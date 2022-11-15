Read full article on original website
BCH Celebrates CEO’s 40th AnniversaryBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
hometownnewsnow.com
Defense, Special Teams Propel New Prairie to State
(Kokomo, IN) - Coming into Friday night’s Class 4A semistate matchup between #7 New Prairie (12-1) and #6 Kokomo (12-1), the storylines seemed clear enough. It was all about dominant offensive lines, dynamic quarterbacks, and lots of points. By the end of the game, however, that storyline had switched to stubborn defenses and the goofy bounce of an oblong football.
irishsportsdaily.com
Video | Drayk Bowen Runs for 358 Yards, & 5 TDs, Leads Andrean Back to State Final
Andrean High School (Ind.) and Drayk Bowen won state a year ago, but the 59ers aren’t satisfied and the 2023 Notre Dame commit wasn’t about to lose his last game on his home field. On Friday night, Bowen put his team on his back as he ran...
GOTW Extended Highlights/Interview: Valparaiso vs Snider
Snider's season came to a heartbreaking end after a 22-21 overtime loss to Valparaiso in the 5A semi-state title game.
Dons give Northwestern a fight in road loss
EVANSTON, Ill. – The Mastodons trailed by one point with 2:42 remaining but ultimately fell at Northwestern 60-52 on Friday (Nov. 18) evening in non-league play.Purdue Fort Wayne nearly erased a 16-point second half-deficit after trailing 42-26 with 16:25 left in the game. Purdue Fort Wayne used a 16-5 run later in the half to […]
22 WSBT
New Prairie heading to 4A state finals after comeback win in semi-state
KOKOMO — New Prairie will play for the 4A state title. The Cougars beat Kokomo in the semi-state, 10-9. scoring all ten points in the final five minutes. New Prairie will play East Central in the 4A state championship game next Friday at 3 PM at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Snider rallies to beat Mishawaka to win Class 5A regional title
By Matthew Klingenberger MISHAWAKA – The Snider Panthers weren’t ready to stop playing. After falling behind Mishawaka by three touchdowns in the first half of its Class 5A regional championship game on Friday, the Panthers showed their resilience by rallying for a 41-27 victory. "We didn't do ...
insidenu.com
Rapid Reaction: Northwestern falls to No. 9 Notre Dame at home 92-58, loses Walsh and Shaw to ejections
EVANSTON, Ill. — After beating Penn in its home opener last Saturday, Northwestern (1-2, 0-0 B1G) fell to No. 9 Notre Dame (3-0, 0-0 ACC) 92-58 as the ‘Cats moved to 0-2 against ranked opponents this season. Northwestern struggled offensively as Notre Dame’s physical defense didn’t allow a...
Notre Dame football: Will the Irish take big swings at top transfers?
With Notre Dame football having an up and down season, how heavily should the Irish look into the transfer portal this upcoming offseason?. Notre Dame football has numerous position groups that can contend with the best of them around the nation. For those that aren’t quite up to snuff, the Irish don’t exactly have time to wait for all of coach Freeman’s guys to get to campus in hopes of an improvement. The ability to transfer for student-athletes has always been there; given the more relaxed restrictions, it’s now a booming market for finding new talent.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame vs. Boston College: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will host the Boston College Eagles in its last home game of the 2022 college football season. It’s senior day — and it’s going to be cold and windy... and maybe a little bit snowy. Despite the terribleness that was Notre Dame’s...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo begins annexation process for future Sports and Recreation Complex
Valparaiso has begun the process of annexing land for its future Sports and Recreation Complex. The city council Monday approved a fiscal plan and introduced an annexation ordinance. Planning director Beth Shrader said the annexation area would include the southern half of the new park, as well as an extension...
warricknews.com
Future south suburban gaming destination named 'official casino' of Chicago Bulls
EAST HAZEL CREST — The south suburban casino in Cook County, Illinois, probably won't open until at least 2024, but it's already teaming up with a Chicago institution. Wind Creek Hospitality announced Thursday that it has inked a multiyear partnership with the Chicago Bulls designating the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino and Resort as the "official casino" of the pro basketball team.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
WISH-TV
I-65 NB/SB lanes reopen after semis roll over
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police say I-65 northbound and southbound lanes were closed Friday morning at several locations due to rolled over semis. The roads had reopened by Friday afternoon. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the lanes are expected to be closed for at least the next...
WGNtv.com
A look at totals in the lake-effect snow belt
SO HOW MUCH LAKE EFFECT SNOW HAS FALLEN ACROSS LAKE MICHIGAN FROM CHICAGO? TURNS OUT LOCAL 13″+ TOTALS REPORTED NEAR BUCHANAN, MI IN BERRIEN COUNTY–AND THE LAKE SNOW CONTINUES FALLING IN THE LAKE-EFFECT SNOW BELT WHILE NON-LAKE EFFECT FLURRIES FLUTTER EARTHWARD AT TIMES IN CHICAGO. The heaviest multi-day...
WNDU
Notre Dame mourns death of student
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Saturday morning, the University sent a message to both students and staff about the passing of James (Jake) Blaauboer, who was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters. He was also a U.S. army veteran.
WANE-TV
DNR: Indiana man illegally dumped more than a ton of catfish into Illinois lake
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to illegally dumping more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into a lake in Plainfield, Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Michael Sullivan of Griffith entered a guilty plea in October to one count of importing...
automotive-fleet.com
Great Lakes Auto Auction Acquires Wolfe's South Bend Auto Auction
Wolfe’s South Bend Auto Auction, which bears a deep family legacy and operations dating to 1960, has been acquired by Great Lakes Auto Auction, said Wolfe’s Auto Auctions founder R. Tony Wolfe, in announcing the purchase on Nov. 18. Great Lakes Auto Auction is headed by principals Ryan...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sporadic heavy snow bursts through Friday morning, unseasonably cold temperatures for the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — It's "snow globe weather" in central Indiana with widespread flurries, snow showers and heavier snow bursts at times. The latter makes for tricky travel as they can cause quick-changing conditions for drivers. These heavier bursts oftentimes lead to accidents due to their sudden onset of snow-covered roads and near-whiteout conditions.
