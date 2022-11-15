ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forney, TX

Forney ISD Board lowers tax rate for 5th straight year while receiving 'A' FIRST financial rating from TEA

By Forney Independent School District
inForney.com
inForney.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inForney.com

Terrell ISD considering 4-day school week option for 2023-24 school year

TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Independent School District is considering a four-day school week option for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. The district had previously formed a Calendar Committee to weigh the options between two different five-day schedules, a four-day, and a hybrid — consisting of two four-day weeks and two five-day weeks per month.
TERRELL, TX
Local Profile

Medical City Plano Is The First Texan Hospital To Adopt Surgical Robot

As reported previously by Local Profile, Collin County is becoming a hub for technology and its effects are reaching not just the industry, but also residents. Roughly two months after McKinney public library became the first library in Texas to use automatic robots on the public floor, Momentis Surgical, a medical device company, announced on Monday that Medical City Plano will be the first medical facility to adopt a surgical robot arm for transvaginal gynecological procedures.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Three more North Texans charged in $1 billion tax shelter scheme

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Another attorney and two tax professionals were indicted for their roles in a $1 billion tax shelter scheme organized by a Dallas lawyer, federal officials announced Wednesday.Attorney and CPA Kevin McDonnell and CPA James Richardson, co-owners of the Waxahachie-based tax preparation and accounting firm McDonnell Richardson, PC, and Craig Fenton, a tax manager at the firm, were added to the federal case against Joseph Garza, a Dallas attorney who was charged in Oct. 2022 with defrauding the government out of over $1 billion in owed taxes.All three men were charged with a count of conspiracy to defraud...
DALLAS, TX
aisd.net

Sisters subbed in Arlington ISD, now full-time teachers

If you’re not sure what it takes to be a substitute teacher in the Arlington ISD, you can always ask Duff Elementary fourth-grade teacher Tori Kennedy for some advice. If that’s not good enough, you can head over to Butler Elementary where second-grade teacher Yssa Gilmore would probably offer up some similar tips.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texan Woman's University to Cover Full Tuition for Some Students

Texas Woman's University will cover tuition and additional fees for Texas students who qualify for federal financial aid, the university announced on Nov. 10. The Zero Tuition Guarantee will be offered to first-time or transfer students who enroll full-time at TWU and are eligible for Federal Pell Grants. "This is...
DENTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Texas workers filed over 90,000 COVID claims, with $121 million paid out in benefits

DALLAS – The COVID-19 pandemic halted a 20-year trend in Texas of declining workers’ compensation claims. From the start of the pandemic through early August, insurance carriers reported more than 90,000 COVID-19 claims and 459 COVID-related deaths to the Texas Division of Workers’ Compensation, part of the state insurance department. Eighty percent of the fatal claims involved men.
TEXAS STATE
sachsenews.com

Collin County DA holds press conference on lawsuit

Collin County Criminal District Attorney Greg Willis struck a defiant tone in his response to an Oct. 31 lawsuit that alleges he sexually harassed employees. In his Wednesday, Nov. 16, news conference in the jury room at the Collin County Courthouse, Willis denied the claims made by current and former employees in the 75-page lawsuit.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DeSoto ISD Reviews Altercation Caught on Camera Between Security, Students

Troubling video is at the heart of a DeSoto Independent School District investigation after district personnel says one member of a security team fired pepper-ball pellets at students. The district said it started at DeSoto High School with a fight in the cafeteria and escalated. A viewer sent NBC 5...
DESOTO, TX
theeastcountygazette.com

Dallas Resident Gets $1 Million Lottery Ticket, Just Missing $1.2 Billion

One lucky Dallasite just became a million dollars wealthier. While adding an additional digit would not have made them a billionaire, it would have made a difference. However, a million dollars is not a terrible sum of money. Following the Powerball drawing on November 2, Texas Lottery authorities revealed the...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas City Shortens Eviction Time for Tenants

The City of Dallas has shortened the time needed by landlords to evict tenants. Last week, the Dallas City Council voted in favor of an ordinance that replaces the City’s previous eviction ordinance with a temporary one that reduces the time landlords must wait to evict tenants. The previous...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Rent Prices Beginning to Dip

Seattle – $1,990. The current national average for a two-bedroom apartment sits at $1,348 after 2022 saw prices rise 5.9%, a third of the 18% rise in prices renters had endured by this point in 2021. Texas has averaged a 6.6% increase in rental rates in 2022, with Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Sprouts Farmers Market Grand Opening Announced

Sprouts Farmers Market is opening a new Dallas location in mid-November alongside a host of opening-themed events. Sprouts Farmers Market — a national grocery chain that specializes in fresh, natural, and organic food — announced the grand opening of its new Lakewood neighborhood location at the northeast corner of Abrams Road and Mockingbird Lane.
DALLAS, TX
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy