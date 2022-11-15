Read full article on original website
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
A Brooklyn Barber Turned His Home Into a Shelter For Venezuelan MigrantsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
The $2.7B Renovation of Newark Airport’s Terminal A (Photos)Morristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Researchers found that drug cocktails increase the risk of premature death dailyMindbodylifestyle.orgManhattan, NY
The Hockey Writers
10 Observations From Devils’ 10-Game Winning Streak
After a shaky first two games of the season, the New Jersey Devils have been on a tear. They’ve won 13 of their last 14 games and are riding a 10-game winning streak heading into tonight’s tilt against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Their goaltending has been great, but it’s not just goaltending that’s gotten them to this point. Here are 10 observations from a 10-game run that’s seen the Devils rise to the top of the Metropolitan Division and league standings.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders’ Barzal Is Having One Helluva Helper Season
Mathew Barzal signed an eight-year contract in the offseason and the expectation from general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello and the New York Islanders was for him to take a step forward and become a star. In his first year after signing the extension, he has continued to play at a high level but in an unconventional and unusual way.
Jack Hughes savagely claps back at reporter amid Devils winning streak
The New Jersey Devils look like one of the best teams in hockey right now and Jack Hughes isn’t trying to hear any negativity regarding the team’s performance. After a reporter tried to nitpick some issues in the Devils’ play of late, Hughes swiftly shut her down by referring to the team’s nine-game winning streak, via B/R Open Ice.
markerzone.com
TWO OHL OWNERS TEAM UP TO BUY OTTAWA SENATORS; ONE OWNS PART OF THE MONTREAL CANADIENS
Two team owners from the Ontario Hockey League have reportedly joined forces in a bid to buy the Ottawa Senators. The Ottawa Sun is quoting sources as saying the bid is being made by Toronto billionaire and owner of the Hamilton Bulldogs Michael Andlauer, along with Oshawa Generals owner Rocco Tullio.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Weekly: Third-Period Heroics Cover up Inconsistencies
The New York Islanders sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division, and third in the Eastern Conference, as of Nov. 16. But that doesn’t really tell the whole story of a team with high internal expectations and wildly inconsistent external expectations of where they’d be at the season’s end. When they’ve played well and worked within their new identity as a resilient, veteran group, the results prove last season was a fluke. On the other hand, when they’ve simply not shown up, like in recent losses to the Detroit Red Wings and Arizona Coyotes, it leaves many shaking their head. Their third-period heroics, and great goaltending, however, have covered up some of those inconsistencies.
markerzone.com
MONTREAL'S JEFF GORTON ON BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED START AND POTENTIAL IMPACT ON TEAM'S NEXT DRAFT PICK
There's little question that the Montreal Canadiens are off to a better-than-expected start to the 2022-23 season. Projected to finish at the bottom of the league before the new season began, the Habs have gone 8-6-1 in their first 15 games, with young guys not just getting a look, but stepping up in big ways offensively and defensively. While this should be good news, there's been plenty of talk by analysts and fans over what this means for Montreal's next draft pick.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Fox Stepping Up for Struggling Defense
The New York Rangers have yet to play to their potential early this season but they do have a few key players who are off to strong starts, with Adam Fox leading the way. The 2020-21 Norris Trophy winner has excelled at both ends of the ice, which is especially important given that no other defensemen have produced offensively.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Berggren Making Solid Case to Stay in the NHL
When Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider joined the Detroit Red Wings last season, it signaled that the team had entered the fun part of their rebuild. No longer is it just about accumulating picks and prospects; now it’s about integrating those young players into the Red Wings’ lineup, so long as they are ready. That process continued at the start of the 2022-23 season, as forward Elmer Söderblom made the opening night roster and has played in 13 games since then. The latest prospect to make his way into Detroit’s lineup, however, arrived with a ton of fanfare.
FOX Sports
Carolina plays Colorado in a non-conference matchup
Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche face off in a non-conference matchup. Carolina is 4-2-0 at home and 10-5-1 overall. The Hurricanes have gone 3-0-1 in one-goal games. Colorado has...
