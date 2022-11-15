Read full article on original website
Related
milfordmirror.com
Milford P&Z denies height increase for Kmart apartment plan
MILFORD — It is back to the drawing board for developers of the proposed apartment complex at the former Kmart location. The Planning and Zoning Board, at its meeting Tuesday, failed to approve the developer's proposed height and density change proposal for the apartment complex. The board's tie vote on the proposal, according to City Planner David Sulkis, means the regulation change request was denied..
milfordmirror.com
Bridgeport woman charged with selling $1 million in counterfeit items
BRIDGEPORT – When Sonia Plumey lost her job as a broker after 20 years, police said she quickly picked up another line of work, selling hundreds of counterfeit handbags and other branded items online from her East Main Street home. On Thursday, the 58-year-old Plumey was arrested following an...
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: Bringing a smile to the East Side of Bridgeport
Hall Neighborhood House has been a consistent provider of social, child care, youth and senior citizen services on the East Side of Bridgeport for over 135 years. Our goal has always been to listen to our community, provide services that may be unavailable, and be flexible when our community identifies a new need.
milfordmirror.com
David Rafferty (opinion): Wait for Act II of the Greenwich Red Hat Show
Typically, elections are a referendum on the incumbent or the incumbent party. Look at what the guy in office has said and achieved, then check out the other guy. Now armed with data, you decide whose intentions, actions and values are more aligned with the way you see the world. Then go vote for one or the other.
milfordmirror.com
No surprise pets as gifts, CT & Milford animal advocates say
MILFORD — With the start of the holiday shopping season, animal care advocates are urging people once again to take care in giving pets as gifts. "We want to make sure that we are not surprising anyone with pets or (overwhelming them) by a pet they are surprised by," said Kathryn Schubert, communications manager for the Connecticut Humane Society. "On that end, if you are interested in surprising someone with a pet, my recommendation would be rather than taking a pet home to them, you can tell them you will take care of the adoption fee or buy toys for the pet."
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: The lost story of a heroic naval aviator from Stamford
Thank you for your Nov. 11 editorial “A call of duty to honor veterans.” We agree, every veteran has a story to tell. One Stamford native’s story was finally heard during the Sunday, Nov. 6, Veterans Day Ceremony. Thirty-eight years ago on July 10, 1984 as a naval aviator during the Cold War, LTJG Michael John DeBartolomeo was in the cockpit of his Grumman EA-6B Prowler taking off from an aircraft carrier in the North Arabian Sea in the Indian Ocean. Michael immediately knew there was a problem and called out "cold cat, cold cat," on his radio to ready his crew for ejection. His heroic, quick action saved the lives of three young U.S. Navy servicemen that day. Michael was just 20 days shy of his 25th birthday.
milfordmirror.com
Milford group's Thanksgiving dinner tradition returns in-person
MILFORD — After a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, Mary Taylor Memorial Missions is once again sponsoring Thanksgiving dinner — a gathering of food and hope that had been a holiday tradition for over a decade prior to the shutdowns. Mary Taylor Memorial Missions, a division of...
milfordmirror.com
Ann's Place Festival of Trees celebrates 20 years this weekend
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Ann’s Place, a community-based cancer support center, will host the 20th annual Festival of Trees from Nov. 18-20 at The Summit in Danbury. Ann’s Place helps those living with cancer and their loved ones. The Festival of Trees...
milfordmirror.com
The Meat Grinder CT HS Football Podcast (S5 E11): Windsor's Rob Fleeting, West Haven's instant classic and the Push for the Playoffs
GameTimeCT · The Meat Grinder (S5 E11): Windsor's Rob Fleeting and the Push for the Playoffs. Welcome back to another edition of The Meat Grinder, your weekly dose of high school football talk in Connecticut with GameTimeCT producers Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley. And with just a weekend...
milfordmirror.com
Brandi Poole leaves Connecticut Sun for new WNBA assistant coaching job with Dallas Wings.
Former Connecticut Sun Assistant Coach Brandi Poole has left the organization to become an assistant coach for the Dallas Wings. There was some thoughts that Poole would follow Curt Miller, who left the Connecticut Sun to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks. The two had been on the same bench for the past 18 seasons, combining their time at Bowling State, Indiana University and with the Sun.
Comments / 0