ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Top 25 Shortstops of the 2022 MLB Season

It's time to put a bow on the 2022 MLB season with Bleacher Report's final positional rankings. Throughout the year, we released monthly updates to our position-by-position power rankings, selecting the top 10 players at each spot. Now it's time to finalize those rankings while expanding the list to the 25 best at each position.
Bleacher Report

Aaron Judge Is 2022 AL MVP, but Shohei Ohtani Remains MLB's MVP

Congratulations are in order for Aaron Judge, who has officially been named the American League MVP after clubbing a league-record 62 home runs in 2022. Now then, let's talk about Shohei Ohtani. Though the Los Angeles Angels' two-way superstar fell short of making it two AL MVPs in a row...
Bleacher Report

MLB MVP 2022: Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt Win AL, NL Awards

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt won the 2022 AL and NL MVP awards, respectively, on Thursday. AARON JUDGE IS THE 2022 AL MVP 🗽 <a href="https://twitter.com/BRWalkoff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BRWalkoff</a> <a href="https://t.co/2dMv5avwhP">pic.twitter.com/2dMv5avwhP</a>
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Bleacher Report

Ndamukong Suh, Eagles Agree to 1-Year Contract After Linval Joseph Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they've agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the deal was done. Suh appeared to confirm the deal in a post on his Twitter account after Schefter's report:. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer first reported...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Top 25 Second Basemen of the 2022 MLB Season

It's time to put a bow on the 2022 MLB season with Bleacher Report's final positional rankings. Throughout the year, we released monthly updates to our position-by-position power rankings, selecting the top 10 players at each spot. Now it's time to finalize those rankings while expanding the list to the 25 best at each position.
Bleacher Report

Knicks Hot Takes After 1st Month of 2022-23 NBA Season

The New York Knicks were aiming to make the 2022-23 NBA season their turnaround campaign after a rough go in 2021-22. That isn't happening. At least, nothing we've seen through the first month suggests this group is on the verge of a rebound. The Knicks are aimlessly driving down a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Giants, Jets' MetLife Stadium to Replace Turf with New Artificial Grass in 2023

MetLife Stadium will replace its current turf with new artificial grass in 2023, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. The stadium, which is home to both the New York Giants and New York Jets, is weighing options for a new synthetic surface despite calls from players to replace the turf with natural grass.

Comments / 0

Community Policy