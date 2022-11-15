ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jarrett Wilson
1d ago

I hope .. I mean I PRAY .. pleeeeeeease do not fall for this bull crap!! There was nothing wrong with the currency in your pocket .. but if you choose this nonsense .. you’re creating “ power “ the likes you’ve never seen before. Once Pandora’s 📦 is open .. it can’t be closed. Wake up people!!

Sunshine Anmw
1d ago

All about control. If you do something they don't like, account frozen. Can't buy certain things that are considered banned. No Thank You. They take more then enough already.

Kathy Compton
1d ago

we don't want the cabal's fake cryptocurrency system, we want the gold/asset backed Quantum Financial System that can not be manipulated for nefarious purposes.

