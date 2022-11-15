MILFORD — With the start of the holiday shopping season, animal care advocates are urging people once again to take care in giving pets as gifts. "We want to make sure that we are not surprising anyone with pets or (overwhelming them) by a pet they are surprised by," said Kathryn Schubert, communications manager for the Connecticut Humane Society. "On that end, if you are interested in surprising someone with a pet, my recommendation would be rather than taking a pet home to them, you can tell them you will take care of the adoption fee or buy toys for the pet."

