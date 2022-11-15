ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Of Orange, NJ

JJ
3d ago

When are these “parents” going to stop leaving their kids in the car!!! Never leave your child in the car for even a second, wake the hell up people.

Shore News Network

Ringleader, five others charged in New Jersey state wide auto theft ring terrorizing residents

NEWARK, NJ – New Jersey State Police have arrested seven people involved in an interstate auto theft ring based out of New Jersey, that targeted high end vehicles across the states suburbs, in particular at the Jersey Shore. State Police detectives believe they have dismantled the group responsible for the theft of more than 30 high-end vehicles worth more than $3 million over a seven-month period. Millstone, N.J. – The New Jersey State Police have charged six suspects and dismantled an auto theft ring in New Jersey and New York linked to the theft of more than 30 high-end vehicles The post Ringleader, five others charged in New Jersey state wide auto theft ring terrorizing residents appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
fox5ny.com

Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust

NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

New law in New Jersey raises punishment for stealing packages

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – If you decide to be a grinch this holiday season, you could end up with an even bigger lump of coal in your stocking. “It’s not just happening here in New Jersey. It’s happening all across our country,” said Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak (D-18th District). Whether you’ve been a victim or know someone that […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Two New Jersey Attorneys Indicted for visa fraud

MONTGOMERY TWP, NJ – Two Montgomery Township attorneys have been indicted by the federal government for allegedly committing visa fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Steven G. Thomas, 52, and Maria Thomas, 81, both of Montgomery Township, New Jersey, were indicted for conspiring to prepare and file false visa applications on behalf of clients. Steven Thomas was also charged with one count of filing a false visa application. According to court documents, from 2015 to 2021, the defendants encouraged their clients to apply for asylum under fraudulent pretenses. “They advised their clients regarding the manner in which The post Two New Jersey Attorneys Indicted for visa fraud appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
963kklz.com

New Jersey Digital Road Signs Forced To Be Removed By Feds

Recently, if you were driving the roads in New Jersey and came across an electronic road sign or board, you would see very clever and funny warnings! Things like “Hold On To Your Butts” or “Get Your Head Out Of Your Apps!” Jersey locals were loving them and they were making social media sites and posts daily! Some others weren’t too keen on them, but they did their job and got the drivers attention. Well that’s coming to an end!
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS Boston

FBI urges public to 'remain vigilant' in Vineyard bank robbery search

VINEYARD HAVEN - The FBI is urging the public to "remain vigilant" as the search continues for three people wanted in an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard.According to Tisbury police, three masked people robbed the Rockland Trust on Edgartown Road in Vineyard Haven just after 8 a.m. Thursday. They stole an employee's car and took off. No one was hurt."This continues to remain a very active investigation and the search for the suspects continues," a spokesperson for FBI Boston told WBZ-TV in a statement. "We urge the public to remain vigilant and to report any and all suspicious activity...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
ARIZONA STATE
thenjsentinel.com

MURDER – (Washington Twp/GloucesterCounty)

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at approximately 10:26 a.m., Washington Township Police Department officers responded to the parking lot of the Birches Apartments, Fries Mill Road, Turnersville for the report of gunshots. Upon arrival, Washington Township officers located 39-year-old Victor Marrero, Jr. in the parking lot, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. The suspect, Zachary A. Lahneman, 26, a resident of the apartment complex, was taken into custody nearby after a witness identified him as the shooter to police. Investigation disclosed that Marrero resided a short distance from the scene of the shooting, and that he and Lahneman were observed in a verbal/physical altercation prior to the shooting. On 11/17/22, an autopsy was conducted by the Gloucester County Medical Examiner’s Office, which confirmed the cause and manner of death to be gunshot and homicide. Through immediate follow-up investigation, detectives from the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office and Washington Township Police Department promptly charged Lahneman with the following crimes: Murder Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose Unlawful Possession of a Weapon Lahneman was lodged in the Salem County Correctional Facility pending further proceedings. Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of their rights as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State Law.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
