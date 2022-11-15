Forney ISD Board lowers tax rate for 5th straight year while receiving 'A' FIRST financial rating from TEA

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Council Members Crystal Chism and Adam Bazaldua Named Honorary Chairs for 3rd Annual Not My Son 'Picture This' GalaLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas couple go viral for controversial relationship adviceAsh JurbergDallas, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
After the B-17 Airshow Crash, Only Nine Remain AirworthyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Terrell ISD considering 4-day school week option for 2023-24 school year
TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Independent School District is considering a four-day school week option for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. The district had previously formed a Calendar Committee to weigh the options between two different five-day schedules, a four-day, and a hybrid — consisting of two four-day weeks and two five-day weeks per month.
Medical City Plano Is The First Texan Hospital To Adopt Surgical Robot
As reported previously by Local Profile, Collin County is becoming a hub for technology and its effects are reaching not just the industry, but also residents. Roughly two months after McKinney public library became the first library in Texas to use automatic robots on the public floor, Momentis Surgical, a medical device company, announced on Monday that Medical City Plano will be the first medical facility to adopt a surgical robot arm for transvaginal gynecological procedures.
fortworthreport.org
A third of Fort Worth households have a new trash pickup day. ‘We failed our residents’ on rollout, council says
The list of issues Claire Baxter and her east Fort Worth neighbors have observed with city trash pickup services is long. During the past two months, Baxter has filed at least two missed pickup notices with Fort Worth’s code compliance department when her block was “simply forgotten.”. “It’s...
Three more North Texans charged in $1 billion tax shelter scheme
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Another attorney and two tax professionals were indicted for their roles in a $1 billion tax shelter scheme organized by a Dallas lawyer, federal officials announced Wednesday.Attorney and CPA Kevin McDonnell and CPA James Richardson, co-owners of the Waxahachie-based tax preparation and accounting firm McDonnell Richardson, PC, and Craig Fenton, a tax manager at the firm, were added to the federal case against Joseph Garza, a Dallas attorney who was charged in Oct. 2022 with defrauding the government out of over $1 billion in owed taxes.All three men were charged with a count of conspiracy to defraud...
aisd.net
Sisters subbed in Arlington ISD, now full-time teachers
If you’re not sure what it takes to be a substitute teacher in the Arlington ISD, you can always ask Duff Elementary fourth-grade teacher Tori Kennedy for some advice. If that’s not good enough, you can head over to Butler Elementary where second-grade teacher Yssa Gilmore would probably offer up some similar tips.
Report says this is the true cost of living in Dallas
When you consider living in any city in America most people will look at schools, jobs, things to do, and places to eat, but how much you think you'll have to make to live there might slip your mind.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texan Woman's University to Cover Full Tuition for Some Students
Texas Woman's University will cover tuition and additional fees for Texas students who qualify for federal financial aid, the university announced on Nov. 10. The Zero Tuition Guarantee will be offered to first-time or transfer students who enroll full-time at TWU and are eligible for Federal Pell Grants. "This is...
Dallas Housing Market Will Surge in 2024, Says NAHB Economist Rob Dietz at Home Builders Summit
The country is already in the midst of a “mild recession,” but local job growth is outstanding and inflation has peaked, an economist told Dallas builders last week. National Association of Home Builders Chief Economist Rob Dietz emphasized that next year is going to be difficult, but 2024 will be a year of housing rebound and stabilization of home prices.
Houston Chronicle
Texas workers filed over 90,000 COVID claims, with $121 million paid out in benefits
DALLAS – The COVID-19 pandemic halted a 20-year trend in Texas of declining workers’ compensation claims. From the start of the pandemic through early August, insurance carriers reported more than 90,000 COVID-19 claims and 459 COVID-related deaths to the Texas Division of Workers’ Compensation, part of the state insurance department. Eighty percent of the fatal claims involved men.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Lockdown Over at UNT Health Science Center After Warning of ‘Potential for Violence'
The UNT Health Science Center west of downtown Fort Worth was under lockdown for about two hours Wednesday afternoon due to an unspecified threat. Someone tweeted from the UNTHSC Twitter account that there was "potential for violence" and people were ordered to "seek shelter immediately." The entire message sent at...
sachsenews.com
Collin County DA holds press conference on lawsuit
Collin County Criminal District Attorney Greg Willis struck a defiant tone in his response to an Oct. 31 lawsuit that alleges he sexually harassed employees. In his Wednesday, Nov. 16, news conference in the jury room at the Collin County Courthouse, Willis denied the claims made by current and former employees in the 75-page lawsuit.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DeSoto ISD Reviews Altercation Caught on Camera Between Security, Students
Troubling video is at the heart of a DeSoto Independent School District investigation after district personnel says one member of a security team fired pepper-ball pellets at students. The district said it started at DeSoto High School with a fight in the cafeteria and escalated. A viewer sent NBC 5...
theeastcountygazette.com
Dallas Resident Gets $1 Million Lottery Ticket, Just Missing $1.2 Billion
One lucky Dallasite just became a million dollars wealthier. While adding an additional digit would not have made them a billionaire, it would have made a difference. However, a million dollars is not a terrible sum of money. Following the Powerball drawing on November 2, Texas Lottery authorities revealed the...
wbap.com
[LISTEN]: Newly-passed low-level pot possession ordinance in Denton will not be fully enforced
The City of Denton & the Denton Police Dept. issued a statement saying that some provisions “will not be enforced until Congress and the Texas legislature amend cannabis laws.” We get reaction from the grassroots group that launched the initiative. Listen below…. Denton (WBAP/KLIF) – Denton voters have...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas City Shortens Eviction Time for Tenants
The City of Dallas has shortened the time needed by landlords to evict tenants. Last week, the Dallas City Council voted in favor of an ordinance that replaces the City’s previous eviction ordinance with a temporary one that reduces the time landlords must wait to evict tenants. The previous...
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in Dallas
Billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott has delighted the people in the Grand Prairie Independent School District with an incredible $16 million donation. Scott is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and has a net worth of $29.3 billion. Since divorcing her husband, Mackenzie Scott has focused on philanthropy and charitable efforts.
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes west Texas
The epicenter of the quake was in Toyah, Texas, but could reportedly be felt as far as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, almost 400 miles away.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Rent Prices Beginning to Dip
Seattle – $1,990. The current national average for a two-bedroom apartment sits at $1,348 after 2022 saw prices rise 5.9%, a third of the 18% rise in prices renters had endured by this point in 2021. Texas has averaged a 6.6% increase in rental rates in 2022, with Dallas...
dallasexpress.com
Sprouts Farmers Market Grand Opening Announced
Sprouts Farmers Market is opening a new Dallas location in mid-November alongside a host of opening-themed events. Sprouts Farmers Market — a national grocery chain that specializes in fresh, natural, and organic food — announced the grand opening of its new Lakewood neighborhood location at the northeast corner of Abrams Road and Mockingbird Lane.
inForney.com
Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kaufman County's news leader.http://www.inForney.com
Comments / 0