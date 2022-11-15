CVA to celebrate its history at new exhibit reception

"Historical ARTspective: 150 Years of Wausau," Grand Theater Wausau, Ashely Kolka Lee. Image courtesy Center for the Visual Arts.

WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts in downtown Wausau will celebrate 40 years as an organization just as the city of Wausau celebrates 150 years of existence.

To commemorate these anniversaries, the CVA will host a reception for its new exhibit “Historical ARTspective: 150 Years of Wausau,” now on display in the CVA Caroline S. Mark Gallery. The reception for this show and other new exhibits will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 18.

“Historical ARTspective: 150 Years of Wausau,” Mara Mullen. Image courtesy CVA.

“Historic ARTspective” is a triennial show for which this year’s focus is on the people, places and industry of Wausau. Historical artifacts are paired with artists to create inspired artwork. Both the artifact and the artwork are on display in the Caroline S. Mark Gallery at the CVA for the run of the show. Some fun artifacts for this year’s exhibition include images from the Wausau Center mall, blueprints from the Grand Theater, and Viking skis.

The public is invited. A short program on the exhibit will start at 6:15 p.m. that evening.

If you go

What: “Historical ARTspective: 150 Years of Wausau”

When: Now through Dec. 23

Where: Caroline S. Mark Gallery, Center for the Visual Arts, 427 N. Fourth St., Wausau

Cost: Free

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday

What: “Women + Water: A Global Exhibit”

When: Now through Dec. 23

Where: Vault Gallery, CVA

Cost: Free

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday

What: “Decades”

When: Now through Nov. 19

Where: Loft Gallery, CVA

Cost: Free

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday