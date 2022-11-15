Forney ISD Board lowers tax rate for 5th straight year while receiving 'A' FIRST financial rating from TEA

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Another attorney and two tax professionals were indicted for their roles in a $1 billion tax shelter scheme organized by a Dallas lawyer, federal officials announced Wednesday.Attorney and CPA Kevin McDonnell and CPA James Richardson, co-owners of the Waxahachie-based tax preparation and accounting firm McDonnell Richardson, PC, and Craig Fenton, a tax manager at the firm, were added to the federal case against Joseph Garza, a Dallas attorney who was charged in Oct. 2022 with defrauding the government out of over $1 billion in owed taxes.All three men were charged with a count of conspiracy to defraud...

DALLAS, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO