL MVP awards, respectively, on Thursday. AARON JUDGE IS THE 2022 AL MVP 🗽 <a href="https://twitter.com/BRWalkoff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BRWalkoff</a> <a href="https://t.co/2dMv5avwhP">pic.twitter.com/2dMv5avwhP</a>
Bleacher Report
Ndamukong Suh, Eagles Agree to 1-Year Contract After Linval Joseph Deal
The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they've agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the deal was done. Suh appeared to confirm the deal in a post on his Twitter account after Schefter's report:. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer first reported...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Top 25 Second Basemen of the 2022 MLB Season
It's time to put a bow on the 2022 MLB season with Bleacher Report's final positional rankings. Throughout the year, we released monthly updates to our position-by-position power rankings, selecting the top 10 players at each spot. Now it's time to finalize those rankings while expanding the list to the 25 best at each position.
Bleacher Report
MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees' Gleyber Torres Interests Mariners in Offseason
Having already made one move to add a power-hitting outfielder to their lineup, the Seattle Mariners may not be done making trades as we head into the hot-stove season. Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mariners have interest in New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres. It's...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Judge's Record 62nd HR Ball Going to Auction After Cory Youmans Declined Offer
You'll soon have an opportunity to own a piece of baseball history. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Cory Youmans plans to take New York Yankees star Aaron Judge's American League record-setting 62nd home run ball to auction. Youmans told Passan he already declined a $3 million offer. "It seems fair in...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Hot Takes After 1st Month of 2022-23 NBA Season
The New York Knicks were aiming to make the 2022-23 NBA season their turnaround campaign after a rough go in 2021-22. That isn't happening. At least, nothing we've seen through the first month suggests this group is on the verge of a rebound. The Knicks are aimlessly driving down a...
Bleacher Report
Giants, Jets' MetLife Stadium to Replace Turf with New Artificial Grass in 2023
MetLife Stadium will replace its current turf with new artificial grass in 2023, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. The stadium, which is home to both the New York Giants and New York Jets, is weighing options for a new synthetic surface despite calls from players to replace the turf with natural grass.
Comments / 0