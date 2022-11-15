Read full article on original website
Related
A former anti-abortion leader says he was told the decision of the landmark 2014 Hobby Lobby contraception case weeks before the Supreme Court ruling was formally announced: NYT
The NYT, after analyzing emails and conversations, said they found statements which "strongly suggested" that Rob Schenck had knowledge of the ruling.
White House wedding for Biden granddaughter Naomi
WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, was married on Saturday in what was be the 19th time in history the White House has been used for a wedding.
C-SPAN cut away from Trump's Friday night speech once he started to ramble
Former US President Donald Trump applauds while speaking at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 15, 2022. ( ALON SKUY/AFP via Getty Images) On Friday evening, Trump delivered a televised speech at the America First Experience Gala held at Mar-a-Lago and aired his grievances regarding the appointment of special counsel in the furthering of his Jan. 6 legal saga.
WTOP
The Hunt: Terrorism is still a key threat to the US
On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” we hear from FBI director Chris Wray and Christine Abizaid, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, who testified before the House Homeland Security Committee this week. SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new...
WTOP
Attorney General Garland to name special counsel to oversee Trump documents investigation, aspects of Jan. 6 probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Garland to name special counsel to oversee Trump documents investigation, aspects of Jan. 6 probe. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Ugandan activist living in Vermont gets deportation reprieve
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — Authorities in Vermont say a Ugandan activist who fled his home country after he says he was repeatedly tortured for his human rights work and would fear for his life if he was deported can stay another year. Steven Tendo, a 37-year-old pastor, was...
Comments / 0