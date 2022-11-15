Read full article on original website
When are these “parents” going to stop leaving their kids in the car!!! Never leave your child in the car for even a second, wake the hell up people.
Ringleader, five others charged in New Jersey state wide auto theft ring terrorizing residents
NEWARK, NJ – New Jersey State Police have arrested seven people involved in an interstate auto theft ring based out of New Jersey, that targeted high end vehicles across the states suburbs, in particular at the Jersey Shore. State Police detectives believe they have dismantled the group responsible for the theft of more than 30 high-end vehicles worth more than $3 million over a seven-month period. Millstone, N.J. – The New Jersey State Police have charged six suspects and dismantled an auto theft ring in New Jersey and New York linked to the theft of more than 30 high-end vehicles The post Ringleader, five others charged in New Jersey state wide auto theft ring terrorizing residents appeared first on Shore News Network.
FBI report: New Jersey is the No. 1 state for robberies during the holidays
Last year, New Jersey had 83,000 burglaries at holiday time.
fox5ny.com
Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust
NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
New Jersey town imposing higher fines due to rise in car thefts
His family's car was slammed into by a stolen car being chased by Marlboro Police. Marlboro Mayor Jonathan Hornick has had more than enough of the car theft epidemic.
Sayreville Man Found Guilty Of Hate Crime Killing EMT And News Reporter/Photographer Jerry Wolkowitz In Freehold, NJ
November 18, 2022 FREEHOLD – A Monmouth County Jury has returned guilty verdicts on the most serious charges against the…
Central Jersey Man Charged In Fatal Crash Blamed On Speeding, Skipped Stop Sign: Prosecutor
An 18-year-old man from Central Jersey has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash blamed on speeding and running through a stop sign, authorities said. Matthew Liebowitz of Freehold was charged with vehicular homicide in the crash, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Mark Tinitigan of the South River Police Department.
New Jersey residents warned about holiday season burglaries
Burglaries occur about 59% higher in December than any month, the highest rate in the United States.
New law in New Jersey raises punishment for stealing packages
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – If you decide to be a grinch this holiday season, you could end up with an even bigger lump of coal in your stocking. “It’s not just happening here in New Jersey. It’s happening all across our country,” said Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak (D-18th District). Whether you’ve been a victim or know someone that […]
fox29.com
Feds tell New Jersey to discontinue playful highway safety messages
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. - Playful signs posted along New Jersey highways that used humor to remind drivers to obey the rules of the road are now a thing of the past. A source tells FOX 29 that the Federal Highway Administration informed New Jersey that the signage was not in the government handbook.
Two New Jersey Attorneys Indicted for visa fraud
MONTGOMERY TWP, NJ – Two Montgomery Township attorneys have been indicted by the federal government for allegedly committing visa fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Steven G. Thomas, 52, and Maria Thomas, 81, both of Montgomery Township, New Jersey, were indicted for conspiring to prepare and file false visa applications on behalf of clients. Steven Thomas was also charged with one count of filing a false visa application. According to court documents, from 2015 to 2021, the defendants encouraged their clients to apply for asylum under fraudulent pretenses. “They advised their clients regarding the manner in which The post Two New Jersey Attorneys Indicted for visa fraud appeared first on Shore News Network.
963kklz.com
New Jersey Digital Road Signs Forced To Be Removed By Feds
Recently, if you were driving the roads in New Jersey and came across an electronic road sign or board, you would see very clever and funny warnings! Things like “Hold On To Your Butts” or “Get Your Head Out Of Your Apps!” Jersey locals were loving them and they were making social media sites and posts daily! Some others weren’t too keen on them, but they did their job and got the drivers attention. Well that’s coming to an end!
FBI urges public to 'remain vigilant' in Vineyard bank robbery search
VINEYARD HAVEN - The FBI is urging the public to "remain vigilant" as the search continues for three people wanted in an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard.According to Tisbury police, three masked people robbed the Rockland Trust on Edgartown Road in Vineyard Haven just after 8 a.m. Thursday. They stole an employee's car and took off. No one was hurt."This continues to remain a very active investigation and the search for the suspects continues," a spokesperson for FBI Boston told WBZ-TV in a statement. "We urge the public to remain vigilant and to report any and all suspicious activity...
N.J. man fatally shot by neighbor after feud over dog, cops say
Authorities charged a Gloucester County man with first-degree murder and weapons offenses after he allegedly shot another man to death following an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Zachary A. Lahneman, 26, of the Turnersville section of Washington Township, is accused of shooting Victor Marrero Jr., 39, in the...
What You Need to Know About DUI Law in New Jersey
With Thanksgiving officially kicking off the holiday season in New Jersey and across the nation, this is a perfect opportunity to review what you might not know about drinking and then choosing to drive.
Want Expensive? The 10 Highest Priced ZIP Codes in New Jersey
We all know living in New Jersey is not cheap. But some parts of the state are a lot more expensive than others. A lot more. A new PropertyShark report has listed the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey. Deal New Jersey, ZIP code 07723 is top-ranked with...
21st store for adult recreational weed opens its doors in New Jersey
Ascend Fort Lee opened its doors Thursday to a steady flow of customers, becoming the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational weed and the one located closest to New York. Among those to venture into the store for its 11 a.m. launch was Bryan Beck, 60, of Edgewater....
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey
We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
New Jersey Churches/Venues Ordered to Prepare for Active Shooters
Large public venues and houses of worship are now required to submit to the state emergency action plans to deal with a terror attack or mass shooting event. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation (S721) requiring the action plans in response to what he termed "the gun violence epidemic." The new...
thenjsentinel.com
MURDER – (Washington Twp/GloucesterCounty)
On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at approximately 10:26 a.m., Washington Township Police Department officers responded to the parking lot of the Birches Apartments, Fries Mill Road, Turnersville for the report of gunshots. Upon arrival, Washington Township officers located 39-year-old Victor Marrero, Jr. in the parking lot, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. The suspect, Zachary A. Lahneman, 26, a resident of the apartment complex, was taken into custody nearby after a witness identified him as the shooter to police. Investigation disclosed that Marrero resided a short distance from the scene of the shooting, and that he and Lahneman were observed in a verbal/physical altercation prior to the shooting. On 11/17/22, an autopsy was conducted by the Gloucester County Medical Examiner’s Office, which confirmed the cause and manner of death to be gunshot and homicide. Through immediate follow-up investigation, detectives from the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office and Washington Township Police Department promptly charged Lahneman with the following crimes: Murder Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose Unlawful Possession of a Weapon Lahneman was lodged in the Salem County Correctional Facility pending further proceedings. Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of their rights as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State Law.
Car Struck By Freight Train At Central Jersey Crossing: Report
A freight train struck a car injuring its driver in Middlesex County, NJ Advance Media reports. The unidentified woman was taken to a local hospital after the crash, which occurred about 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at a South Avenue crossing, the outlet said, quoting Piscataway police. A Piscataway police...
