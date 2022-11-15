Read full article on original website
Illinois Superintendent of Education to retire
CHICAGO (WICS) — State officials are looking for a new person to head up the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE). State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen Ayala announced on November 18 her plans to retire next year. “Dr. Ayala represents the highest level of dedication to public service,...
Illinois EPA holds Poster, Poetry and Prose contest for students
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is inviting fifth and sixth-grade writers and artists from around Illinois to participate in this year’s Poster, Poetry, and Prose Contest. This is the 36th year for the contest and this year's theme is Environmental Justice: A Healthy...
$20 million grant opportunity for Illinois not for profit business security
SPRINGFIELD ILL. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) announced a Not-for-Profit Security Grant Program that provides $20 million for organizations at risk of terrorist attacks. Eligible not-for-profit organizations with one site may apply for up to $150,000 per location. Eligible not-for-profit organizations with multiple locations may apply for...
McFarland employees protest over lack of staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Employees from the McFarland Mental Health Center held a protest on Wednesday over the lack of staff. Members of the Illinois Nurses Association and the American Federation of State County and Municipal employees were picketing outside the center. Officials say the lack of staff is...
Illinois unemployment rate up in October
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced on Thursday that unemployment has increased. Officials say the unemployment rate has increased by 0.1% point to 4.6%, while nonfarm payrolls increased by 3,600 in October. In October, the industry with the largest over-the-month gains in employment...
DHS held in contempt of court over inmate transfers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Human Services (DHS) is now being held in contempt of court in Sangamon County. According to court documents, DHS was ordered by the courts to take custody of a county jail inmate found unfit to stand back on September 8. The...
SFD now accepting applications for entry level firefighters
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department is accepting applications from those interested in becoming a firefighter. The deadline to apply is 11 a.m. on January 1. Applicants can apply through the city's website here. There will be a round of testing that will begin with the written...
City council raises more safety concerns about MacArthur Boulevard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield’s City Council discussed dangerous areas on MacArthur Boulevard at Tuesday night’s meeting. This comes after a pedestrian was hit crossing MacArthur Boulevard near Washington Park. Macarthur Boulevard has been a hotspot for collisions and accidents. The city has made some changes to...
Two weeks left to order wreaths for veterans' graves
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — You're running out of time to order wreaths for this year's Wreaths Across America placement at Camp Butler National Cemetery. The deadline to support Wreaths Across America at Camp Butler National Cemetery ends Thanksgiving weekend. At 11 a.m. on December 17 the sponsored wreaths will...
Families of victims in Lanphier High School stabbing sue District 186
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The families of the victims of a stabbing at Lanphier High School one year ago are now suing District 186. Pierre Scott Junior, 18, was killed and another teenager was injured in the stabbing in November 2021 in front of the high school. Now 16-year-old...
Mobile tattoo parlor owner speaks out after aldermen expressed concerns
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — New details about the mobile tattoo parlor roaming around Springfield. The business is Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium, and its owner is speaking out after some aldermen expressed concerns. Anthony Killion, the owner of Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium said his business is no different than a...
Benedictine University campus purchase finalized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Benedictine University officially has a new owner. Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday it finalized the purchase of the Springfield campus. The non-profit, run by Tony and Ann Libri, bought the property last year. Their goal is to completely redevelop the campus into a new business...
Family suing District 186 after deadly Lanphier High stabbing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The families of the victims of a stabbing at Lanphier High School one year ago are now suing District 186. Pierre Scott Junior, 18, was fatally stabbed in November 2021 in front of the high school. The person accused of his murder is 16-year-old Kamyjiah...
UIS recognized for campus engagement
SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) has been recognized for the first time by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge for the most engaged campus for college voting. ALL IN campus democracy Challenge recognizes colleges for making intentional efforts to increase student voter participation. During...
Springfield business owner facing drug charges
A Springfield business owner is facing drug charges. A grand jury indicted Josh Lindvall on October 19, on drug and firearm charges. Lindvall is facing charges of conspiracy to distribute meth, maintaining drug-involved premises, and unlawful possession of a firearm by drug use. According to court records, Lindvall owns Nelson's...
IDOT prepares drivers for winter weather
The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) held a press conference on Wednesday about preparing the roads for winter. This year's winter campaign is "Winter Weather, Get it Together." "Keeping roads clear and safe takes a great deal of work before, during, and after major winter weather events. It’s something we...
Thanksgiving dinner for those in need
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Local businesses will be feeding people in need of a Thanksgiving meal on Sunday. Lincoln Land ABATE will serve as many needy individuals as they can between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Cathedral. The table will be set for anyone in need...
Luminary Lights tours back at Dana Thomas House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Dana Thomas House will have its Luminary Lights on full display. Visitors can expect more than 60 interior holiday designs and six trees in the mansion. Luminary light tours will start at 5 p.m. on Lawarance avenue on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The tours are...
Lake Land College partners with local businesses for National Apprenticeship week
MATTOON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — In celebration of the eighth annual National Apprenticeship Week, Lake Land College signed 10 new apprenticeship agreements with four local businesses in Illinois. The newest apprenticeship agreements are with Hydro-Gear in Sullivan, KC Summers in Mattoon, North American Lighting in Paris, and Quad graphics in...
Woman accused of killing 3-year-old has extensive DCFS history
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The woman accused of killing a 3-year-old Macoupin County boy has an extensive history with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Ashley Bottoms is charged with involuntary manslaughter. She's accused of killing Hunter Lee Drew on October 20, which is less than...
