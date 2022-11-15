Read full article on original website
Owatonna riverfront project a ‘game changer’
A downtown Owatonna riverfront project seven years in the making is expected to break ground next spring. Partners in the city’s first mixed use complex, a $27 million project, include Redline Development Group, Mineral Springs Brewery, and West Bank. The City of Owatonna has also proposed Tax Increment Financing (TIF) assistance.
Business expansion to save old building in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A business is expanding and an old building is saved from demolition in Albert Lea. The city has finalized a deal with Big Dream Organics where the company will pay $29,000 for 1039 S. Broadway Avenue. The building had been marked for demolition because of its poor condition but the Albert Lea City Council decided to spend $49,152 on repairs and try to sell it.
Council hears concerns about closed road and neighborhood traffic
A recent exit closure at Grandview Mobile Park has some residents concerned with safety. Several residents in the neighborhood surrounding the park voiced these concerns during the Monday Red Wing City Council meeting. Residents who live in the neighborhood spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting about the...
4 Olmsted County Commissioners Honored For Decades of Service
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A public celebration was held today in conjunction with today's meeting of the Olmsted County Board to honor four retiring members of the governmental body. Matt Flynn is the longest-serving member of the County Board, having joined in 1997. Both Jim Bier and Ken Brown...
Clear Snow The Wrong Way And Face Fines In Minnesota
Winter in Minnesota means snow and ice. And it also means you have to get out there and keep that snow and ice from accumulating too much on your sidewalks. But if you clear it the wrong way, you could pay!. It IS true you have only 24 hours to...
Former Top Executive of Rochester Firm Convicted of Swindle
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The former chief financial officer of a well-known Rochester company is scheduled to be sentenced in February and a major embezzlement case. 57-year-old Thomas Wiechmann today entered an Alford plea to a single count of theft by swindle. The plea means he does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence to convict him.
Thousands Without Power in Rochester (Update)
Update 11/16/22 7:10 a.m. Rochester Public Utility's outage map no longer shows a power outage in the area of Hwy. 52 and 37th St. Northwest. Original Story: Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Thousands of Rochester residents are without power as of Tuesday morning. Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) reports over 2,700 customers...
1 dead, 2 revived after recent overdoses in Olmsted County
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A rash of overdoses in southeastern Minnesota continued this week that left one person dead. The sheriff’s office said one happened Wednesday night in Eyota when a 65-year-old man overdosed and died. There was evidence of drug use at the scene. The Rochester Police Department...
Feds Say Rochester Man Led Large-Scale Meth Trafficking Ring
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for being the ringleader of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking operation based in Rochester. US Attorney Andrew Lugar says 40-year-old Jerry Lee Milliken went before a federal judge on Thursday and...
Six Month Road Closure in Kasson Ends
Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 57 in Kasson has reopened. A MnDOT news release says crews removed the barriers Wednesday after the roadway was closed from 1st. North to 11th St. Northeast for a reconstruction project. Traffic was detoured away from the work zone since May. The reopening of the...
Rochester Area Criminal Defendants Increasingly ‘Skipping’ Court
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A top local law enforcement official is expressing frustration over what previously had been a relatively rare occurrence. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, during his regular monthly appearance this week during Rochester Today on News-Talk 1340 KROC-AM and 96.9 FM, was asked about the growing number of criminal defendants who fail to report for scheduled court hearings. Anecdotal evidence compiled by KROCNEWS.com, suggests that what had been uncommon has become relatively common in the wake of the COVID pandemic.
Rochester Area Crash Among Dozens of Injury Crashes Statewide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slick conditions created by today's snowfall contributed to hundreds of traffic crashes in Minnesota. As of late this morning, the Minnesota State Patrol had received reports of 322 crashes. 25 of those crashes resulted in injuries, but there were no serious injuries or fatalities reported. There were another 67 reports of vehicle spin-outs or vehicles off the road, and three reports of jackknifed semi-trucks.
How Long You Have to Clear Snow from Your Rochester Sidewalk
We've got the first real snowfall of the season on our hands. That means it's time to pull out the shovel and snow plow, if you haven't already, to clear out the driveway and also the sidewalk in front of your house. Most homes in Rochester, MN have a sidewalk in front of their house, and it's the property owner's responsibility to make sure that the sidewalk is clear of snow and ice. So how long do you have to clear the snow in order to avoid citation?
18 Best Restaurants in Rochester, Minnesota
If you’re planning a trip to Rochester, and you haven’t started searching for the best restaurants to eat at while you’re in town, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. There are so many small and large restaurants in Rochester of all backgrounds, aesthetics,...
