This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"Florence CarmelaFairfield, CT
GIVE ART: A Special Holiday Exhibit & Sale at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
milfordmirror.com
Brandi Poole leaves Connecticut Sun for new WNBA assistant coaching job with Dallas Wings.
Former Connecticut Sun Assistant Coach Brandi Poole has left the organization to become an assistant coach for the Dallas Wings. There was some thoughts that Poole would follow Curt Miller, who left the Connecticut Sun to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks. The two had been on the same bench for the past 18 seasons, combining their time at Bowling State, Indiana University and with the Sun.
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: Bringing a smile to the East Side of Bridgeport
Hall Neighborhood House has been a consistent provider of social, child care, youth and senior citizen services on the East Side of Bridgeport for over 135 years. Our goal has always been to listen to our community, provide services that may be unavailable, and be flexible when our community identifies a new need.
milfordmirror.com
Four CT Girl Scouts receive badge from NASA's Artemis 1 mission
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Four troop members from the Girl Scouts of Connecticut can show off a badge that went to outer space. Girl Scouts of Connecticut announced on Wednesday that ambassador Lila Schlissel of troop 50105 from Danbury, junior Madeleine Corbin of troop 62007 from Middletown, Juliette Ruby Weiner from Ridgefield and cadette Nadia Khokhar in troop 60617 from Branford, were the winners of the national “Girl Scouts to the Moon and Back” essay contest.
milfordmirror.com
How UConn men's basketball guard Joey Calcaterra can 'carve out a role' on Huskies
HARTFORD — Maybe all you need to know about the UConn men's basketball team's current depth, or lack thereof, is the fact that Joey Calcaterra and Richie Springs were the first two players off the bench on Tuesday night. Nothing against those two players, who each bring something to...
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: The Maternal Child Health Division is closed: Now what?
American mothers were dying at the highest rate in the developed world long before the COVID-19 pandemic began. In its wake, pregnant, birthing and postpartum families are navigating the ongoing consequences of financial instability, social isolation, political unrest, child care closures, and health scare spikes. The burden has been relentless, particularly for families living in urban areas like New Haven.
milfordmirror.com
No surprise pets as gifts, CT & Milford animal advocates say
MILFORD — With the start of the holiday shopping season, animal care advocates are urging people once again to take care in giving pets as gifts. "We want to make sure that we are not surprising anyone with pets or (overwhelming them) by a pet they are surprised by," said Kathryn Schubert, communications manager for the Connecticut Humane Society. "On that end, if you are interested in surprising someone with a pet, my recommendation would be rather than taking a pet home to them, you can tell them you will take care of the adoption fee or buy toys for the pet."
milfordmirror.com
David Rafferty (opinion): Wait for Act II of the Greenwich Red Hat Show
Typically, elections are a referendum on the incumbent or the incumbent party. Look at what the guy in office has said and achieved, then check out the other guy. Now armed with data, you decide whose intentions, actions and values are more aligned with the way you see the world. Then go vote for one or the other.
milfordmirror.com
Ann's Place Festival of Trees celebrates 20 years this weekend
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Ann’s Place, a community-based cancer support center, will host the 20th annual Festival of Trees from Nov. 18-20 at The Summit in Danbury. Ann’s Place helps those living with cancer and their loved ones. The Festival of Trees...
milfordmirror.com
Milford group's Thanksgiving dinner tradition returns in-person
MILFORD — After a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, Mary Taylor Memorial Missions is once again sponsoring Thanksgiving dinner — a gathering of food and hope that had been a holiday tradition for over a decade prior to the shutdowns. Mary Taylor Memorial Missions, a division of...
milfordmirror.com
Milford P&Z denies height increase for Kmart apartment plan
MILFORD — It is back to the drawing board for developers of the proposed apartment complex at the former Kmart location. The Planning and Zoning Board, at its meeting Tuesday, failed to approve the developer's proposed height and density change proposal for the apartment complex. The board's tie vote on the proposal, according to City Planner David Sulkis, means the regulation change request was denied..
milfordmirror.com
Bridgeport woman charged with selling $1 million in counterfeit items
BRIDGEPORT – When Sonia Plumey lost her job as a broker after 20 years, police said she quickly picked up another line of work, selling hundreds of counterfeit handbags and other branded items online from her East Main Street home. On Thursday, the 58-year-old Plumey was arrested following an...
