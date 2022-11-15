ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

Ohio GOP aims to change voting laws during lameduck session

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's elections chief on Thursday championed a lameduck push to require a supermajority of voters in order to pass certain constitutional amendments, a move that came the same day further voter restrictions were added to a significant rewrite of Ohio's election laws. Republican Secretary of...
OHIO STATE
WacoTrib.com

New Mexico attorney general selected as college president

ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — Outgoing New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has been selected as the next president at Northern New Mexico College. He was the unanimous choice as the school’s board of regents voted Thursday. Balderas was among four finalists for the position following a monthslong national search.
GEORGIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

Bowling Green Daily News. November 11, 2022. Editorial: Post-election, spirit of cooperation should now prevail. This year’s mid-term election saw more interest than in many years in the past. From two proposed state constitutional amendments to some high-interest local races, there was plenty for voters to weigh in on.
ASHLAND, KY
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: New England

Hearst Connecticut Media. November 17, 2022. Editorial: Lamont’s new team to face big challenges. Though many explanations were put forward, there’s no way to know exactly why Ned Lamont won a second term as governor on Nov. 8. Certainly there was his handling of the COVID pandemic, a sense the economy has stabilized and a general rejection of the national Republican message, all of which propelled the incumbent to a convincing win. But there’s no way to parse out exactly what it was the voters of Connecticut liked so much that they asked for another four years.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WacoTrib.com

North Carolina governor pushes gun safety in keynote speech

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sensible policies can be approved to reduce gun violence across the country without threatening the rights of responsible firearm owners, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday, recalling last month’s mass shooting in Raleigh that left five people dead. The Democratic governor made the...
RALEIGH, NC
WacoTrib.com

California drought hurts Iowa beekeepers

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (AP) — Some Iowa beekeepers make extra money by taking their bees to California for the winter to pollinate almond trees, but that work is literally drying up with the drought on the West Coast. “Some of the old orchards are being torn out,” said Phil...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Brunswick News. November 15, 2022. Editorial: Election officials have no shortage of problems work on. If veteran and newly elected state legislators are looking for measures to champion that would improve the quality of life and the safety of the people they represent, there are a number of ideas they might consider. Shore up whatever needs to be strengthened to prevent more hospitals from going under, beef up penalties for violent crimes and take whatever next steps are necessary to raise Georgia’s record on mental health services from the gutter.
GEORGIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Rare earth metals to be extracted from WVa coal impoundments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company will hire 100 people and invest $60 million in southern West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments, Gov. Jim Justice said. Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies is expected to build its Wyoming County facility and install equipment by mid-2023, the...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WacoTrib.com

Louisiana parole eligibility urged for drug informant killer

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana parole board is recommending that a man convicted in the 1986 death of drug smuggler and federal informant Barry Seal be made eligible for parole. The Advocate reports that the Pardons and Parole board has sent the recommendation to Gov. John Bel...
LOUISIANA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Idaho OKs death warrant for man who killed gold prospectors

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities issued a death warrant on Wednesday for a terminally ill man who is facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors. The warrant sets Pizzuto’s execution by lethal injection on Dec. 15, but officials said they don’t have...
IDAHO STATE
WacoTrib.com

Georgia job market still positive, but may be leveling off

ATLANTA (AP) — Unemployment data shows a Georgia job market that's still hot but leveling off. The state's unemployment rate ticked up to 2.9% in October after three months at an all-time low of 2.8%. And while employers are still adding workers to payrolls, those gains may be slowing.
GEORGIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

35 historical preservation grants announced in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Historical preservation officials have announced 35 grants totaling nearly $900,000 for projects throughout Tennessee. The State Historic Preservation Office said Wednesday that the federally funded matching grants provide 60 percent of project funds from the Federal Historic Preservation Fund with 40 percent of project funds from the grantee. Project funding requests totaled nearly $1.2 million, more than the amount of funding available, the office said.
TENNESSEE STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: South Carolina

The Post and Courier. November 14, 2022. Editorial: From the SC coast to the mountains, welcome progress on new trails. Across South Carolina, from the coast to our mountainous state line, new and expanded trails have certainly made a lot of headlines in recent months. Here are just a few of the exciting developments:
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 5 feet in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
BUFFALO, NY
WacoTrib.com

Recall issued for ground beef products in Texas H-E-B stores

Tyson Foods Inc. has issued a recall notice for 94,000 pounds of ground beef products sold under store brands at H-E-B supermarkets in Texas, including Waco stores. H-E-B announced Wednesday that certain Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products produced at Tyson’s Amarillo facility could be contaminated by “foreign matter, mirror-like material.”
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Blum volleyball captures 1A state title

GARLAND — Fourth time was the charm. Blum didn’t need any timeouts as the Lady Cats swept D’Hanis, 25-10, 25-17, 25-16, earning the Class 1A state championship Thursday afternoon at the Curtis Culwell Center. “This feels a lot better this time, compared to all the others,” said...
BLUM, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy